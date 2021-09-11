 Skip to content
 
    More: Dumbass, Jury, Automobile, Gun, Controlled Substances Act, Holly Edwards, Psychedelic drug, Crime, Jones County deputy  
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you were supposed to keep your drugs in Fanny packs.

Although, I did notice a few years back that they're making more manly diaper bags- black, camo, etc.   I didn't look to see if any had a concealed carry compartment, though
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an assault-style weapon

I am in favor of this style of reporting. It's not an AK-47, it's not a Glock, it's not an assault rifle.  Just scary.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well,
A diaper bag for adults....
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well,
A diaper bag for adults....


AKA TFG's pants.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anything is a diaper bag, if you're brave enough...
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I thought you were supposed to keep your drugs in Fanny packs.

Although, I did notice a few years back that they're making more manly diaper bags- black, camo, etc.   I didn't look to see if any had a concealed carry compartment, though


I always just used the messenger bag I already had. Unless you are going away for a weekend or more there is no point in a diaper bag, even in those cases it's not necessary
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh, I thought you said bring the DIME bag.....
 
