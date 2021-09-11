 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Famili▆s expec▆t US ▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆ rele▆se of ▆▆▆ FBI report ▆▆▆ Saudi role i▆▆▆▆▆ 9/11   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have known for years that Bush invaded the wrong country.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby, that's the most piss-poor attempt at redaction I've ever seen.

The worst offender I ever saw was one that redacted 100% of the text of the document. Gee, thanks. I'm glad you took the time to insult us rather than just tell us you can't release it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This nation ought to be that family
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Families expecet US fnordfnord release of 8==D FBI report Saudi role internet 9/11?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's to know?  The royal family funds the Wahhabi's foreign efforts in return for a little cooperation on the domestic front - because the royal family is hardly composed of compliant fundamentalist muslims.  They get away with this because 'oil', the petrodollar, and the money they have in the right places with the right people.

Did the House of Saud specifically fund and orchestrate 9/11?  I'd be very, very surprised.  Did the help it happen in pretty much every possible way and not give a shiat afterwards?  I'd be very, very surprised if the answer wasn't 'absolutely'.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The terrorists got so much more value out of that day than they should have.
 
freakay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The facts were hidden in plain site. Everyone knew that the saudis were at best complicit.

And nothing was done.

Move to electric and diminish role of Middle East oil. It's the only way. They should not have the control over anything any more than know-nothing Americans.
 
hinten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure the next president will do something about it.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: We have known for years that Bush invaded the wrong country.


Twice
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And their accomplices in Pakistan.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The same FBI that didn't feel the need to look into a corrupt Supreme Court candidate?

I'm not sure we can trust their "reports". How many corrupt buddies got let off the story this time? Gonna bet all of them.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Subby, that's the most piss-poor attempt at redaction I've ever seen.

The worst offender I ever saw was one that redacted 100% of the text of the document. Gee, thanks. I'm glad you took the time to insult us rather than just tell us you can't release it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Subby, that's the most piss-poor attempt at redaction I've ever seen.

The worst offender I ever saw was one that redacted 100% of the text of the document. Gee, thanks. I'm glad you took the time to insult us rather than just tell us you can't release it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's how Trudeau does it. The most open and transparent government in Canadian history was what we were promised. The results have been mixed.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: What's to know?  The royal family funds the Wahhabi's foreign efforts in return for a little cooperation on the domestic front - because the royal family is hardly composed of compliant fundamentalist muslims.  They get away with this because 'oil', the petrodollar, and the money they have in the right places with the right people.

Did the House of Saud specifically fund and orchestrate 9/11?  I'd be very, very surprised.  Did the help it happen in pretty much every possible way and not give a shiat afterwards?  I'd be very, very surprised if the answer wasn't 'absolutely'.


Totally agree.  And I'm not going to say that the Bush regime had a hand in it, but I will always believe that they knew at least a little bit of what was going to go down.  They knew that they could make a farkton of money and guarantee a second term by beating the war drums after the attack.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: casual disregard: Subby, that's the most piss-poor attempt at redaction I've ever seen.

The worst offender I ever saw was one that redacted 100% of the text of the document. Gee, thanks. I'm glad you took the time to insult us rather than just tell us you can't release it.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

That's how Trudeau does it. The most open and transparent government in Canadian history was what we were promised. The results have been mixed.


Top left panel is just what a PowerPoint title page looks like when you print in B&W (and don't fix the settings first because you like to waste toner). I call shenanigans.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd also like the US government to declassify events on 9/11/1973 in Chile. #NeverForget
 
LegacyDL
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Saudi Arabian government sponsored terrorism. The end.
 
