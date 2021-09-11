 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Phoenix man arrested for being a pawn in the game of life   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Phoenix, Arizona, Abuse, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Arizona, Maricopa County, Arizona, Court paperwork, Police, Sheriff  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He was mad they wouldn't share their ivermectin.
 
DJ_Syd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Mongo
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, he sure doesn't look like some future psychopath serial killer mass murderer ax wielding tattooed Nazi love boy.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blatz514: Poor Mongo


On the bright side, the real Mongo was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Candygram for Mongo! Candygram for Mongo!
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I give about 30 years until he ages into Yoda.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: blatz514: Poor Mongo

On the bright side, the real Mongo was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.


I just saw Mongo on a MASH rerun the other day.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: The_Sponge: blatz514: Poor Mongo

On the bright side, the real Mongo was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.

I just saw Mongo on a MASH rerun the other day.


What was he doing? Something stupid like putting billiard balls in his mouth?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What kind of farkwad does something like that?  That's a serial killer in training who should never see the sun except through bars.  Sheesh.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thosw: blatz514: The_Sponge: blatz514: Poor Mongo

On the bright side, the real Mongo was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.

I just saw Mongo on a MASH rerun the other day.

What was he doing? Something stupid like putting billiard balls in his mouth?


Just roughing up Ferrit face
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Candygram for Mongo! Candygram for Mongo!


Me Mongo.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: iheartscotch: Candygram for Mongo! Candygram for Mongo!

Me Mongo.


Sign here, please...thank you!

*walks away, plugging ears*
 
