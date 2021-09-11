 Skip to content
Meanwhile: Denmark achieves herd immunity without devolving into a death cult
18
•       •       •

buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.

/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buttercat: I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.

/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one


When the gorillas freeze, it's all over?
 
GORDON
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And then someone with it comes in over the border.

Half measures don't work, which makes it all a waste of time.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The big takeaway for other nations is that Denmark only got to this point by high vaccination rates. No one even complained about it and just did what was right and made sense to survive. This is what separates America from the civilized world
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GORDON: And then someone with it comes in over the border.

Half measures don't work, which makes it all a waste of time.


You do understand what the "immunity" part of herd immunity means, right?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: The big takeaway for other nations is that Denmark only got to this point by high vaccination rates. No one even complained about it and just did what was right and made sense to survive. This is what separates America from the civilized world


but but their freedumb
 
TheLopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's because of all their easily purchased over the counter husdyr Indsætte.

/vågne op sheeple
 
patowen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GORDON: And then someone with it comes in over the border.

Half measures don't work, which makes it all a waste of time.


So Covid Karen visits Copenhagen with a full viral load.  Where does the virus go?  Nearly everyone is immune.

That's the point.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buttercat: I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.

/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one


Having more than two political parties lends itself to compromise. When you only have two parties any compromise means giving the other side a win.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buttercat: I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.

/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one


Colder weather also leads to some of the most hardcore death metal.

I'm looking at YOU, Norway.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buttercat: I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.
/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one


it's very cold there and the wind blows a lot. If the people leave their homes, they fall or are blown into the fjords, so they learn to be responsible from a young age. Sometimes the mums don't even cut the umbilical cords, and baby's first ceremony is being swung by the cord over an icy cliff.
It's something to see but the ceremony is usually just for family.

/The circumcision is a wild party, though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GORDON: And then someone with it comes in over the border.

Half measures don't work, which makes it all a waste of time.


With the high vaccination rate, the chances of that person spreading it are greatly decreased.

The government recognizes the pandemic still exists, and is monitoring the case numbers.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: buttercat: I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.
/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one

it's very cold there and the wind blows a lot. If the people leave their homes, they fall or are blown into the fjords, so they learn to be responsible from a young age. Sometimes the mums don't even cut the umbilical cords, and baby's first ceremony is being swung by the cord over an icy cliff.
It's something to see but the ceremony is usually just for family.

/The circumcision is a wild party, though.


"As is tradition....."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The U.S. has achieved nerd immunity.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey Denmark, my mother's side of family traces roots there.  Can I come over and stay for a while?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: The big takeaway for other nations is that Denmark only got to this point by high vaccination rates. No one even complained about it and just did what was right and made sense to survive. This is what separates America from the civilized world



I feel nothing but pity (and a smidgen of contempt) for the Denmarkians and their lack of FREEDOM TM

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: buttercat: I think colder weather makes people more reasonable.  Needing to cooperate and adapt to survive might be why Scandinavia and Canada and places like that are so progressive.
/ then comes Russia and blows my theory
// there's always one

it's very cold there and the wind blows a lot. If the people leave their homes, they fall or are blown into the fjords, so they learn to be responsible from a young age. Sometimes the mums don't even cut the umbilical cords, and baby's first ceremony is being swung by the cord over an icy cliff.
It's something to see but the ceremony is usually just for family.

/The circumcision is a wild party, though.


I missed all of that. Next trip to Copenhagen is with you.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GORDON: And then someone with it comes in over the border.

Half measures don't work, which makes it all a waste of time.


I was gonna say something snarky but then I checked your profile and this is very on brand.  Your comment has just the right amount of superficial ignorance to prompt a response.  Well done.
 
