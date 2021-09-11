 Skip to content
 
39
invictus2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OH FARK OFF YOU CHUD!!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rabid right-wingers do not like having their delusions and extremism pointed out to them.
For example, racists absolutely Hate to be called racist.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: The probation officer put on body armor in anticipation of Copeland's arrival. According to the officer, Copeland took his shirt off, pressed his head against the bulletproof glass separating them and said he would eat the officer if he were on the other side because he was "starving."

What the fark am I even reading
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dewormer can cure that
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
His attorneys clearly use the word "clearly" with the same delicious sense of sarcasm in which I use "clearly."
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone read that as "foxtits"?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't boneitis?  They have overlapping symptoms.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We should try hanging them all.  I hear its a cure for Foxitis.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


I'm sure Matty did.
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


Don't do that, you'll summon Matty
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


Well, that's one way to turn this into a picture thread.
 
Bread314
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unfortunately foxitis is contagious. I think all the traitors from Jan 6 had a bad case of it - too much 24 hour news. There is an easy cure of turning off the TV. However, one of the symptoms of foxitis is complete ignorance of biology demonstrated by the belief that a horse dewormer could affect a human virus.  Therefore, they have started taking RoundUp herbicide to treat foxitis   Like dewormer stopping COVID by killing you, RoundUp is 100% effective with the same result.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's sad that on the anniversary of 9/11, the biggest threat to America is not some foreign group, but domestic threats looking to overthrow the government.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that a disease subset of "Tucker Carlson exposure syndrome"?
 
hissatsu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
However, a few rioters have had their release conditions revoked because judges believe they pose a threat, including a former police officer who bought 37 guns after his arrest

Probably had some more tourism in mind.

and a New York man who called his probation officer's mother.

That's a good way to get the court's attention.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The dude obviously has mental problems. Evidently tons more than your average insurrector. I hope he gets serious help while atoning for Jan 6.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hissatsu: However, a few rioters have had their release conditions revoked because judges believe they pose a threat, including a former police officer who bought 37 guns after his arrest

Probably had some more tourism in mind.

and a New York man who called his probation officer's mother.

That's a good way to get the court's attention.


37?!!

Try not to shoot any dicks on the way to the parking lot!
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


Are we talking Samantha Fox or Meghan Fox?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Dewormer can cure that



Don't be ridiculous.

You have to stick a powerful UV light up your ass first.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


I totally read it that way when I first saw the story.
"Why is this guy blaming everything on foxtits?"
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We mostly call that "rabies." Mostly.
api.army.milView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


Great. Thanks. I do now.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Modmins throwing fresh meat to the politics crowd.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

valenumr: DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?

Are we talking Samantha Fox or Meghan Fox?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Why not all four?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: FTFA: The probation officer put on body armor in anticipation of Copeland's arrival. According to the officer, Copeland took his shirt off, pressed his head against the bulletproof glass separating them and said he would eat the officer if he were on the other side because he was "starving."

What the fark am I even reading


Probably a stupid attempt at intimidation.
 
oldfool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: valenumr: DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?

Are we talking Samantha Fox or Meghan Fox?

[Fark user image image 200x200]
Why not all four?


There are eight foxtits!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: valenumr: DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?

Are we talking Samantha Fox or Meghan Fox?

[Fark user image 200x200]
Why not all four?


But, Vivica.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?

Are we talking Samantha Fox or Meghan Fox?


Naughty girls need news too...
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A very odd joke describes the condition of these delusional M-Fs.  Guy is driving past a mental hospital when his car splutters and dies at the side of the road, next to a high wall.  He pops the hood and looks inside (with no clue what he's looking at).

"It's the #4 HT lead arcing inside the distributor" says a voice.

The guy looks up and sitting atop the wall is a guy.

"Just brush the contact with a bit of rag, should fix it" says the man.

Sure enough, the driver pops the lead (after being directed by the man on the wall), cleans the contact, turns the key and engine car bursts back to life.

"That was amazing" says the driver.  "Why are you behind that wall?" "Well" says the guy, "this is a mental institution, and everyone says I'm mad and need to be confined."

"Well that's clearly nonsense" says the driver.  "I'm going to contact the authorities immediately and tell them you are lucid and logical and don't need to be locked up".

As the driver pulls away from the wall there is a massive crash, as a large rock comes through the rear window, sending glass and debris everywhere.  The driver comes to a halt and steps out, whereupon the guy on the wall dust his hands off and says;

"You won't forget to tell them I'm not mad, will you?"

Not a particularly funny joke, but life is full of those "Don't forget to tell them I'm not mad, will you?" moments, and this is a a particularly good example.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He has only one regret...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ravage [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


I read it as "foxi-tits." I refuse to leave disappointed!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfool: X-Geek: valenumr: DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?

Are we talking Samantha Fox or Meghan Fox?

[Fark user image image 200x200]
Why not all four?

There are eight foxtits!


The Count Censored
Youtube B-Wd-Q3F8KM
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


Several times.
But referring Fox news to a disease seems most appropriate.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?

Several times.
But referring Fox news to a disease seems most appropriate.


Everyone is furry for Krystal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


I do now
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Furry thread!

Better than what was going on anyway.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone read that as "foxtits"?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Symptoms include hardening of the arteries and making motorboat noises.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: We mostly call that "rabies." Mostly.
[api.army.mil image 640x512]


Tiger Woods is the poster child for rabies?
 
