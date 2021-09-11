 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Utah woman loses her hair, her dignity, and her confidence in a phone scam convincing her to shave her head. Now will be known as Baldy everywhere she goes   (local21news.com) divider line
    Facepalm  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*maybe she's born with it*

MAYBE IT'S BULLSH*T
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's afraid to leave the house but lets the local news run a story on her including photos?  Either she's achingly dumb or she's quite clever.

I'm betting she's a scammer.  She fakes a scam text and shaves her head, generating sympathy and publicity.  Act 2 is a GoFundMe account with some minor acting and modeling gigs the sympathy and publicity garnered.  Act 3 transitioning to OnlyFans where we pay $20 a month to watch her fart into various sizes of paper sack.  All too obvious.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lol, loser.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stupid and easily manipulated? Yes. I think she can pull off the bald look, though.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's quite beautiful bald.  Wouldn't mind watching her hair grow out.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is reeking of bull shiat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She looks cute like that.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everyone should be shaved bald in their teens, peak social anxiety age as determined by science,  and forcibly kept bald for a few years by law.

This way, we all realize how traumatic balding is and, as a society, are kinder to people who go bald naturally
 
GalFisk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Everyone should be shaved bald in their teens, peak social anxiety age as determined by science,  and forcibly kept bald for a few years by law.

This way, we all realize how traumatic balding is and, as a society, are kinder to people who go bald naturally


Or we develop a lifelong murderous hate towards whomever enforced our teenage baldness.
Either way, it's a win.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Everyone should be shaved bald in their teens, peak social anxiety age as determined by science,  and forcibly kept bald for a few years by law.

This way, we all realize how traumatic balding is and, as a society, are kinder to people who go bald naturally


Found the bald guy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is she vaccinated?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Everyone should be shaved bald in their teens, peak social anxiety age as determined by science,  and forcibly kept bald for a few years by law.

This way, we all realize how traumatic balding is and, as a society, are kinder to people who go bald naturally


if balding is traumatic then you have very weird issues. Its part of life. Get over it
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Stupid and easily manipulated? Yes. I think she can pull off the bald look, though.


This.

Get me her number.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If this is anyone but Steve Allen, Krusty or Gabbo - you're stealing my bit!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does she have a reverse B on her cheek?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: leeksfromchichis: Everyone should be shaved bald in their teens, peak social anxiety age as determined by science,  and forcibly kept bald for a few years by law.

This way, we all realize how traumatic balding is and, as a society, are kinder to people who go bald naturally

if balding is traumatic then you have very weird issues. Its part of life. Get over it


Balding at 50? 60? Sure.
Balding in your early twenties, or even late teen years? Yeah, that can be painful when you start looking (comparatively) middle-aged during your physically prime and courting years.

/got over it
//if there was a 100% safe procedure, I'll still go for it. Current procedures don't excite me, especially with the cortisone treatment to maintain the implanted hair
///currently styled like Jeff Bridges in Ironman 1
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Everyone should be shaved bald in their teens, peak social anxiety age as determined by science,  and forcibly kept bald for a few years by law.

This way, we all realize how traumatic balding is and, as a society, are kinder to people who go bald naturally


in HS i knew a guy who shaved his head and had a huge pot leaf tattooed on the back of his head. he went bald about 3 years after we graduated.
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: She's afraid to leave the house but lets the local news run a story on her including photos?  Either she's achingly dumb or she's quite clever.

I'm betting she's a scammer.  She fakes a scam text and shaves her head, generating sympathy and publicity.  Act 2 is a GoFundMe account with some minor acting and modeling gigs the sympathy and publicity garnered.  Act 3 transitioning to OnlyFans where we pay $20 a month to watch her fart into various sizes of paper sack.  All too obvious.


Then it is on to cakes

cake farts exclusive home footage
Youtube oqbM6IVCplE
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: She's afraid to leave the house but lets the local news run a story on her including photos?  Either she's achingly dumb or she's quite clever.

I'm betting she's a scammer.  She fakes a scam text and shaves her head, generating sympathy and publicity.  Act 2 is a GoFundMe account with some minor acting and modeling gigs the sympathy and publicity garnered.  Act 3 transitioning to OnlyFans where we pay $20 a month to watch her fart into various sizes of paper sack.  All too obvious.


I bet a DA would love you
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Ragin' Asian: Stupid and easily manipulated? Yes. I think she can pull off the bald look, though.

This.

Get me her number.


I thought she was cute too. But she's very dumb or a scammer. And if things go real well that you cohabitate, you can never feel safe allowing her to answer the phone.

There's the matter of her having a husband already, but I suspect he'd be happy to be rid of her.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*quick peek at story*

Bullshiat, clout-chasing.
 
