(Liverpool Echo)   UK running out of edible food thanks to Brexit, may have to resort to British food   (liverpoolecho.co.uk)
27
372 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 5:20 AM (1 hour ago)



LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes, turning the UK into a third world country is fine as long as they were able to kick the hot Polish women out.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its all rhetoric in the ongoing government vs transport lobby war There is a logistics shortage post brexit. Distributors are stocking supermarkets with goods that have highest profit margins first, while shouting publicly that the lack of foodstuffs (the ones with low profit margins) is here to stay. Government has already made becoming a truck / lorry driver easier. Industry is now after hand outs to compete with the raised salary expectations of the new drivers, without eating profit margins.

Politics eh?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when predictions like these were shouted down as "Project Fear" and in fact the opposite would happen?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone really didn't think this through, did they?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This season of TERF Island sucks.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK has reached the finding out phase of brexit.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As predicted. See, when a country's premiere attempts to channel one of the nation's greatest leaders, you have to also consider the social circumstances the public faced under their rein: rationing, war, police enforced curfews, and Dig For Victory style serfdom, are all on the table.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just lining up the cannibals lie for the when the zombies start appearing. Nothing to worry about, no reason to get carried away. There is no zombie virus - these are simply human beings resorting to eating each other to sate their naturally occurring regular hunger and not some unholy abomination and clear sign of our fall from whatever deity's graces.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat fatbergs
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leo is not important. But without ditches, the water does not flow to the field.

Leo the Ditchdigger is important. He is a cog in society.

There are no little jobs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how certain white people always embarrass other cultures by talking too much to them about their food, and summing up entire cultures based on what they are perceived to eat?  Our attempts to escape the blandness of British food is why we do that
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War-time rationing would break your average person these days. Thankfully, that's not a necessity.

But I'm not gonna lie. Watching this happen is pure comedy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to take off the royal mail logo, embiggen the brexit stuff, and make the bus shorter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish BoJo was Governor of Texas and convinced them to leave the US.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I wish BoJo was Governor of Texas and convinced them to leave the US.


Don't give him any ideas!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let 'em eat BANGERS and MASH

Peter Sellers and Sophia Loren - Bangers And Mash (stereo)
Youtube GZmXX7z8w8E
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heh, this is all about suppliers and trucking companies not wanting to pay people decent wages and trying to get former Eastern bloc EU workers back doing these low paying jobs. The solution is simple. Just pay your workers more. Supply and Demand.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Someone really didn't think this through, did they?


Xenophobia is never thought through.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pre-Brexit the haulage industry was in a race to the bottom and relied on cheap eastern European workers who were willing to put up with the low pay and really shiatty conditions (schedules were so tight they were not able to shop at the supermarkets they delivered to to buy food as it would take to long).

Now all these eastern Europeans have gone.

We have enough people with HGV license holders in the country but they don't want to drive lorries any more. The problem is that you can make more money delivering parcels for the likes of DHL, TNT, ParcelForce than driving an HGV and then go home and see your kids of an evening.

There is only one supermarket that hasn't had issues keeping its shelves stocked. It is the only supermarket that has its own drivers and pays them well above the current market rate.

Pay the drivers more and have the conditions be better and suddenly the problem will disappear.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Heh, this is all about suppliers and trucking companies not wanting to pay people decent wages and trying to get former Eastern bloc EU workers back doing these low paying jobs. The solution is simple. Just pay your workers more. Supply and Demand.


Indeed..
"Many of the lorry drivers are moving to online retailers like Amazon or Tesco due to the better hours and more pay."
Some employers are starting to do raise wages and pay bounties for joining.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1940sexperiment.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they not learn anything from the WWII years?

You're on a f*cking island. You conquered how much of the world, because things like spices and raw materials beckoned. You went to war, repeatedly, in your own history rather than eat what was already in your own pantry. Your most harrowing days were when you were backed into a corner because German U Boats blew your shipping to Hell and back, while bombing raids blew the crap out of even your own meager resources. Y'all motherf*ckers NEED trade.

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Heh, this is all about suppliers and trucking companies not wanting to pay people decent wages and trying to get former Eastern bloc EU workers back doing these low paying jobs. The solution is simple. Just pay your workers more. Supply and Demand.


It's as if there is some sort of invisible hand, giving the UK a giant middle finger.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do they still have enough chips and crisps?

I'm not clear on what either of those things actually are, but I understand they eat a lot of them.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phishrace: Do they still have enough chips and crisps?

I'm not clear on what either of those things actually are, but I understand they eat a lot of them.


We make it real easy in this part of the world. We just call everything in that sphere, chips, crisps or fries, just "chips" and leave it at that.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: Pre-Brexit the haulage industry was in a race to the bottom and relied on cheap eastern European workers who were willing to put up with the low pay and really shiatty conditions (schedules were so tight they were not able to shop at the supermarkets they delivered to to buy food as it would take to long).

Now all these eastern Europeans have gone.

We have enough people with HGV license holders in the country but they don't want to drive lorries any more. The problem is that you can make more money delivering parcels for the likes of DHL, TNT, ParcelForce than driving an HGV and then go home and see your kids of an evening.

There is only one supermarket that hasn't had issues keeping its shelves stocked. It is the only supermarket that has its own drivers and pays them well above the current market rate.

Pay the drivers more and have the conditions be better and suddenly the problem will disappear.


Increasing driver compensation? How will these drivers learn the value of a hard day's work if they're just handed extra money for what some other guy used to do for less?  They'll be demanding socialism next. No, the correct answer to this problem as always is to cut taxes for the corporations and the corporate ownership class.
 
