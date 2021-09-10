 Skip to content
The Supreme Court, astronaut food, musician stage names, and hard seltzer all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 29 - September 4 Rhubarb Edition
13
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1134
 
So my Mom takes care of her much older sister part-time, and she told me that on her last visit her sister asked her to fix up a "storebought" pie she had in the freezer (Her sister never had kids and her late husband was wealthy, so they ate out a lot and she never learned how to operate the oven very well). It turned out to be a rhubarb pie, which is pretty much a Yankee thing. But the instructions were clear (turn on oven, insert pie, wait an hour, take out pie, turn off oven), and Mom and her sister enjoyed their dessert.

Well, this got my Dad asking about one, as he's lived in the South all his life and never had it. So I found some recipes and got ready to make it, and then went to the store. It turns out that rhubarb is pretty much impossible to find anywhere around here. The frozen pie actually came from my Mom's other sister when she had come to visit a couple of weeks before, and she had brought it from Chicago intending to share, but never got around to making it (probably because she's not that good in the kitchen either, hence the "storebought" pie).

So now I've got pie crust ingredients and frozen strawberries, and no rhubarb and no real likelihood of getting any in the near future. Is canned rhubarb a thing? Would it work? What else matches up with strawberries in a pie?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us what you like that's darn near impossible to find where you live.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wilfthebearfacedblogger.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Oh dear god. Is this... Rhubarb Hard Seltzer?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Damn, got two wrong.  Thought one was a trick question, the other is Entertainment and I never know Entertainment.  Can't say I have had issues with skunks in the past, I just give them their space and they move along peacefully.
 
You don't buy rhubarb. You grow rhubarb. And give it away.  If you don't grow it and need it, someone has it and wants to get rid of it.  Just remember - cut it at the base. Don't pull it out.  And use the leaf to cover the ground as a weed block.
 
Batman - Never Rub Another Man's Rhubarb
Youtube _FBQetJqAwk
 
I'm number 1!
For now, I know...

I agree - grow rhubarb. It's easy. However, it's not the right season to start it. Sometimes one can find frozen rhubarb at the grocery store.
 
