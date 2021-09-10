 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The tweet was in poor taste and has been deleted   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The band was in poor taste and has been deleted.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, I literally laughed out loud.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wow, I literally laughed out loud.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: scottydoesntknow: Wow, I literally laughed out loud.

[Fark user image image 425x220]


This got me as well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/Also released on 9/11/01
 
Vern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Advance promo copies were sent out to stores so they could start playing them on September 11th, 2001:
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God. You couldnt get away from that f*cking band back then.

Creed, too. Which was worse but at least not Canadian.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?
 
Vern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?


I'm sure their Mother at least said they liked them.

And I don't hate the Food Fighters, but I don't really care for them either.
 
Vern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vern: TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?

I'm sure their Mother at least said they liked them.

And I don't hate the Food Fighters, but I don't really care for them either.


*Mothers.
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the hell is a Nickelback? Are they the things that live under damp carpets?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?


Yes
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?


Nickleback has a few good songs. Most of their music is mediocre at best. Several of their songs (especially their later "hits") are really bad though.

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?

Probably.
 
Vern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cormee: What the hell is a Nickelback? Are they the things that live under damp carpets?


No, you're thinking of Courtney Love.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vern: TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?

I'm sure their Mother at least said they liked them.

And I don't hate the Food Fighters, but I don't really care for them either.


I really want to like the Foo FIghters, but I can never quite get there.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: God. You couldnt get away from that f*cking band back then.

Creed, too. Which was worse but at least not Canadian.


Scott Stapp had issues. Lots and lots of issues
 
Vern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vern: Vern: TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?

I'm sure their Mother at least said they liked them.

And I don't hate the Food Fighters, but I don't really care for them either.

*Mothers.


Jesus, *Foo Fighters. I really need to use the preview button more often. Or stop using my phone to post.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Im guessing they have a twitter bot that just scrolls down a list for things like this
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?


Nickleback had 1 good album. But like 5 Fonger Death Punch a decade later, they coasted on the one album popularity to spew bullshiat butt rock and plague us schmucks who listen to a radio at work.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Iworkformsn:
I really want to like the Foo FIghters, but I can never quite get there.

I love the Foo Fighters, especially when they're trolling things like Westboro Baptist Church.  Dave Grohl is a hoot.

I just don't like their music much.  As Dave has candidly said, it's Dad Rock.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing that we can get Twin towers of subs today!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?


I never found them objectionable, like almost everyone else around here for some reason.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Vern: TuckFrump: Am I the only person alive who liked Nickelback?

Am I the only person alive who hates Foo Fighters?

I'm sure their Mother at least said they liked them.

And I don't hate the Food Fighters, but I don't really care for them either.

I really want to like the Foo FIghters, but I can never quite get there.


I don't want to come across as some hipster that's too cool for the Foo Fighters, but are they a band I should listen to?  I hear their name a lot, but I can't name a single song of theirs.

So why not check them out?  God help me, now YouTube will think I want to hear bands like the Foo Fighters.  Maybe I'm just in a pissy mood, but I didn't like them at all and had to turn it off.

And already freakin' Green Day and Blink 182 are showing up as suggested videos on YT.  I really hate the Foo Fighters now.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I've heard one of their songs.  I probably have but I'm not brave enough to YouTube it.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Your Hind Brain: [Fark user image 381x500]

/oblig


Put in Limp Bizkit, and you're talking
 
