(USA Today)   Man dies of cardiac arrest after hospitals with full ICUs turn him away. Yes that's 'hospitals' in the plural sense. How many hospitals you ask? The answer may surprise you   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
34
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That doesn't make any sense. You don't go to the ICU with a code, you go to the ER. Even if the ER is full they can work a code in a hallway.

If he was in the ER waiting for a unit bed, AND NOT CODING subby, that is a different story, and the article seems to bear that out. "Cardiac event is vague" but it sounds like he was knocking on deaths door and sending him to the unit, any unit bed wouldn't have helped. There is nothing they can't do in the ER that they can do in the CCU (in fact there is much more they can do in the ER).

Nevertheless everyone who is medically able should get the COVID vaccine so they don't have to go to the hospital.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Maybe you should call all the hospitals to fact check the story.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Maybe the reporter should have.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Are there no other reports of a lack of space in Alabama hospitals? Is this an outlier?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, the space isn't always the only issue. If you can unload an ambulance and stick someone in a hallway, it's meaningless if no one is available to offer care.

It's almost like things may have changed for some reason since the last time you were supposedly a practicing nurse.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

How could we know when the story is so vague. Maybe he needed ecmo, maybe he was on a LVAD and needed a hospital that could do that. Maybe he needed to go to the cath lab and then to the floor. Maybe he was going to fly to a different hospital, we did that about once a month when I worked in the ER, sometimes people flew to our hospital, you do have only so many critical care beds.

How could we possibly know if the reporters won't ask those questions.

Still everyone who can receive the COVID shot, everyone who doesn't have a true medical contraindication should get it.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No, they really haven't changed, the last time I worked full time as an RN was at the beginning of the pandemic. If a code comes in, people are there to work it. This clearly wasn't a code like subby wrote. We can't speculate on this man's prognosis if the hospital had unit beds because we're not informed. The wife is still right about getting the shot though. We don't really need stories of people dying to encourage us to get the shot, do we?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Probably because it's not a case report. It's a story in USA Today. It's light on clinical shiat because it's not meant for clinical people and it's not written by a clinical writer
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Well go get the shot.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The beginning of the pandemic? A year and a half ago? How many hospitals were at capacity then?

I've had my shots. I wear my mask. Covering medical news aimed at physicians is my job. The stories I hear and see coming out of hospitals fully outweigh your handwaving.

Also I'm going to bed. Have a nice night.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You should have written this article, it would have been much better.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

"DeMonia suffered from a cardiac event, and emergency staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center had to bring him to the nearest available bed, which was nearly 200 miles away at Rush Foundation Hospital. "

From the link in TFA

https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/​s​tory/news/local/2021/09/10/cullman-al-​man-dies-hospitals-full-icus-turn-away​-covid/8272754002/
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes cardiac event, heart issues, those are so broad as to be meaningless. Sure, everyone should get the shot, the wife is correct, but the article is crap. That is my only complaint.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Health Care "system" has collapsed.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark anti-vaxxers.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, antivaxxers, you utterly selfish scum.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals are overrun and suddenly cokeheads are tooting up fatal doses of fentanyl. Coincidence? Depends on what size tinfoil hat you wear, I guess.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two hospitals away from being biglyest numerology baloney.

Still if the number of hospitals that turned you away is W Bush. America is broken.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured that "Covid is just the flu" - would Trump lie to us?

/narrator: but he would lie to us.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured by Fark that this was fake news?
Which is it??
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

If the doses are fatal, the victims don't really need hospital care.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

There are plenty of stories about two nurses covering 20 or even 30 patients. I realize you're a foolish dumbass, but you have no idea what hospitals are like right now.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Headline is a little misleading.  The guy had his "cardiac event" on Aug 23.  Sounds like he was stabilized but needed an ICU room, which they finally found in Meridian, MS.  He was transported there and then died on Sept 1.  His family is now getting the story out in hopes of getting more people vaccinated so that a similar headache won't happen to another family trying to find an ICU bed for their loved one, but the guy didn't die directly from a lack of ICU beds.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Buddy, we real muricans call it the Health Care Industry.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And meanwhile, we are no longer resuscitating unwitnessed cardiac arrests and are doing everything we can to avoid intubation in our system so we do not tie up ventilators and icu beds in avoidable or futile cases.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

*checks notes* ... if we're not mistaken, in addition to a working as a full-time Registered Nurse you're also an attorney, a college professor, a Navy pilot, a Marine soldier, and in your spare time provide handie-suckies in exchange for Powerbars to hoboes behind the bus station downtown.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thank you GOP
 
The Envoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

No, you're wrong. You're the only one with an issue and if you don't like the terminology, so what?

Subby did not write "code" anywhere, so your initial spasm of ire which has turned into yet another paroxsym of stupidity was based on your own error.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember, it's not the antivaxxers' fault. They're just choosing to spread death and disease. It's really your fault for being upset that they're killing people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

If they are well off enough to have health insurance its worth the time and effort to hook them up to life support so that their family can say goodbye and officially sign off on "pulling the plug".
 
woodjf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

So even if you can save them you don't? That's got to be a hard order to follow. Scary stuff
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's not the way opiate overdoses work. The vast majority of them fall into one of two categories:
1. Reversible with narcan
2. Deceased

Occasionally you'll have one in which the patient is still breathing but unconscious and aspirated on vomit, in which case they will need an ICU bed.  But the rest are treated in the field, brought to the ER, monitored and released.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

One of the big things that the public needs to know is that unwitnessed cardiac arrest found in electrical standstill (asystole) does not survive to discharge with neurological intactness. Traditionally we resuscitated these patients as they were still technicallyviable as in we could pump enough epinephrine, vasopressin, calcium, and levophed into them to get a pulse back. But the brain, and even the organs such as kidneys, intestine, and heart were already damaged beyond repair. They would linger for 12 to 24 or so hours in an ICU and end up costing the family hundreds of thousands in futile care. Over the last ten years we have a mountain of knowledge in research to back up not starting care in these cases where it is a)unwitnessed and b) presents in asystole or what's known as agonal electrical activity, where there are 2-10 electrical impulses without mechanical pumping of blood.

In situations where it is witnessed and cpr is started immediately we have the best chance of survival intact at discharge, which is why cpr knowledge by the public and recognition is so important. In cardiac arrest caused by a cardiac issue, the faster that ventricular fibrillation is treated the higher the chance of survival. This is why the nationwide push for aEDs in workplaces, hotels, airports, sports venues, and public buildings has been so great.

For all the advanced care and skills I can perform, it means nothing if bystanders or family members do not start cpr and or rescue breathing
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That's not the way opiate overdoses work. The vast majority of them fall into one of two categories:
1. Reversible with narcan
2. Deceased

Occasionally you'll have one in which the patient is still breathing but unconscious and aspirated on vomit, in which case they will need an ICU bed.  But the rest are treated in the field, brought to the ER, monitored and released.


we unfortunately have a lot of patients that end up intubated here thanks to goof balls or speed balls. They mix it with meth, and when you give narcan, they go freaking berserk - heart rate over 180, violent, and hypoxic.

If they've got evidence of recent meth use with the opiate, it's safer for me to intubate than it is to wake up.
 
