(AsiaOne)   Bloodstained luggage: Not a bad band name, but a bad thing to try to put into a taxicab   (asiaone.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bloodstained luggage is the name of my Alice Cooper/Marilyn Manson mashup accordion Blues Traveler cover band.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He needs a sammich, and not one with woman in it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was not practiced at the art of deception
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Used to be you could get hermetically-sealed luggage, but with the TSA doing random checks, the magic is gone.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: He needs a sammich, and not one with woman in it.
[Fark user image image 800x567]


Those cuffs are so tight his wrist has muffin top
 
Dave2042
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
American Psycho - Patrick leaves voicemail on Paul's answering machine
Youtube KLsXjWZKj5A
 
invictus2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie Yet,he left the luggage on the side of the road.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

