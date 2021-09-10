 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Whether looking for 9/11 images as propaganda or tributes lost forever, everyone can get behind hating the real destroyer of history, Adobe Flash   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Flash made from adobe bricks?

Huh. All I could find was LEGO:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I adore Flash. I miss it being around. I have the last version of the standalone player without the kill switch on my hard drive to run .swf files as well as downloads of Flashpoint and the much smaller Flash Game Archive downloaded. There are thousands of Flash games and animations, including quite a few gems.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: I adore Flash. I miss it being around. I have the last version of the standalone player without the kill switch on my hard drive to run .swf files as well as downloads of Flashpoint and the much smaller Flash Game Archive downloaded. There are thousands of Flash games and animations, including quite a few gems.


Those were all kinds of fun. I loved the escape room flash puzzles
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Damn you Adobe Flash!"
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is like one of those stories where someone was found with their hands tied behind their back and a bullet through their head and the judge rules it suicide.  Flash didn't commit suicide and take history with it.  Flash was killed.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why was there a move to dismantle Flash in the first place? Flash games were awesome.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
/i still have a music CD i burned before going to a school; on 9/11. Don't know why went to class. Every one was at the lunch room watching the news.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Why was there a move to dismantle Flash in the first place? Flash games were awesome.


Because flash became terribly insecure and bloated.

Also, flash didn't kill anything article, that's like blaming vinyl killing vinyl.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When climate change results in the collapse of the human population, the descendents of the survivors will struggle to understand how and why. When the cloud goes down so much information will be lost and future "anthropologists" and "historians" won't have a whole lot to go on about these critical years in human history.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Why was there a move to dismantle Flash in the first place? Flash games were awesome.

Because flash became terribly insecure and bloated.

Also, flash didn't kill anything article, that's like blaming vinyl killing vinyl.


latex is really more comfortable. It's a wonder vinyl ever caught on.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: When climate change results in the collapse of the human population, the descendents of the survivors will struggle to understand how and why. When the cloud goes down so much information will be lost and future "anthropologists" and "historians" won't have a whole lot to go on about these critical years in human history.


Someone will put it on a flashdrive. It's fine.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: BafflerMeal: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Why was there a move to dismantle Flash in the first place? Flash games were awesome.

Because flash became terribly insecure and bloated.

Also, flash didn't kill anything article, that's like blaming vinyl killing vinyl.

latex is really more comfortable. It's a wonder vinyl ever caught on.


Latex is terrible for breakdancing.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
White people love some 9/11.
 
