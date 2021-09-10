 Skip to content
 
(WSHU-FM)   Cyber-police back-track county employee mining Bitcoin on the taxpayers' crypto-dime. Consequences will never be the same   (wshu.org) divider line
mr0x
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sini said county workers had complained about slow internet and warm temperatures. When investigators turned off the crypto miners, they said the temperature in the room dropped 20 degrees.

But what about the internet speed? Was it still slow afterwards?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mr0x: Sini said county workers had complained about slow internet and warm temperatures. When investigators turned off the crypto miners, they said the temperature in the room dropped 20 degrees.

But what about the internet speed? Was it still slow afterwards?


I haven't mind crypto in a long while, but I didn't think it was network intensive
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Why is the floor glowing red?"
 
