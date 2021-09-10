 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Group of thieves steal $45,000 worth of candles and fragrances. At least they'll smell good for their initial court appearance   (wfla.com) divider line
    Tampa, Florida, Clearwater police, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa Bay Area  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That must be some expensive candles and fragrances.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, three Goop candles?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could've got all that for $20 with the coupons
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could buy a few VW microbuses with that kind of cheddar...

Strawberry Alarm Clock - Incense & Peppermints (1967)
Youtube 4rw1_FNdy-Y
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is there a robust black market for candles?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So maybe 12 vagina candles. I personally buy them in bulk
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another victimless crime, except for the, you know, victims.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheReject: So maybe 12 vagina candles. I personally buy them in bulk


Půssy.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: That must be some expensive candles and fragrances.


It's the crap from Bath & Body Works, at the mall.
Bear in mind...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bear in mind that this is what the local affiliate tells us that the cops told them, so...
...we'll never know what happened.

So they have been caught shoplifting a few times...
...did it involve someone backing up and loading a 53' trailer?

Smells like bull.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Just another victimless crime, except for the, you know, victims.


Ah. You've seen Madonna's Body of Evidence too
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a wicked thing to do.
 
