 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Locked in a porta-potty, at least she had somewhere to go   (kob.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, English-language films, eight-year-old daughter, New stuff, American films, Human trafficking, sex trafficking, four-year-old boy, social media  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 11:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And something to eat!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, lady.
S3x traffickers.

They target flea market vendors in the crapper.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New stuff are coming out with sex trafficking and kidnapping and when I replay everything that happened I feel that was what was supposed to happen but luckily the guy who was there to save me was probably there at the right time," Blake said.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I'm not saying it's 'sex trafficking... but it's sex trafficking"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gallup is resorting to locking people in porta-potties so they'll answer their farking surveys.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, lady.
S3x traffickers.

They target flea market vendors in the crapper.


If this wasn't some sort of bad practical joke or double dog dare or fraternity/sorority initiation, then it'll be called a gang initiation by conspiracy theorists.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a nasty joke.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Free Britney!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Prank or practical joke.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Gallup is resorting to locking people in porta-potties so they'll answer their farking surveys.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Are big as George Wendt? Do you smell like George Wendt shiatting beans?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, on the other side of the state:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, football was affected: "We had a couple that got sick last weekend, about six more that got sick this weekend and they actually didn't go get tested," said Clovis head coach Cal Fullerton. "They stayed away and all of that and we were kind of waiting and seeing how they were feeling, if they were going to be able to be at practice today and they weren't, you know. We just, whether they have it or not, you know, it's kind of deal where if they do, we sure don't want them to be around, even if they're good tomorrow."

/ "Cal Fullerton" sounds like a school that doesn't even play football.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Poo Cocktail Supreme
Youtube s9T0ShBKvEg
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.