(Twitter)   Pfizer vaccine expected to be approved for children 5-12 by October   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Excellent news.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes this is excellent news... For the
anti-vaxxers who are looking for a new frontier they can biatch and whine about.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's gooooo
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My daughter turns 4 in 2 weeks.. anxiously waiting for end of the year
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Yes this is excellent news... For the
anti-vaxxers who are looking for a new frontier they can biatch and whine about.


Toughen up, even a little kid can do it
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just showed the Original to my 8 year old son. He practically did a Happy Dance.

Tell me when and we'll be #1 to sign up (if we're fast enough).
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The end of October. So by November then.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome. They'll be elated to have the 5G upgrade finally. :)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Awesome. They'll be elated to have the 5G upgrade finally. :)


They can stay home and zoom their school, all without any internet connection!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The end of October. So by November then.


The newest treat on October 31: just stab every single kid who shows up at your door, distracting them with the candy.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JonathanLanday: Top U.S. health officials believe that Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.https://t.co/hTYIceUtQ7


Twitter. Journalism at its best.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe kids between 5 and 12 should wait out the vaccine in a quiet and safe place, as far from a Republican governor's fiefdom as possible.  A few weeks now could mean a long life later.
 
thecatfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Walker: The end of October. So by November then.

The newest treat on October 31: just stab every single kid who shows up at your door, distracting them with the candy.


My grandma always warned me about needles in Halloween candy...

Seriously, my youngest is 10, and I have been waiting on this for a while!  So glad he can get it like the rest of us!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is great! At least my older grandson cane get it.  The younger one can't get it till June.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: My daughter turns 4 in 2 weeks.. anxiously waiting for end of the year


Bad news, plecos. She still won't be 5 until a whole year after that. At least that's how maff an' cal'nders usta work.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new coronavirus variant called Mu that may be able to evade existing antibodies, including those from vaccines, is under close watch by U.S. health officials.

Might not matter either way
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Great! Now little kid zombies too! For fark's sake!
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yay.
Now do it.
 
Chevello
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I just showed the Original to my 8 year old son. He practically did a Happy Dance.

Tell me when and we'll be #1 to sign up (if we're fast enough).


Understandable. Kids love The Rock
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope none of them get pregnant.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So which GOP-controlled state will be the first to outlaw giving covid vaccines to children?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

daffy: That is great! At least my older grandson cane get it.


Time to walk the earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welp. Time to go job hunting before I'm expected to jab little kids with needles. I'm still not thrilled giving adults shots.

Fun fact: you give a three-year-old a flu shot in the leg because it's a bigger muscle.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well we can compare US vs UK to see who is right, they recently said no to kids getting vaccinated, control group
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: plecos: My daughter turns 4 in 2 weeks.. anxiously waiting for end of the year

Bad news, plecos. She still won't be 5 until a whole year after that. At least that's how maff an' cal'nders usta work.


Point was that by then the vaccine will be approved for the younger age group.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder why we'd really REALLY want a big chunk of unvaccinated people to at least have one shot under their belt by November...oh yeah, because last year that was THE WORST PART OF THE PANDEMIC.  And that wasn't even Delta!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pfantaztic!
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Welp. Time to go job hunting before I'm expected to jab little kids with needles. I'm still not thrilled giving adults shots.

Fun fact: you give a three-year-old a flu shot in the leg because it's a bigger muscle.


Demand more money first, get it, get your first paycheck, then look for a new job.  May not be a thing in your field, but it is in mine.
 
culebra
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The liberals want you children to be shot!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My kid's present is going to be the jab
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

culebra: The liberals want you children to be shot!


Twice
 
RedComrade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It can't come soon enough. My daughter just started kindergarten and the district is doing in person instruction again. I living in a saner district so there is a mask mandate and my little girl is better at wearing her mask then a lot of republicans but delta is nasty and I don't think it will be enough will autumn moving in soon. The day they approve it I will pull her out of school to go get it done. 

I had covid-19 (we think there was still little to no testing back in march of 2020 fark you trump/GQP) and it was the closest I have ever felt to death even though I managed to avoid the hospital. The sooner I can protect them members of my family the better I will feel.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a parent of a kid in that age range, and am quite glad that the data is showing its good to go....and we will certainly be getting it....but Jesus Christ some of you sound like you are in a cult.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it's safe? yeah bring it on. kid getting covid is a sure way to spread it to a ton of people. they're snot factories.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: kittyhas1000legs: Welp. Time to go job hunting before I'm expected to jab little kids with needles. I'm still not thrilled giving adults shots.

Fun fact: you give a three-year-old a flu shot in the leg because it's a bigger muscle.

Demand more money first, get it, get your first paycheck, then look for a new job.  May not be a thing in your field, but it is in mine.


I might be following someone to a different pharmacy which may have lower pay, but much lower stress and very low likelihood of giving shots (mostly compounding). And no drive thru! And I could walk there!

This last year and a half has me pretty burned out at this point, like most in any sort of health care type position. I've basically lost patience with anyone who has travel covid testing questions. Here's an option: stay the fark at home.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Welp. Time to go job hunting before I'm expected to jab little kids with needles. I'm still not thrilled giving adults shots.

Fun fact: you give a three-year-old a flu shot in the leg because it's a bigger muscle.


It definitely sounds like you are in the wrong line of work. If your job involves giving people vaccinations your personal opinion shouldn't factor into it. Either do your job, or get out of the field.
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Yes this is excellent news... For the
anti-vaxxers who are looking for a new frontier they can biatch and whine about.


I got into a discussion with my sister on this. She says its their body and their choice. Then I brought up this shiathole state's abortion bullshiat and suddenly it isn't a choice.

Republicans are malignant tumors that need to be cut out and discarded. So tired of all of this.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RedComrade: kittyhas1000legs: Welp. Time to go job hunting before I'm expected to jab little kids with needles. I'm still not thrilled giving adults shots.

Fun fact: you give a three-year-old a flu shot in the leg because it's a bigger muscle.

It definitely sounds like you are in the wrong line of work. If your job involves giving people vaccinations your personal opinion shouldn't factor into it. Either do your job, or get out of the field.


It only became part of my job in the last year, after over a decade at this company. Now that pharmacy techs can give Covid shots under (federal) emergency authorization, the state decided that I can give flu shots as well.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: daffy: That is great! At least my older grandson cane get it.

Time to walk the earth.

[Fark user image image 425x291]


Last week I learned Kane and Louis from Revenge of the Nerds are brothers.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Puffy McBooze: kittyhas1000legs: Welp. Time to go job hunting before I'm expected to jab little kids with needles. I'm still not thrilled giving adults shots.

Fun fact: you give a three-year-old a flu shot in the leg because it's a bigger muscle.

Demand more money first, get it, get your first paycheck, then look for a new job.  May not be a thing in your field, but it is in mine.

I might be following someone to a different pharmacy which may have lower pay, but much lower stress and very low likelihood of giving shots (mostly compounding). And no drive thru! And I could walk there!

This last year and a half has me pretty burned out at this point, like most in any sort of health care type position. I've basically lost patience with anyone who has travel covid testing questions. Here's an option: stay the fark at home.


Many employers decide your salary/wage based upon your last job, if it is a equivalent position.  Demand a raise if you have to jab 5 year olds.  Then at least demand equivalent from the new employer.  You are a highly valued person at this time, use it to your advantage.  fark the corporate, or small business guy.  Corp, fark em, small business guy has 3 homes, 2 rental homes, a boat, snowmobiles, etc.  Do not hear their sob story, you negotiate aggressively.  That might have been too pointed, but I like to let me thoughts run out, and not be revised.

In every event, I want you to improve your job situation with a move.  I think you can easily.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This should have been done day 1 of the Biden administration every kid going to school should have been vaccinated the moment the vaccine was available
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NINEv2: LordOfThePings: daffy: That is great! At least my older grandson cane get it.

Time to walk the earth.

[Fark user image image 425x291]

Last week I learned Kane and Louis from Revenge of the Nerds are brothers.


And they're Stef from Goonies' uncles.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This should have been done day 1 of the Biden administration every kid going to school should have been vaccinated the moment the vaccine was available



Um, they just barely had the testing done for this age range.  Biden has been doing the best anyone could do with you RWNJ spouting your BS and trying to kill the farking planet.  I am going to leave it there so as I don't get a fresh vacation from posting.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Walker: The end of October. So by November then.

The newest treat on October 31: just stab every single kid who shows up at your door, distracting them with the candy.


Next on Faux Newz. Are liberals hiding COVID needles in halloween candy? Sentient Bowtie Tucker weighs in with his continuously confused dog face.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm in my second year of old-fashioned homeschooling, as one kiddo is high-risk.  It is awesome and horrific and terrifying, usually within the same hour.  I'm so close to weeping.  November!  I'm ready to camp out Black Friday style for this.
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still hoping for a more Modern vaccine to be approved for kids 16 and under.
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Warlordtrooper: This should have been done day 1 of the Biden administration every kid going to school should have been vaccinated the moment the vaccine was available


Um, they just barely had the testing done for this age range.  Biden has been doing the best anyone could do with you RWNJ spouting your BS and trying to kill the farking planet.  I am going to leave it there so as I don't get a fresh vacation from posting.


Vacations are fun!
 
