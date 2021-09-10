 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Kali Cook was 4 years old. She hated bows and liked to play with worms. But because her mom was an anti-vaxxer, she'll never play with worms again   (galvnews.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it," she said. "Now, I wish I never was."


How long until she has another change of heart and blames her daughter's  death on something and more importantly someone else?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: 'Kali Cook was 4 years old. She hated bows and liked to play with worms.'


Yeah, they could have done without mentioning worms for a child who was probably buried.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Horse dewormer kills.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republican Texas gov Abbott kills another child. I wonder if he has a goal on how many children he kills will give the ability to dance on their graves.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Republican Texas gov Abbott kills another child. I wonder if he has a goal on how many children he kills will give the ability to dance on their graves.


At this point I think he's drinking their blood in a vain attempt to be Christopher Reeves from that South Park episode.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.


Except for that part where it sounds like her mom was the one that infected her.

While it's impossible to know if she still would've caught Covid had she been vaxxed, it sure as fark wouldn't have hurt.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a mother, I can tell you she is going to have to live with her being the fault of her child's death. If she's a conservative, she will probably blame someone or something else.

/conservatives are big on freedom but not the responsibility
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.

Except for that part where it sounds like her mom was the one that infected her.

While it's impossible to know if she still would've caught Covid had she been vaxxed, it sure as fark wouldn't have hurt.


If she was anti-mask on top of it, then yeah, fark her.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Picklehead: As a mother, I can tell you she is going to have to live with her being the fault of her child's death. If she's a conservative, she will probably blame someone or something else.

/conservatives are big on freedom but not the responsibility


She's rationalize it away to 'Big Pharma' or 'the liberals' in a week or two.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

labman: Picklehead: As a mother, I can tell you she is going to have to live with her being the fault of her child's death. If she's a conservative, she will probably blame someone or something else.

/conservatives are big on freedom but not the responsibility

She's rationalize it away to 'Big Pharma' or 'the liberals' in a week or two.


*sees username*

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What will it take?

I thought loved ones dying would convince people?

What will it farking take?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it's the worms that get to play with her now, that's still bad, right?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: What will it take?

I thought loved ones dying would convince people?

What will it farking take?


for their dear leader to be lost to it.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was going to feel sad about this, but then I remembered what some Farker said about Covid child deaths being negligible, so I guess I don't have to.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to have prevented this....

oh, well, I guess I can dream.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
100% this kid is still playing with worms.  Or at least they are playing with her.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: What will it take?

I thought loved ones dying would convince people?

What will it farking take?


When it happens to enough conservatives that it will hit herd immunity.

Conservatives don't learn lessons unless it personally affects them. We are in it for the long haul, as covid refines itself to up the deadliness and kill more efficiently. Once it hits Ebola levels of efficiency, the leftovers will run to be vaccinated. But it will be too late.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least the libs are triggered about this, so it's "mission accomplished."  👍
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.


The more anti-vax idiots there were around that child, the greater he chance of getting infected.  But of course you already knew that.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.

Except for that part where it sounds like her mom was the one that infected her.

While it's impossible to know if she still would've caught Covid had she been vaxxed, it sure as fark wouldn't have hurt.


What sucks is that her mom could have gotten vaxxed, still caught it, and still gave it to her daughter, who would be no less dead.

Because of anti-vax, anti-mask, yer stealin' mah freedoms morons, this disease has had chances to mutate and become deadlier and more transmissible.

If people had been responsible from the beginning, and certain orange-faced farkfaces had set a good example, things like this could have been prevented.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Harley Poe - The Hearse song ( with lyrics :o )
Youtube ZJppqS8uDyQ

And the worms crawl in, the worms crawl out.
The worms play pinochle on your snout.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See for some people it takes common sense, constant ambulances around the clock, semi truck trailers full of body bags, overcrowded hospitals, critical thinking skills, loss of jobs and wages, etc.

For others it takes a 4 year old dying...go figure.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Last year: conservatives laugh at democratic people dying from Covid, the highest levels of our government gleefully hope it kills off as many as possible. With no vaccine, reprehensible Republican filth celebrate death.

This year: Democrats gleefully celebrate republicans dying from covid...because they are too stupid to take a vaccine. They are laughing at dumb people. They did not celebrate death until republicans proved they were willing to die to spite a democratic president.

Also this year: Democrats can't laugh as children die because of reprehensible Republican filth parents. It should be an arrest-able offense to kill your kids through negligence and disease.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here.
Call your kid and apologize.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.


Her mom brought it home and spread it to her kids.  So.... yes.  It did make a difference.
 
woodjf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: 'Kali Cook was 4 years old. She hated bows and liked to play with worms.'


Yeah, they could have done without mentioning worms for a child who was probably buried.


No kidding Jesus!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While I'm sad that the girl died, part of me is laughing at the mom saying FAFO.  You got to find out and your child paid the price of you farking around.  Got fark yourself for your sob story.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Picklehead: As a mother, I can tell you she is going to have to live with her being the fault of her child's death. If she's a conservative, she will probably blame someone or something else.

/conservatives are big on freedom but not the responsibility


Hence the obligatory GoFundMe to socialize the funeral costs.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Circusdog320: What will it take?

I thought loved ones dying would convince people?

What will it farking take?

When it happens to enough conservatives that it will hit herd immunity.

Conservatives don't learn lessons unless it personally affects them. We are in it for the long haul, as covid refines itself to up the deadliness and kill more efficiently. Once it hits Ebola levels of efficiency, the leftovers will run to be vaccinated. But it will be too late.


Is it weird I got a boner by your statement?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have a 4 yr. old granddaughter. Stories like this make me so mad that my ears burn. This little child will never grow up to learn that sometimes people choose to do things that benefit others.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Derp naps. Trump crowd will even sacrifice their children. That's some pretty serious deadication.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.

Except for that part where it sounds like her mom was the one that infected her.

While it's impossible to know if she still would've caught Covid had she been vaxxed, it sure as fark wouldn't have hurt.


Plus, mom wouldn't spend the rest of her life knowing that she gave her daughter and fatal disease.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.


Please tell me your trolling.  Vaccine reduces the chance of catching covid significantly and although you shed just as much the first few days shedding stops much earlier.   Chances are this girl would still be alive
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"and"? how'd that get there

/previewed and all :(
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: 4 year olds can't take the vaccine so it wouldn't matter if her mom was antivax.


Well except she was apparently  infected by her mother
 
Chevello
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: "About 2 a.m. Tuesday, Harwood's mother noticed Kali had a fever, she said. They gave her medicine to combat it.
By 7 a.m., Kali was gone."

This is terrifying and heartbreaking. 5 hours.

I wonder how high the fever was and what flavor ivermectin they gave her to combat it.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Remnants of Santa: I was going to feel sad about this, but then I remembered what some Farker said about Covid child deaths being negligible, so I guess I don't have to.


And don't forget no one dies of Covid they are just unhealthy people who die with Covid but they all had one foot in the grave and if you just work out Covid can't kill you
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They say the worst thing a parent can do is bury their child. How much worse must it feel knowing you're the one that killed the .
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chevello: FTA: "About 2 a.m. Tuesday, Harwood's mother noticed Kali had a fever, she said. They gave her medicine to combat it.
By 7 a.m., Kali was gone."

This is terrifying and heartbreaking. 5 hours.

I wonder how high the fever was and what flavor ivermectin they gave her to combat it.


Maybe they gave her asprin
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-co​nditions/reyes-syndrome/symptoms-cause​s/syc-20377255#:~:text=Reye's%20(Reye)​%20syndrome%20is%20a,commonly%20the%20​flu%20or%20chickenpox.
 
