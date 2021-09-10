 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Entire police department nopes the fark out   (thehill.com) divider line
68
68 Comments
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
4 people quit to take other jobs that pay better. So what
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kimberling City is a city in Stone County, Missouri, United States. The population was 2,400 at the 2010 census.

2400 people?  I think they'll get by.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In Misery.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark party tonight in Kimberling City. Meet at the four-way stop. Steal your own booze.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess they were no longer a good fit.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you were familiar with the town, then you would realize the only correct response is "...good."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Yeah, farking Fox News, report WHY that might be, you insurrectionist apologist assholes...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Myrdinn: If you were familiar with the town, then you would realize the only correct response is "...good."


I'm guessing this police department consisted of no more than 5 people.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh Fark the Hill and Fox News

Citing problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job, the department has local leaders struggling to find replacements, especially when rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Myrdinn: If you were familiar with the town, then you would realize the only correct response is "...good."

I'm guessing this police department consisted of no more than 5 people.


Fairly accurate in that.
At least one of them is getting a better job at a hospital, I believe.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job,

Interesting timing. They just didn't want get Covid shots.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...the department has local leaders struggling to find replacements, especially when rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.

Yes.  I'm sure a 98%+ white-ass lake community really ramped up the anti-police rhetoric.

/Dip-farks
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

spongeboob: Oh Fark the Hill and Fox News

Citing problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job, the department has local leaders struggling to find replacements, especially when rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.


But rhetoric is high!  Rhetoric spongeboob, rhetoric!  Do you have any idea how devastating rhetoric is to adult police officers?  Imagine that you're stomping about your business, and suddenly a 14 year old child smirks at you.  That's the kind of deadly impact rhetoric might have on the fragile fragile cop ego.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: But rhetoric is high! Rhetoric spongeboob, rhetoric! Do you have any idea how devastating rhetoric is to adult police officers? Imagine that you're stomping about your business, and suddenly a 14 year old child smirks at you. That's the kind of deadly impact rhetoric might have on the fragile fragile cop ego.


Well, that, and they recently were told to leave the badge cameras on now that they have them.
All sorts of things lined up.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a feeling that there is a lot more to this story than is being let on.

That said,
"Citing problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job" and the other systemic problems cited seem rather reasonable.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Spectrum: Fark party tonight in Kimberling City. Meet at the four-way stop. Steal your own booze.


I'm in!.

On second thought, We could whip the boys up into a frenzy and then slip away when the street races start and go to the local Walmart.

Is the Walmart before or after the Bass Proshop / Cabella's ?
My rig ain't as tight as it use to be and I sure could use some of the goodens.

I'll see if I can borrow my Uncle Napper's ( I really do have an Uncle Napper, and an Uncle Frog) 30'.Boot Strappen here Boss. :)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictured, the process server

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Pictured, the process server

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x266]


I think that's my first wrong thread. Cheers
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're pissed they were being held accountable. Running away to Branson isn't "bettering yourself" it's a tacit admission you dun fukt up.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I think that's my first wrong thread. Cheers


It kind of works, just a goofy police officer hitch-hiking his way to another town
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not giving two weeks notice seems pretty unprofessional.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citing problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job, the department has local leaders struggling to find replacements, especially when rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.

It's all the libs fault that dying small towns in Missouri don't have the tax base to pay cops.  Sad!
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the police!

/ am i doing this right?
// by fark standards...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They quit, but you can find them at the local range, preparing for the insurrection.   I'm sure these good ol boys will stay armed and even more dangerous without their badges and bodycams.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the town have a bank?  Doing research for a term paper.
 
ExYank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boss they liked resigned and everybody got better paying jobs else where. Sounds like a lot of places recently. I even bet they are blaming anything other than the low pay and shiatty conditions for why they can't hire anyone.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town council is requesting civic-minded black motorists to help out in the interim by beating themselves to death.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
I hear the fast food industry is really looking for workers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police abolished. Take it for a test drive. Do nothing. Create a model for the rest of the country.  Or cautionary tale.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I have a feeling that there is a lot more to this story than is being let on.

That said,
"Citing problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job" and the other systemic problems cited seem rather reasonable.


"We want bigger guns, and one of them tanks too."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Police abolished. Take it for a test drive. Do nothing. Create a model for the rest of the country.  Or cautionary tale.


Or... how about this.
Hire cops who do their jobs like they are supposed to, and actively out and prosecute the ones who commit crimes, fire the ones who suck at their jobs, and stop giving them money for militarization.
How about that?
Or is that not an option?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Who's going to pretend to investigate the robberies?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought police officers leaving was a lie made up by police unions.  Then the article threw in numbers and shiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.

[i.guim.co.uk image 850x637]

Yeah, farking Fox News, report WHY that might be, you insurrectionist apologist assholes...


Oh my you take things very seriously don't you?
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: The town council is requesting civic-minded black motorists to help out in the interim by beating themselves to death.


Ah, the rare smart-funny.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: ...the department has local leaders struggling to find replacements, especially when rhetoric against law enforcement is high amongst some, Fox News reported.


So what I'm hearing is, the rhetoric is working?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: blender61: I have a feeling that there is a lot more to this story than is being let on.

That said,
"Citing problems like an inadequate pay rate and not having the right tools to do the job" and the other systemic problems cited seem rather reasonable.

"We want bigger guns, and one of them tanks too."


"Ever since Biden lost Afghanistan, it's become increasingly clear the surplus MRAPs we were promised from Kandahar are never going to arrive."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's both hilarious and sad that conservatives are inadvertently doing a better job of abolishing/reforming the police than the liberals are.

Yes that's a joke, but liberals' efforts to rein in the police are pitiful to non-existent, so.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Police abolished. Take it for a test drive. Do nothing. Create a model for the rest of the country.  Or cautionary tale.


What will happen is the county sheriff or the state troopers will be asked to fill in as law enforcement where needed until the city can hire back their own force.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why does a town of 2500 people need a police force anyway?

I was trying to compare it to cities near me.  The town with about 3600 has a police force, but they also have a Walmart and a Costco.  There is another  town of about 2500 people though and I decided to see how big their police force is.  It turns out they don't have one.  Crime is low and if they do have a problem they call the county sheriff.

Are Republicans that dangerous?  The county is 80% Republican after all.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: Amid protests in 2020, police officers were pressured to resign, to be held accountable for their actions including murder

Yeah, rhetoric. JFC.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lazy bastards.
Someone should cut off their unemployment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just saw the resignation of an officer in a small Illinois town. He lamented that "police aren't respected anymore." I knew his wife from a work van pool. She was racist AF and from what I heard her say about hubby, so was he. If these guys are anything like that poor, unappreciated guy, good riddance.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Na na na na, hey hey hey....goodbye.
 
