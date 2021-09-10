 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   "Hay! That truck won't fit"   (krtv.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

722 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 7:36 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."

IT'S FARKING HAY! Just unload it off the truck and put it back on the other side! Jesus, find six guys at Home Depot and they'll have it done in 30 minutes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From looking at the photos, he isn't actually "stuck." Looks like he stopped before hitting the bridge. But he has dual trailers which are damn near impossible to back any significant distance.

I doubt the hay bales would damage the bridge, but he'd leave a bunch of hay all over the  road.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just let a bit of air out of the tires, it's almost there. I mean it's just hay, go slow. Or go real fast, that might work too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rock 'n' Roll (Part 2)
Youtube 6sjGBXckGB4
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not to beaucoup.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haaaaaaaay baby!

Hey Baby (If You'll be My Girl) - DJ Otzi [Sing-A-Long]
Youtube s0GIaJuan9Y
 
WyDave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."

IT'S FARKING HAY! Just unload it off the truck and put it back on the other side! Jesus, find six guys at Home Depot and they'll have it done in 30 minutes.


Difficulty: 900 lb round bales.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bonfire drinking party?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always wondered what would happen if you fired a flare gun in to one of those.

We had the square bales and farmers worked you to death to load the wagon and then transfer it to the loft.  There were easier ways to make right bucks for five hours.  But they usually fed you and Barb was strutting around in a tube top and white shorts.  Or driving the tractor.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WyDave: Lsherm: The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."

IT'S FARKING HAY! Just unload it off the truck and put it back on the other side! Jesus, find six guys at Home Depot and they'll have it done in 30 minutes.

Difficulty: 900 lb round bales.


You even lift, bro?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where are the lawn mowing goats?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I always wondered what would happen if you fired a flare gun in to one of those.

We had the square bales and farmers worked you to death to load the wagon and then transfer it to the loft.  There were easier ways to make right bucks for five hours.  But they usually fed you and Barb was strutting around in a tube top and white shorts.  Or driving the tractor.


Wagon?

Station? Little red? Covered? Paddy?

I have questions.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WyDave: Lsherm: The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."

IT'S FARKING HAY! Just unload it off the truck and put it back on the other side! Jesus, find six guys at Home Depot and they'll have it done in 30 minutes.

Difficulty: 900 lb round bales.


cvs.comView Full Size


Simple problems require simple solutions
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."

IT'S FARKING HAY! Just unload it off the truck and put it back on the other side! Jesus, find six guys at Home Depot and they'll have it done in 30 minutes.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, if it's really stuck, a hedge trimmer or chainsaw would come in handy. You can get those at Home Depot, too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WyDave: Lsherm: The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."

IT'S FARKING HAY! Just unload it off the truck and put it back on the other side! Jesus, find six guys at Home Depot and they'll have it done in 30 minutes.

Difficulty: 900 lb round bales.


I said six guys from Home Depot. They each lift 150, easy. Do it all day. Want to splurge? Get seven.

Plus, if you look at the problem correctly, you just need some extra rope to secure the lower level and some 2x4s to roll off that top level. If you knew the guys at Home Depot you wouldn't consider this a problem. It's an extra 50 bucks for "expertise."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*Cardie B.gif*
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.