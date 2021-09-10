 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Prince Andrew got served   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drip.
Drip

Tick

Tock
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Drip.
Drip

Tick

Tock


They got him, but I doubt there's going to be a whole lot of leverage in other countries to break the whole thing wide open. Their best chance at this point is to turn that Ghislaine Maxwell lady, provided they don't Epstein her first.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I doubt His Royal Highness will spend even one day in home confinement, I can imagine a quite large monetary payout being proffered.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one of the least likely people on the planet to get convicted of anything, which is too bad.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: While I doubt His Royal Highness will spend even one day in home confinement, I can imagine a quite large monetary payout being proffered.


It's a civil suit so there would not be any kind of confinement, home or otherwise. And the whole idea that he was "fleeing to Balmoral to avoid service" was bullshiat in the first place. Service in the UK doesn't have to be in person, he was served by delivery to his usual place of residence as is customary.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 500x500]


Butt sex? The evidence is being analyzed.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Gyrfalcon: While I doubt His Royal Highness will spend even one day in home confinement, I can imagine a quite large monetary payout being proffered.

It's a civil suit so there would not be any kind of confinement, home or otherwise. And the whole idea that he was "fleeing to Balmoral to avoid service" was bullshiat in the first place. Service in the UK doesn't have to be in person, he was served by delivery to his usual place of residence as is customary.


Should have added that he is a scumbag nonetheless.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the UK needs to end the monarchy.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to Prince Andrew in a can.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Illuminati should never have let it get this far.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: While I doubt His Royal Highness will spend even one day in home confinement, I can imagine a quite large monetary payout being proffered.


He's spent the last year in 'home confinement'. The fact that his home is bigger than the entire suburb you live in is beside the point. His public appearance life is over.

I predict that in 50-100 years there will be a book titled - The Hermit Prince - laying out all his sordid details.

Personally I think they need to reopen the Tower of London as a prison and park his ass there.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably sweating a bit now...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ukexpat: ukexpat: Gyrfalcon: While I doubt His Royal Highness will spend even one day in home confinement, I can imagine a quite large monetary payout being proffered.

It's a civil suit so there would not be any kind of confinement, home or otherwise. And the whole idea that he was "fleeing to Balmoral to avoid service" was bullshiat in the first place. Service in the UK doesn't have to be in person, he was served by delivery to his usual place of residence as is customary.

Should have added that he is a scumbag nonetheless.


Ah, I didn't pay that much attention to it. Then they'll pay a lot of money to make it all go away, as is customary. Then he'll be discreetely brushed away by the family and told never to come back again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Gyrfalcon: While I doubt His Royal Highness will spend even one day in home confinement, I can imagine a quite large monetary payout being proffered.

It's a civil suit so there would not be any kind of confinement, home or otherwise. And the whole idea that he was "fleeing to Balmoral to avoid service" was bullshiat in the first place. Service in the UK doesn't have to be in person, he was served by delivery to his usual place of residence as is customary.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 500x500]


With a candlestick, up his ass.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
