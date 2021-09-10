 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Hey, what's the name of that book in the coffee table ad? Oh my
45
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's not pro-white supremacy, I don't care.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: As long as it's not pro-white supremacy, I don't care.


Yeah...not sure what I'm supposed to be outraged by.  Maybe the lack of palette?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To even things out they included a VHS copy of "Black Cocks at the Pep Rally" in the ad for their media stand.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obviously a gag gift item.  White supremacists don't read.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Lambskincoat: As long as it's not pro-white supremacy, I don't care.

Yeah...not sure what I'm supposed to be outraged by.  Maybe the lack of palette?


They were just advertising their new all white line of furniture.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Honestly, it looks scathingly critical more than supportive. Still a bad idea, but at least it's not mein kampf...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
that'll be the perfect piece to compliment my teapot


i.ndtvimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, it looks scathingly critical more than supportive. Still a bad idea, but at least it's not mein kampf...

Mein Kampf is in their Mein Kampfy Kouch lineup.


Mein Kampf is in their Mein Kampfy Kouch lineup.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.

Ask her if she wants to split the price of one.
Yes.  She really believes this.


Ask her if she wants to split the price of one.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, it looks scathingly critical more than supportive. Still a bad idea, but at least it's not mein kampf...


Mein Kampf isn't as popular among white supremacists now.

It's usually Camp of the Saints, or The Turner Diaries.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think this would make a great Photoshop thread (illustrate other literary embarassments on coffee tables), such as Kramer's infamous coffee table book, or else a great caption ad:  caption the coffee table book on a Proud Boy's cable reel.

Suggestion:  Michael Cohen's tell-all Trump madhouse Book, Mea Culpa. It is available very cheap remaindered, even compared to all the myriads of Anti-Trumper tell all insider books.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have said tell-all twice. If I say it a third time, you'll know it is true.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Lambskincoat: As long as it's not pro-white supremacy, I don't care.

Yeah...not sure what I'm supposed to be outraged by.  Maybe the lack of palette?


Obviously the editors must be critiqued: Moon-Kie Jung, João H. Costa Vargas, Eduardo Bonilla-Silva
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: that'll be the perfect piece to compliment my teapot


[i.ndtvimg.com image 295x200]


Every time the bell rings, a Nazi angel gets his or her leathery black wings.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: Obviously a gag gift item.  White supremacists don't read.

They get to 14 words and stop.


They get to 14 words and stop.
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Yo we got a lot of publicity when people thought we were selling children, how do we get that engagement again?"

"I GOT JUST THE THING"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's your farking chin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: that'll be the perfect piece to compliment my teapot


[i.ndtvimg.com image 295x200]


Still not as funny as the original Fark teapot.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The deeply entrenched patterns of racial inequality in the United States simply do not square with the liberal notion of a nation-state of equal citizens. Uncovering the false promise of liberalism, State of White Supremacy reveals race to be a fundamental, if flexible, ruling logic that perpetually generates and legitimates racial hierarchy and privilege.
Racial domination and violence in the United States are indelibly marked by its origin and ongoing development as an empire-state. The widespread misrecognition of the United States as a liberal nation-state hinges on the twin conditions of its approximation for the white majority and its impossibility for their racial others. The essays in this book incisively probe and critique the U.S. racial state through a broad range of topics, including citizenship, education, empire, gender, genocide, geography, incarceration, Islamophobia, migration and border enforcement, violence, and welfare.

Dang white supremacists
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.

How many plastic chairs has she bought?
Yes.  She really believes this.


How many plastic chairs has she bought?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zez: Where's your farking chin?

[Fark user image image 430x476]


Technically, I think it's, "Where the Fark is your chin!?" But still funny as hell.

/Did anyone watch Preacher? Was it any good?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's headline: Wayfair removes ad displaying book by three ethnic minority authors that criticizes racism in America, sends message to white supremacists that their store is a safe space
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: As long as it's not pro-white supremacy, I don't care.


If only there was a way to look it up.

https://www.sup.org/books/title/?id=2​0​253

The deeply entrenched patterns of racial inequality in the United States simply do not square with the liberal notion of a nation-state of equal citizens. Uncovering the false promise of liberalism, State of White Supremacy reveals race to be a fundamental, if flexible, ruling logic that perpetually generates and legitimates racial hierarchy and privilege.

Racial domination and violence in the United States are indelibly marked by its origin and ongoing development as an empire-state. The widespread misrecognition of the United States as a liberal nation-state hinges on the twin conditions of its approximation for the white majority and its impossibility for their racial others. The essays in this book incisively probe and critique the U.S. racial state through a broad range of topics, including citizenship, education, empire, gender, genocide, geography, incarceration, Islamophobia, migration and border enforcement, violence, and welfare.

About the authors
Moon-Kie Jung teaches sociology and Asian American studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. João H. Costa Vargas teaches Black diaspora studies at the University of Texas at Austin. Eduardo Bonilla-Silva is Professor of Sociology at Duke University.

/OK, at least I *think* it's anti-White Supermacy
 
sat1va
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: To even things out they included a VHS copy of "Black Cocks at the Pep Rally" in the ad for their media stand.

Perhaps "White Cucks at the GOP Rally"?


Perhaps "White Cucks at the GOP Rally"?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of my coffee table books.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My first thought: "whether it's pro- or anti-white supremacy, it's hardly the book I'd use to try to sell things."

My second thought: "well, it's gotten people talking, hasn't it? A lot of people are looking at that ad now."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.


Just because you order a sex slave, doesn't mean you have to use them for sex.  You can just have them tidy up, clean your clothes and cook you dinner. I mean, not everyone is a sexual deviant.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.

How about a piece of unsplit firewood for $189?

They call it an end table but sell it for, no shiat, $189.
Yes.  She really believes this.


How about a piece of unsplit firewood for $189?

They call it an end table but sell it for, no shiat, $189.

secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Lambskincoat: As long as it's not pro-white supremacy, I don't care.

Yeah...not sure what I'm supposed to be outraged by.  Maybe the lack of palette?


The Hitler teapot was so popular, it sold out in hours if I remember.
The key is subtlety.  Like have Steve Bannon praise the shade of pure white.  Or anything from Tucker Carlson.
 
whitroth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.

Just because you order a sex slave, doesn't mean you have to use them for sex.  You can just have them tidy up, clean your clothes and cook you dinner. I mean, not everyone is a sexual deviant.


How weird. We ordered a pantry cabinet from them, and got a pantry cabinet (some assembly required), and we didn't get any sex slave.

Ordered a greenhouse from them, ditto (unless the sex slave is in the box and inflatable).
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.


I think this evolved from rumors for classified-ad sites like Craigslist, where it was claimed that if the naked reflection of say, a woman was visible on whatever was being listed for sale, and that the asking price far exceeded anything close to reasonable for whatever the thing was, that it was actually a prostitute advertising.

Given legal complications on practicing the world's oldest profession, it would not surprise me if somewhere, some prostitute had attempted this sort of schtick, but the biggest problem with this, and frankly with any sort of, "Buy the overpriced thing and I'm thrown-in for free" model is having enough customers who know what's going and are willing to risk it to where it actually makes sense to do that.  Even if someone thought this was a good idea, it still seems that it would be hard to find enough takers.  Plus it may be difficult to find enough cheap shiny crap to keep this charade running, particularly if those classified ad sites enforce rules on direct, obvious nudity.  There are only so many teapots and percolators out there to simulate the scrambled cable TV thing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: How about a piece of unsplit firewood for $189?

They call it an end table but sell it for, no shiat, $189.

[secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.com image 445x445]


It's every child's favorite toy!

The Log Song | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube 5Y0dGHkAkIY
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whitroth: MythDragon: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.

Just because you order a sex slave, doesn't mean you have to use them for sex.  You can just have them tidy up, clean your clothes and cook you dinner. I mean, not everyone is a sexual deviant.

How weird. We ordered a pantry cabinet from them, and got a pantry cabinet (some assembly required), and we didn't get any sex slave.

Ordered a greenhouse from them, ditto (unless the sex slave is in the box and inflatable).


Sometimes they're under the packing material so it's easy to throw them away with the box without even knowing they're in there.
 
August11
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: Obviously a gag gift item.  White supremacists don't read.


Yeah if they did read, they would realize that life is a parade of madness punctuated by abject sorrow, an inenarrabble spectacle of pain briefly relieved by excruciating moments of unexpected coitus, favorite snacks, and good dogs.

And they are just making it worse
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"LIMITED TIME OFFER: buy the table within the next half hour, get a free tiki torch!"
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: One of my coffee table books.

[Fark user image 850x477]


I have one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And also one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And probably a few more whose exact titles and authors I can't remember at the moment.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That's not the worst thing they do.  I have been assured by a co-worker that if you see something Wayfair for way too much money, i.e. a cheap plastic table lamp for $5000, that's actually not just a lamp.  All of the rich creeps know that if you order that lamp you also get a sex slave delivered with it.  It's all very "underground" but people who keep their eyes open can see it.
Yes.  She really believes this.

How about a piece of unsplit firewood for $189?

They call it an end table but sell it for, no shiat, $189.


Well they did remove the bark and sand it a bit. That's not something any ol' IT monkey can do.
 
sat1va
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My fav
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They had to throw off the scent of the Q-tards who still think they're complicit in child sex trafficking.
 
germ78
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: that'll be the perfect piece to compliment my teapot


[i.ndtvimg.com image 295x200]


for whatever reason I see both Adolf and Randy Marsh in that teapot.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Somaticasual: Honestly, it looks scathingly critical more than supportive. Still a bad idea, but at least it's not mein kampf...

Mein Kampf isn't as popular among white supremacists now.

It's usually Camp of the Saints, or The Turner Diaries.


CSB:
I remember mentioning the Turner Diaries around my management at one of my old jobs. One guy asked what was that book about while my VP made no comment but had this smirk. After I told the curious guy about it, he asked why would I want to read it, to which I replied "If this is their bible/ guidebook, why wouldn't I want to know what they will do?" We had this whole conversation about it while my VP said nothing. It was curious. He usually had an opinion about everything, dominating the conversation.

I also remember during a meeting mentioning the Boondocks cartoon, and me and couple guys all laughed. We asked the VP if he watched it, and he deadpanned 'why in the world would I watch that show? Isn't that show for black people?' I said, 'You watch South Park! I watch South Park! Should I not watch South Park because it's white kids?' He just shook his head said I'm not watching that show.

Later, when the curious guy was promoted to be my boss (previously I reported directly to the VP), and during that meeting one of my colleagues turned to me and made this exaggerated "guy with mouth agape holding a coffee mug who can't believe he's watching a guy get screwed so he mouths 'youre f*cked' in solidarity" look that has seared itself into my memory, I knew I had no future there literally because of that VP.

/I wouldn't call him a racist, but def an asshole for many other reasons
//just think he didn't like me
///and says the n word in private
////which is fine, I suppose
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's nice.
 
