(CNN)   Court rules that DeSantis's ambitions take precedence over your children's lives   (cnn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Submitter understands who are seen as the most important people in this country.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're just kids and have no worth. People go on and on like they're valuable fetuses or something.

/s
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From another article about this decision:

The appellants ask that we quash the trial court's vacatur of the automatic stay imposed by Florida Rule of Appellate Procedure 9.310(b)(2). When a public officer or agency seeks appellate review, which is the case here, there is a presumption under the rule in favor of a stay, and the stay should be vacated only for the most compelling of reasons. See Fla. Dep't of Health v. People United for Med. Marijuana, 250 So. 3d 825, 828 (Fla. 1st DCA 2018). Upon our review of the trial court's final judgment and the operative pleadings, we have serious doubts about standing, jurisdiction, and other threshold matters. These doubts significantly militate against the likelihood of the appellees' ultimate success in this appeal. Given the presumption against vacating the automatic stay, the stay should have been left in place pending appellate review. Accordingly, we grant the appellants' motion, quash the trial court's order vacating the automatic stay, and reinstate the stay required by Florida Rule of Appellate Procedure 9.310(b)(2). A written order explaining this disposition will follow.

Allowing public school districts to mandate masks remains in the best interest of everyone during a pandemic. By allowing DeathSantis to forbid mask mandates for political purposes, not for public health nor safety of all students, staff and administrators, puts procedures before the life, liberty and happiness of those most likely to suffer.

/I am no lawyer.
//But that seems what the Florida 1st DCA states.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OSHA. Workplace safety. Require masks in all places of employment, for both workers and patrons or clients
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's like the "This is fine" comic with a couple added panels showing the dog getting up to punch someone trying to put the fire out, then sitting back down at the table.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ambition? What, to reach the seventh circle of hell?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That should be the case for flu season as well.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: From another article about this decision:

So essentially this could be about any ruling DeSantis made, regardless of the content.
 
