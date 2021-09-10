 Skip to content
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I spent a summer working a commercial construction site that was doing rock blasting while digging out the foundation for a building. I don't think they use actual dynamite anymore, it's like ANFO or something like that, but it's still no joke. We'd have to clear out of the site and get back about 50 yards and you could still feel the earth move every time they set off even a little of it.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A dirt bike rider set off a commercial grade explosive in front of a Brooklyn apartment door before riding around and smashing car windshields "

Yup.  Right out of Carnegie's famous book.  One of the later chapters, I think.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: you could still feel the earth move every time they set off even a little of it.


Little known falsehood:

Carole King worked in demolition as a teenager before getting into that song stuff.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boom Goes the Dynamite
Youtube W45DRy7M1no
Boom goes the dynamite
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W45DRy7M​1no] Boom goes the dynamite


That video is my little brush with internet fame. My roommate published that to ebaumsworld.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"That's Mushy Snugglebites' badonkadonk. She's my main squeeze. Lady's got a gut fulla' dynamite and a booty like POOOW!" 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flexflint
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

logieal: RaceDTruck: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W45DRy7M​1no] Boom goes the dynamite

That video is my little brush with internet fame. My roommate published that to ebaumsworld.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QCki​w​LAvbU
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Celebrating 9/11 Brooklyn style
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So...is it a boy or a girl?
 
p89tech
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 850x850]


I did consider a JJ Walker reference.
 
