CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who the heck has $20K in cash and $10K worth of sneakers in their apartment? How many pairs of shoes is that anyhow?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Who the heck has $20K in cash and $10K worth of sneakers in their apartment? How many pairs of shoes is that anyhow?


My 16-year-old son is into the Nike sneakers. Some of those pairs sell for like 1000 bucks (or more). He buys and resells them. Apparently, it's a pretty big deal. He just told me the original boxes increase the resale value.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gal friend of mine is really into Hey Dude shoes , she buys them and resells for a profit so she has a bunch laying around. I've never tried them but she claims they are super comfy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i buy a $150 pair of sneakers a year and it'd take a lifetime to get to $10k worth

i got like 5 pair of trashed old ones if you want those for $500
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Idiots.

Sneakers with original boxes are like Star Wars figures in original packaging.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: CruiserTwelve: Who the heck has $20K in cash and $10K worth of sneakers in their apartment? How many pairs of shoes is that anyhow?

My 16-year-old son is into the Nike sneakers. Some of those pairs sell for like 1000 bucks (or more). He buys and resells them. Apparently, it's a pretty big deal. He just told me the original boxes increase the resale value.


Perhaps, but these burglars might stand to make a pretty good profit without the boxes.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Who the heck has $20K in cash and $10K worth of sneakers in their apartment? How many pairs of shoes is that anyhow?


Rare shoe collectors are a real thing and often make decent money.

Custom shoe designs tend to be extremely limited (in the low thousands of pairs at most) and never reproduced, usually coming as the result of a one-off deal with a particular designer or celebrity. Also for obvious reasons they lose value if worn so keeping a pair or two in perfect storage condition can pay off later if you find a buyer.
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: Idiots.

Sneakers with original boxes are like Star Wars figures in original packaging.


So still of dubious value and taste, but in a box?
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, I'm guessing the burglars might have assumed removing them from the boxes would make the shoes untraceable, wherever they might end up. Nike and others do sew manufacturing labels into the tongues of their sneakers, though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

acouvis: Salmon: Idiots.

Sneakers with original boxes are like Star Wars figures in original packaging.

So still of dubious value and taste, but in a box?[Fark user image 700x933]


