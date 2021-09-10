 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   The "One rotten apple spoils the whole bushel" metaphor originated as a warning of the corrupting influence of one corrupt or sinful person on a group. Over time the concept has been used to describe the opposite situation. This seems relevant   (ktla.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Los Angeles County, California, Police, anticipated study, Constable, Sheriff, Los Angeles, Coroner, Santa Monica, California  
•       •       •

1143 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gang-like cliques....

Like the police?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.


Also doesn't apply to apples. Or worse, strawberries. You've got to get the rotten one out of there ASAFP.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anticipated study into the problematic fraternities - which L.A. County officials commissioned the Rand Corp. to conduct in 2019 - found 16% of the 1,608 deputies and supervisors who anonymously answered survey questions had been invited to join a clique

The other 84% were already members and understood the first rule of Corrupt Club.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone says it's a metaphor, but it's absolutely literal.

One rotten apple WILL ruin the rest, due to ethylene outgassing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A problem in many organizations, whether it's a school or a company or an HOA.
Of course none of those groups usually have as much power as cops do.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the other apples refuse to report the bad apples among them.....that's when the whole barrel is bad.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "gang-like cliques"

They misspelled "Police Unions".
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the same way the police and right wing nuts tried to spin people saying "Black Lives Matter" as if they were saying "only Black lives matter" instead of what they were really saying, " Black lives Also Matter".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prevention is better than cure
Bad apples affecting the pure
You'll gather your senses, I'm sure
Then agree to
Melt the guns

- XTC
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the warrior lodges that allowed the Ruinous Powers to subvert the Legions?

/can't actually read the article, I'm guessing from comments
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Everyone says it's a metaphor, but it's absolutely literal.

One rotten apple WILL ruin the rest, due to ethylene outgassing.


This.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.


It's "One bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch, girl". Not "a whole bunch of girls".
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.

It's "One bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch, girl". Not "a whole bunch of girls".


I was just so happy Pat Boone put those boys together to counter the sinful, and sexual influence of The Jackson Five, I didn't pay close attention.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skyotter: Everyone says it's a metaphor, but it's absolutely literal.

One rotten apple WILL ruin the rest, due to ethylene outgassing.


So, we don't need to defund the police, just limit their ethylene emissions?

/I suck at metaphors
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So are any of these cop cliques real catty mean girls and dress you down for wearing last years uniform?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby's headline makes no logical sense. "Over time the concept has been used to describe the opposite situation"? No, no it hasn't.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.


The Osmonds - One Bad Apple
Youtube L4CcgblWC8k
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you want Fascist police forces?

Because this is how you get Fascist Death Squads as in the early days of Hitler or some Brazilian dictator.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.

It's "One bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch, girl". Not "a whole bunch of girls".


Kinda makes you wonder what his dating life is like.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 500x301]


Conservative artist's conception of a gay wedding.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: When the other apples refuse to report the bad apples among them.....that's when the whole barrel is bad.


Maybe there is an orchard on Silent hill ranch.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Subby's headline makes no logical sense. "Over time the concept has been used to describe the opposite situation"? No, no it hasn't.


Maybe not opposite but it has evolved into "bad apples" = "exceptions" and lost the lesson in the second half. "Oh, they're just a few bad apples, nothing to worry about"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: noitsnot: Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.

It's "One bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch, girl". Not "a whole bunch of girls".

Kinda makes you wonder what his dating life is like.


"One bad page don't spoil a whole binder full of women".
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 500x301]


IIRC, Connie Swail's virginity didn't survive the end of that movie...
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One bad bushel will ruin the whole apple?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

smed7: BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 500x301]

IIRC, Connie Swail's virginity didn't survive the end of that movie...


I had to go find out who you were talking about, and the actor's (Alexandra Paul) IMDB bio starts with:

Alexandra Paul was modeling when she decided to forego college at Stanford University and pursue acting. With lead roles in 75 feature films ...

Apparently Stanford's poisonous ego field even infects people that just got accepted there, but didn't even go!  She can't help name dropping it even though she blew off attending.
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In psychology there is a term for it: The Lucifer Effect

Bonus: The term was coined by the psychologist behind the Stanford Prison Experiment

- Sofa
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Optimal_Illusion: noitsnot: Lambskincoat: The 1970s Osmonds may be responsible for this misinterpretation of a hackneyed phrase. "One Bad Apple Don't Spoil A Whole Bunch of Girls." I think we all agree with that sentiment, but it definitely does not apply to cops.

It's "One bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch, girl". Not "a whole bunch of girls".

Kinda makes you wonder what his dating life is like.

"One bad page don't spoil a whole binder full of women".


That's why you buy those plastic page holders to put them in.

not that I know anything about that....
 
XSV
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've already seen this documentary
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or, in today's timeline, the one good apple left in the barrel.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.