 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   Well, at least they won't have to travel far   (kcrg.com) divider line
6
    More: Ironic, CEDAR RAPIDS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Iowa, corner of 16th Avenue, KCRG-TV, Avenue of the Saints  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 10:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They were dying to get in?

But it doesn't look like they even set off the airbags.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jesus, that wheel well rust
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was the person looking for a self service funeral?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Film at 11
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJ5NG​M​LRGPI&t=29s
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.