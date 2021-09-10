 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you're accidentally given the wrong dog by a grooming business, there's a proper way to return the dog. Unfortunately, this would not be it   (myarklamiss.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feed him to hungry, ill-tempered Pit Bulls.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walters then dropped the eight pound dog and began punching it with his fists.

Good for him.
Did the dog get arrested for biting?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have his nuts bit off by a laplander.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just... I just...

fark it. Humans were a mistake. I'm on Team Sephiroth. Summon Jenova and have her sing the song that ends this world.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Feed him to hungry, ill-tempered Pit Bulls.


I'd prefer a pack of hyenas. They have a bad habit of biting testicles off and eating prey alive after immobilizing it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 lbs barely qualifies as a cat, let alone a dog.

Btw - hey groomers? You should probably dial up your favorite lawyer and prepared to be sued.
 
inspectorxer0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Walters then dropped the eight pound dog and began punching it with his fists.

Good for him.
Did the dog get arrested for biting?


If this was an attempt at humor it was poor. If you were serious, burn in hell.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: 8 lbs barely qualifies as a cat, let alone a dog.

Btw - hey groomers? You should probably dial up your favorite lawyer and prepared to be sued.


Yeah, they had a duty of care to get the dog to the correct owner and/or establish chain of custody for property.

Dogs aren't worth much unless they are registered purebred. Triple damages for the unlawful conveyance of property, maybe $15k. But they could be in a world of hurt for punitive damages, $100k+ which would bankrupt most mom & pop small businesses.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: 8 lbs barely qualifies as a cat, let alone a dog.

Btw - hey groomers? You should probably dial up your favorite lawyer and prepared to be sued.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/could not read article as blocked in my location
 
kmramki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inspectorxer0: dothemath: Walters then dropped the eight pound dog and began punching it with his fists.

Good for him.
Did the dog get arrested for biting?

If this was an attempt at humor it was poor. If you were serious, burn in hell.


Thanks for putting it in words for me.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Wouldn't being bit by "your" dog be the first sign that it wasn't "your" dog?

But.  This IS Monroe, Louisiana.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bugerz: TommyDeuce: Feed him to hungry, ill-tempered Pit Bulls.

I'd prefer a pack of hyenas. They have a bad habit of biting testicles off and eating prey alive after immobilizing it.


bad habit? depends on your point of view.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor little pup. If a stranger grabbed my dog and picked him up, my dog would probably bite too. I hope he would not then be beaten to death.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are ever dissatisfied with Discount Dog Groomers, please let us know

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy kicked a dog to death for biting him. He also owns a dog, but apparently doesn't know it well enough to realize the groomers gave him the wrong dog until he got home. I'm sure he's not at all just a garbage human being in general.

Imagine being the actual owner of the dog. The groomers gave it to the wrong guy, and he killed it.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: Poor little pup. If a stranger grabbed my dog and picked him up, my dog would probably bite too. I hope he would not then be beaten to death.


Yep. The dog's reaction was perfectly justified. The human's was not, and he should have his actual dog, and any other pets, taken away.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: The guy kicked a dog to death for biting him. He also owns a dog, but apparently doesn't know it well enough to realize the groomers gave him the wrong dog until he got home. I'm sure he's not at all just a garbage human being in general.

Imagine being the actual owner of the dog. The groomers gave it to the wrong guy, and he killed it.


I would be devastated.

I have an 8 pound dog... He's my first small dog and he has pretty much changed my mind about small dogs. He so much fun.

Ron Swanson is wrong on this one
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: I dunno.  Wouldn't being bit by "your" dog be the first sign that it wasn't "your" dog?

But.  This IS Monroe, Louisiana.


"His dog" was probably his wife/GF's dog which he hated anyway
 
JustLookin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God damn this farker. Cut his goddamn balls off. Maybe that'll settle him down.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I knew this story would be bad, but I wasn't ready for the dog to die. Any person who would do this quite obviously has zero impulse control, and should be removed from society permanently before he harms another being. And yes, I am serious. And no, don't call me Shirley.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: The Irrelevant Gamer: The guy kicked a dog to death for biting him. He also owns a dog, but apparently doesn't know it well enough to realize the groomers gave him the wrong dog until he got home. I'm sure he's not at all just a garbage human being in general.

Imagine being the actual owner of the dog. The groomers gave it to the wrong guy, and he killed it.

I would be devastated.

I have an 8 pound dog... He's my first small dog and he has pretty much changed my mind about small dogs. He so much fun.

Ron Swanson is wrong on this one


Really? Is there even enough meat on it to make a decent taco?
 
tasteme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I just... I just...

fark it. Humans were a mistake. I'm on Team Sephiroth. Summon Jenova and have her sing the song that ends this world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: kpaxoid: I dunno.  Wouldn't being bit by "your" dog be the first sign that it wasn't "your" dog?

But.  This IS Monroe, Louisiana.

"His dog" was probably his wife/GF's dog which he hated anyway


That's the thing - he was supposed to pick up a parakeet
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bugerz: TommyDeuce: Feed him to hungry, ill-tempered Pit Bulls.

I'd prefer a pack of hyenas. They have a bad habit of biting testicles off and eating prey alive after immobilizing it.


I would cheerfully watch this man being eaten alive. I would pay the airfare for the pack of hyenas - FIRST CLASS.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
8 lbs? That's about the size of our cat.
She bites us when we're dumb enough to fall for the "pet my tummy" pose (yeah we know it's a trap, but she's so damn cute!).
We just call her a biatch and move on...not beat her to death.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Have his nuts bit off by a laplander.


That's how I wanna go!
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, that makes me furious and sad...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: I dunno.  Wouldn't being bit by "your" dog be the first sign that it wasn't "your" dog?

But.  This IS Monroe, Louisiana.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salem Witch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Last month I served on a jury for an animal abuse case. Some asswipe shot his neighbor's husky in the face with a 22 pellet.

The husky had jumped the 6 foot fence but was still on his own property, the pellet was found in front of the steps to his house. Another neighbor came out to find out why the dog was yelping and found the dog pawing at his (the dog's) front door.

We found said asswipe guilty.

Thankfully the dog is OK.

Pic of my dog. If anyone hurt her I would gut them like a fish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I own a grooming shop and I am not getting a kick out of these replies. I'm not even going to read the article. farking tragic
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: [Fark user image image 425x234]


Bro... read the room.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

schubie: I own a grooming shop and I am not getting a kick out of these replies. I'm not even going to read the article. farking tragic


Do you find that your dogs get a kick out of the situation?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: 8 lbs? That's about the size of our cat.
She bites us when we're dumb enough to fall for the "pet my tummy" pose (yeah we know it's a trap, but she's so damn cute!).
We just call her a biatch and move on...not beat her to death.


Exactly. 8lbs is a yap dog not a damn pitt bull or something.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: [Fark user image 425x234] [View Full Size image _x_]


WTAF is wrong with you?

In what universe would you find that appropriate to post in a thread about animal abuse?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salem Witch: Last month I served on a jury for an animal abuse case. Some asswipe shot his neighbor's husky in the face with a 22 pellet.

The husky had jumped the 6 foot fence but was still on his own property, the pellet was found in front of the steps to his house. Another neighbor came out to find out why the dog was yelping and found the dog pawing at his (the dog's) front door.

We found said asswipe guilty.

Thankfully the dog is OK.

Pic of my dog. If anyone hurt her I would gut them like a fish.

[Fark user image image 800x601]


A box of tissues may be required.

Queenie's Song
Youtube umsgP_M0RiM
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salem Witch: Last month I served on a jury for an animal abuse case. Some asswipe shot his neighbor's husky in the face with a 22 pellet.

The husky had jumped the 6 foot fence but was still on his own property, the pellet was found in front of the steps to his house. Another neighbor came out to find out why the dog was yelping and found the dog pawing at his (the dog's) front door.

We found said asswipe guilty.

Thankfully the dog is OK.

Pic of my dog. If anyone hurt her I would gut them like a fish.

[Fark user image image 800x601]


I wish to ignore the sad dog-getting-shot story and bask in the cuteness of your doggo. She has very similar markings to our goofy, friendly, ole Rottie mix.
*boop*
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salem Witch: Last month I served on a jury for an animal abuse case. Some asswipe shot his neighbor's husky in the face with a 22 pellet.

The husky had jumped the 6 foot fence but was still on his own property, the pellet was found in front of the steps to his house. Another neighbor came out to find out why the dog was yelping and found the dog pawing at his (the dog's) front door.

We found said asswipe guilty.

Thankfully the dog is OK.

Pic of my dog. If anyone hurt her I would gut them like a fish.

[Fark user image image 800x601]


When I was a kid, our neighbor shot our dog with an air rifle. My mom was looking out the window at the right time and witnessed it.

She called a friend of hers who was a cop, and had him stand behind her, in uniform, when she banged on the door and threatened to gut them and feed them to the dog. Cop just smiled and said "She'll do it, and I couldn't stop her if I wanted to."

They moved not too long after...
 
Salem Witch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almea Tarrant:

I wish to ignore the sad dog-getting-shot story and bask in the cuteness of your doggo. She has very similar markings to our goofy, friendly, ole Rottie mix.
*boop*

I call her a Tyrannodorkus Rex.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: The guy kicked a dog to death for biting him. He also owns a dog, but apparently doesn't know it well enough to realize the groomers gave him the wrong dog until he got home. I'm sure he's not at all just a garbage human being in general.

Imagine being the actual owner of the dog. The groomers gave it to the wrong guy, and he killed it.


I don't know about other places, but the groomers around here are all CRAZY busy. It's been hard getting an appointment for our pup any time sooner than literally like 3 weeks out.

It would normally be a regrettable but minor mistake a busy business made. Normally an owner would know instantly it wasn't their dog, and they'd correct it on the spot. And if not, you'd expect that normally the person would bring the dog back safe and sound and retrieve their own dog. You know, like a non-sociopath.

But in this case, had that been my dog, the only reason they would have to be replacing all of their windows today, rather than calling the insurance company about a burned down building, would be because I wouldn't want to hurt any dogs left inside overnight. My boy is part of our family and I would lose my farking mind if they gave it to someone who then subsequently beat my sweet boy to death.
 
