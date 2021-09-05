 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MyCentralOregon)   Bad: Latinos are getting a lot of misinformation about Covid from Facebook. Fark: because Facebook doesn't know enough Spanish to remove misinformation   (mycentraloregon.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Vaccine, Vaccination, Black people, COVID-19 vaccine, Latino vaccination rates, health information, study finds, Distrust of the medical system  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 3:14 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States is now the world's second largest Spanish-speaking country after Mexico, according to a new study published by the prestigious Instituto Cervantes. ... This puts the US ahead of Colombia (48 million) and Spain (46 million) and second only to Mexico (121 million).Jun 29, 2015Facebook has no excuse. Near as I can tell, they make more money pushing disinformation than countering it and educating people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably got a "C" in Spanish like I did.

Donde esta el biblioteque?

Sí, tengo sífilis.

That's all I remember.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google translate es su amigo.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's understandable. Where are you going to find a Spanish speaker in California?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We learned this in the 2020 election, where blue counties along the border being blasted by spanish-speaking GQP ads and Facebook swung way-y-y-y red for the first time in decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doonday esta zapateria...?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The United States is now the world's second largest Spanish-speaking country after Mexico, according to a new study published by the prestigious Instituto Cervantes. ... This puts the US ahead of Colombia (48 million) and Spain (46 million) and second only to Mexico (121 million).Jun 29, 2015Facebook has no excuse. Near as I can tell, they make more money pushing disinformation than countering it and educating people.


They make money showing users what they want to see.  For many users, that's misinformation that confirms their existing biases.  Facebook is exceedingly good at this.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, because they're *all over* the disinformation that's posted in English.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If only Facebook had enough funds to hire people who knew how to speak Spanish...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know that's not the real reason. They could have goddamn Pablo Neruda sitting in the C suite, and Facebook still wouldn't give a shiat. They want constant readership, they want rage. Lies are good for business in any language.
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does subby really think Facebook would remove Spanish language misinformation if they knew enough Spanish to do so?

/that knowledge would make it easier for them to permaban the users who report the misinformation
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: That's understandable. Where are you going to find a Spanish speaker in California?


I hired a company in California to do travel, hotel and meeting room arrangements for conferences and training seminars for people from Latin America. I eventually had to cancel the contract.

We got too many complaints from participants that the company's 'Spanish' speakers sucked. The emails explaining travel stuff were just unintelligible. I gave them a shot at improving, hiring help, even gave them a hand at doing templates to make their emails better. Finally gave up.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: If only Facebook had enough funds to hire people who knew how to speak Spanish...


img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
"If only. You could warn them."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The United States is now the world's second largest Spanish-speaking country after Mexico, according to a new study published by the prestigious Instituto Cervantes. ... This puts the US ahead of Colombia (48 million) and Spain (46 million) and second only to Mexico (121 million).Jun 29, 2015Facebook has no excuse. Near as I can tell, they make more money pushing disinformation than countering it and educating people.


Controversy leads to more page views, and therefore more ad revenue.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not a lot of Spanish speakers in the tech bro industry, or communities who are underserved by the healthcare industry don't have as much access to resources and information?

Por qué no los dos?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Link isn't working for me so can I assume that they believe in Trump's strong Latino heritage?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uh... I am pretty sure they like to be referred to as the LatinX community.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: Does subby really think Facebook would remove Spanish language misinformation if they knew enough Spanish to do so?

/that knowledge would make it easier for them to permaban the users who report the misinformation


I have a lot of FB acquaintances that spread the bullshiat and are constantly getting mad that FB tags their bullshiat as, well, bullshiat.  FB actually is removing a lot of fake content.

/For a week or two the most shared thing i saw was 'How can Facebook fact check something and remove it within a second of me posting it?  That's physically impossible."
//When I pointed out "You think maybe they've seen this one before?" it was met with a lot of denial.
///I have a lot fo stupid friends.  had no idea how stupid.  I was better off and happier not knowing
 
atomic-age
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
English as well.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"About 40% of Black people and 45% of Latinos have been at least partially vaccinated as of Aug. 16, compared to 50% of white people, according to the latest data by the Kaiser Family Foundation."

I'm Puerto Rican/Black. I got the vaccination the first chance I got. But then, I'm not on Facebook or Twitter, reading nonsense and watching trolls post inane drivel. Instead, I spend my time on Fark.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skinink: "About 40% of Black people and 45% of Latinos have been at least partially vaccinated as of Aug. 16, compared to 50% of white people, according to the latest data by the Kaiser Family Foundation."

I'm Puerto Rican/Black. I got the vaccination the first chance I got. But then, I'm not on Facebook or Twitter, reading nonsense and watching trolls post inane drivel. Instead, I spend my time on Fark.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skinink: "About 40% of Black people and 45% of Latinos have been at least partially vaccinated as of Aug. 16, compared to 50% of white people, according to the latest data by the Kaiser Family Foundation."

I'm Puerto Rican/Black. I got the vaccination the first chance I got. But then, I'm not on Facebook or Twitter, reading nonsense and watching trolls post inane drivel. Instead, I spend my time on Fark.


So you're 70% vaccinated?
/I kid
//I'm black and got my first in March
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.