(NBC New York)   Wondering how effective your flavor of vaccine has been in the real world against Delta COVID? New CDC study answers that question and a number of others. Data to the left, Team Moderna dunking on Team J&J to the right   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt, vaccination (this CDC report didn't break out breakthrough cases by vaccine brand, specifically) has been a proven protector.

Yes I am mildly curious, and will remain that way after reading this article.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No doubt, vaccination (this CDC report didn't break out breakthrough cases by vaccine brand, specifically) has been a proven protector.

Yes I am mildly curious, and will remain that way after reading this article.


My bad, thought it had the same data as the paywalled Washington Post story: https://www.washingtonpost.com​/health/​2021/09/10/moderna-most-effective-covi​d-vaccine-studies/

Punchline:

"A second study showed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was moderately more effective in preventing hospitalizations than its counterparts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. That assessment was based on the largest U.S. study to date of the real-world effectiveness of all three vaccines, involving about 32,000 patients seen in hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care clinics across nine states from June through early August.

While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). That finding echoes a smaller study by the Mayo Clinic Health System in August, not yet peer reviewed, which also showed the Moderna vaccine with higher effectiveness than Pfizer-BioNTech at preventing infections during the delta wave."
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: aleister_greynight: No doubt, vaccination (this CDC report didn't break out breakthrough cases by vaccine brand, specifically) has been a proven protector.

Yes I am mildly curious, and will remain that way after reading this article.

My bad, thought it had the same data as the paywalled Washington Post story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/​health/2021/09/10/moderna-most-effecti​ve-covid-vaccine-studies/

Punchline:

"A second study showed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was moderately more effective in preventing hospitalizations than its counterparts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. That assessment was based on the largest U.S. study to date of the real-world effectiveness of all three vaccines, involving about 32,000 patients seen in hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care clinics across nine states from June through early August.

While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). That finding echoes a smaller study by the Mayo Clinic Health System in August, not yet peer reviewed, which also showed the Moderna vaccine with higher effectiveness than Pfizer-BioNTech at preventing infections during the delta wave."



Huh, interesting. I have a combo AZ and Moderna so only half of me wins.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it non-Moderna peons.  Also stay the hell away from me with your dirty non-Moderna lungs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderna has a combo booster / flu vaccine for the fall, so we may all be Team Moderna soon.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health​-​news/moderna-developing-single-dose-bo​oster-shot-covid-flu-n1278799
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Warthog: aleister_greynight: No doubt, vaccination (this CDC report didn't break out breakthrough cases by vaccine brand, specifically) has been a proven protector.

Yes I am mildly curious, and will remain that way after reading this article.

My bad, thought it had the same data as the paywalled Washington Post story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/​health/2021/09/10/moderna-most-effecti​ve-covid-vaccine-studies/

Punchline:

"A second study showed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was moderately more effective in preventing hospitalizations than its counterparts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. That assessment was based on the largest U.S. study to date of the real-world effectiveness of all three vaccines, involving about 32,000 patients seen in hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care clinics across nine states from June through early August.

While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). That finding echoes a smaller study by the Mayo Clinic Health System in August, not yet peer reviewed, which also showed the Moderna vaccine with higher effectiveness than Pfizer-BioNTech at preventing infections during the delta wave."


Huh, interesting. I have a combo AZ and Moderna so only half of me wins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, had vax.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Moderna has a combo booster / flu vaccine for the fall, so we may all be Team Moderna soon.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-​news/moderna-developing-single-dose-bo​oster-shot-covid-flu-n1278799


Oh man, that would make me so happy. It's not that I mind getting shots but a one-and-done would be so much simpler, if proven effective.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both my wife and I got Moderna at the beginning of the year. We social distanced, wore masks. When things started opening back up we carefully went back out in the world.

Guess what? Two weeks ago we got Covid! Body aches, congestion, cough, loss of taste and smell, etc. We both got the Regeneron infusions. Still aching still can't smell, cough is lessening.

BUT, the nurses and PAs at the hospital where we got the infusion said that people who've come in with Covid recently can be easily divided: vaccinated have been going home while unvaccinated get admitted.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the graphs.  If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of you contracting COVID, being hospitalized because of it, or dying from it is minuscule.  Even with the Delta variant.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and thus doesn't really effect me or my family.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). That finding echoes a smaller study by the Mayo Clinic Health System in August, not yet peer reviewed, which also showed the Moderna vaccine with higher effectiveness than Pfizer-BioNTech at preventing infections during the delta wave."

Even from the data available early on, Moderna appeared to clearly have the best chance of being the winning choice.
We even traveled a short distance to find a clinic using Moderna, as Pfizer was the primary vaccine in our area.
/Never did understand the lemming rush to Pfizer
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
psychologybehindracism.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/Pfizer master race
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Both my wife and I got Moderna at the beginning of the year. We social distanced, wore masks. When things started opening back up we carefully went back out in the world.

Guess what? Two weeks ago we got Covid! Body aches, congestion, cough, loss of taste and smell, etc. We both got the Regeneron infusions. Still aching still can't smell, cough is lessening.

BUT, the nurses and PAs at the hospital where we got the infusion said that people who've come in with Covid recently can be easily divided: vaccinated have been going home while unvaccinated get admitted.


I wish you a speedy recovery. covid sucks. the fatigue was bad for me, like sleeping 20 hours a day bad. my mind also went wonky. I hope you and the wife can avoid the worst of it, sucks that after doing your part it still got you.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderna here. Been huffin' Covid all day and nothin'.

I AM INVINCIBLE!
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [psychologybehindracism.files.wordpre​s​s.com image 400x312]

/Pfizer master race


Those are the best kind of Sneetches on the Beaches.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Look at the graphs.  If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of you contracting COVID, being hospitalized because of it, or dying from it is minuscule.  Even with the Delta variant.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and thus doesn't really effect me or my family.


So it doesn't cause you or cause your family.  That's nice, but does it affect you?  ;)
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: BUT, the nurses and PAs at the hospital where we got the infusion said that people who've come in with Covid recently can be easily divided: vaccinated have been going home while unvaccinated get admitted.


Our neighbor (vaccinated) is "older" (61) and got C19. Unlike many of the anti-vaxxers, he's coming home from the hospital, and was never moved to to the sub-acute or ICU.  Nope, he just stayed in a standard hospital bed with a nose cannula because the doc wanted to make sure the 02 levels stayed good. He complained about the food, once he started getting his sense of taste back.

/we've been watching his pooch
//he's a good boy, yes he's a good good boy
///Golden Retriever we helped bring here for adoption with Pilots 'n Paws
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got Moderna. Haven't had a trace of the covid. Did get a nasty, nasty non-covid viral infection a couple weeks ago. During the time of sickness I got 3 covid tests, all negative. What point am I trying to make? I have no idea. Go Browns.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Farking Shiat
Can we all remember when the J&J was being pushed as the best choice for the urban communities because it was one and done and somein the African American community were asking why they were only getting one shot and White people were getting two?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the Pfizer which just baaaaaarely kept me from going to the ER a couple of days where my oxygen levels were right at 80.  And I'm thankful AF for it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Look at the graphs.  If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of you contracting COVID, being hospitalized because of it, or dying from it is minuscule.  Even with the Delta variant.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and thus doesn't really effect me or my family.


Where it becomes a problem is if you have a medical emergency, and you can't get proper treatment because the hospital is overwhelmed with COVID patients.
 
pd2001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Interesting...

I got Pfizer
MIL got Moderna
Wife got J&J

Looks like we get to test the spread.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'll take my Moderna out of my cold, dead veins.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want to snark about the people that went into full-on Black Friday sale at Wal-Mart mode to get Pfizer, but the differences are really not that big; it's really "yep, you got it" vs "you're still a plague rat"
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mother Farking Shiat
Can we all remember when the J&J was being pushed as the best choice for the urban communities because it was one and done and somein the African American community were asking why they were only getting one shot and White people were getting two?


I'll be honest, I don't remember J&J being pushed specifically to urban communities.  But then, I live in Wichita; even though it's the most urban place in Kansas, it only barely counts as urban.

/around here, we got the Pfizer vaccine specifically because of our urban-ness
//our city specifically traded Moderna vaccines to neighboring rural communities for Pfizer vaccines, since Moderna's storage requirements were easier for the rural folks to manage
///I do remember some mention of J&J being better for busy professionals due to the one-dose thing, but there was very much a sentiment of "the best shot is whichever one you can get quickly"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ok a whole long thing that says everything all backwards from how the people actually ask.

They say thigns like:
unvaccinated are 5x more liekly to get infected, but did not post the infection rate among the vaccinated.
they also say
"While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). "


and in general take 1897 words to not once actually state this very short simple thing that everyone would be looking to get informed about:

Modern has about a 5% breakthrough infection rate, Pfizer about a 20% breakthrough infection rate, and J&J about a 40% breakthrough infection rate.


That only took me 23 words to state what the fook the want to know data is. And these assholes won't just say it, they speak it all backwards , as if a fooking news article was an algebra test to actually get informed about what the fook the article claims to want to inform us about.


Speak plainly and clearly in as a few words as are needed, or it becomes obvious your main goal was not really related to getting people informed.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Got Moderna. Haven't had a trace of the covid. Did get a nasty, nasty non-covid viral infection a couple weeks ago. During the time of sickness I got 3 covid tests, all negative. What point am I trying to make? I have no idea. Go Browns.


OMG I too had Moderna.  I too had a nasty non-COVID virus a few weeks ago.  I too got tested and was negative.  And I too place my allegiance in an embarrassing sprotsball team -- Go WFT.      So I can only conclude one of three things:

1. You're my Alt.
2.  I'm your Alt.
3.  The Moderna vaccine causes nasty viruses that aren't COVID.

There's really no 4th choice.
 
majestic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went ahead and got all 3 just to be safe. Plus, I had covid early last year. I think I should be good.
 
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mother Farking Shiat
Can we all remember when the J&J was being pushed as the best choice for the urban communities because it was one and done and somein the African American community were asking why they were only getting one shot and White people were getting two?


I didn't bother asking. I knew the answer.
Its why me and the missus made an online appointment to a clinic 60 miles away for Moderna.
/We are old, so have traditional enough names that on paper we have passing privilege
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Look at the graphs.  If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of you contracting COVID, being hospitalized because of it, or dying from it is minuscule.  Even with the Delta variant.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and thus doesn't really effect me or my family.


Somebody already took care of the obvious grammar joke, but let me expound on a different reason for you to give a fark.

Before it traveled to Europe, the "Spanish Flu" cut a nice little swath of annoyance in the US. Several members of my family got ill, but nothing too terrible. Fast forward a bit, and it came home with a vengeance. That killed several members of my family, including several that had the prior version.

This was repeated across the US. People who had caught the flu prior, caught this new version, and many of them flat out died. This was unusual, especially for older age kids, because it wasn't common. Often people got the flu every second or third year, and even then not necessarily a bad case of it at all.

We're due for that one in one hundred year "F**k You!" from Mother Nature.

/just sayin'
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alright, listen up farkers, I got this from a guy, who heard it from another guy, who heard it from Q.

There is a secret group of scientists that are about to blow out the real Truth about covid and the vaccines, and it will be bigger than Jesus. They can't reveal it now, because they have to make sure it's bulletproof and that doubters can't just shoot it down instantly like they have with every other bullshiat theory.

/Yes. This is what your fellow humans actual believes
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awwww damnit! Me and mom made fun of my dad, he got Moderna and we got Pfizer, soooooo guess I wont be forwarding him this story.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you gently teabag someone who's COVID positive, your chances of having your balls licked go up dramatically.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Slypork: Both my wife and I got Moderna at the beginning of the year. We social distanced, wore masks. When things started opening back up we carefully went back out in the world.

Guess what? Two weeks ago we got Covid! Body aches, congestion, cough, loss of taste and smell, etc. We both got the Regeneron infusions. Still aching still can't smell, cough is lessening.

BUT, the nurses and PAs at the hospital where we got the infusion said that people who've come in with Covid recently can be easily divided: vaccinated have been going home while unvaccinated get admitted.


That sounds like a real ordeal. I hope you get well soon.

When you "carefully went back out in the world" what activities did you do? When I was fully vaccinated with Moderna in May and began easing my way into the outside world (while wearing a mask), I didn't do anything big--just trips to the supermarket, buying clothes, and getting my car serviced. However, since Delta hit, I've cut back to just grocery shopping and getting food via drive-thru. Things are getting so bad where I live that I'm considering going back to having everything delivered to my house.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Look at the graphs.  If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of you contracting COVID, being hospitalized because of it, or dying from it is minuscule.  Even with the Delta variant.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and thus doesn't really effect me or my family.


The problem is that the unvaccinated are in cahoots with the virus, helping the virus figure out how to work around the vaccine. All the virus needs is time and victims. It's going to get plenty of both.

This isn't a personal rights issue. It's a public health issue.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Look at the graphs.  If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of you contracting COVID, being hospitalized because of it, or dying from it is minuscule.  Even with the Delta variant.

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and thus doesn't really effect me or my family.


I'm fully vaccinated, as is my wife, but we had to deal with some antivaxxer/antimasker plague rats a couple of weeks ago and both became infected with COVID. So I'd say the odds of "contracting" it are far from miniscule.  But you're correct that we didn't need hospitalization (or a pine box) and the symptoms were not too bad--like a cold for me, but somewhat worse for my wife.  If we hadn't been vaccinated, I'm guessing at least one of us would be in pretty bad shape and/or dead now because of some additional factors.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I can get it, I'll do a Moderna booster in Jan.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I took the first appointment I could get as soon as I was eligible. They had Pfizer.

Still masking and social distancing. Haven't even had a cold since December 2019. Which is nice because I usually get everything that goes around.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Moderna here. Been huffin' Covid all day and nothin'.

I AM INVINCIBLE!


Had covid last year and a double shot of moderna this year. Fark the idiots I am done with masks around adults.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PvtStash: ok a whole long thing that says everything all backwards from how the people actually ask.

They say thigns like:
unvaccinated are 5x more liekly to get infected, but did not post the infection rate among the vaccinated.
they also say
"While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). "


and in general take 1897 words to not once actually state this very short simple thing that everyone would be looking to get informed about:

Modern has about a 5% breakthrough infection rate, Pfizer about a 20% breakthrough infection rate, and J&J about a 40% breakthrough infection rate.


That only took me 23 words to state what the fook the want to know data is. And these assholes won't just say it, they speak it all backwards , as if a fooking news article was an algebra test to actually get informed about what the fook the article claims to want to inform us about.


Speak plainly and clearly in as a few words as are needed, or it becomes obvious your main goal was not really related to getting people informed.


Breakthrough infection rate does not equal hospitalization rate.  Moderna doesn't have a 5% breakthrough infection rate, it has a 5% breakthrough hospitalization rate.  So maybe instead of biatching about the number of words in an article, you should be focused on comprehending the words in the article.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Loris: I took the first appointment I could get as soon as I was eligible. They had Pfizer.

Still masking and social distancing. Haven't even had a cold since December 2019. Which is nice because I usually get everything that goes around.


tell me you have herpes and crabs without telling me you have herpes and crabs.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warthog: vilesithknight: Got Moderna. Haven't had a trace of the covid. Did get a nasty, nasty non-covid viral infection a couple weeks ago. During the time of sickness I got 3 covid tests, all negative. What point am I trying to make? I have no idea. Go Browns.

OMG I too had Moderna.  I too had a nasty non-COVID virus a few weeks ago.  I too got tested and was negative.  And I too place my allegiance in an embarrassing sprotsball team -- Go WFT.      So I can only conclude one of three things:

1. You're my Alt.
2.  I'm your Alt.
3.  The Moderna vaccine causes nasty viruses that aren't COVID.

There's really no 4th choice.


4. Moderna blocks COVID test somehow so you had it but never tested positive.

/just talked to a moderna-ite this morning either the same story about a 'bad cold'
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mother Farking Shiat
Can we all remember when the J&J was being pushed as the best choice for the urban communities because it was one and done and somein the African American community were asking why they were only getting one shot and White people were getting two?


Maybe some, but not mine. All 4 places near me within a 7 minute drive, only 1 offer J&J.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Barfmaker: Warthog: aleister_greynight: No doubt, vaccination (this CDC report didn't break out breakthrough cases by vaccine brand, specifically) has been a proven protector.

Yes I am mildly curious, and will remain that way after reading this article.

My bad, thought it had the same data as the paywalled Washington Post story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/​health/2021/09/10/moderna-most-effecti​ve-covid-vaccine-studies/

Punchline:

"A second study showed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was moderately more effective in preventing hospitalizations than its counterparts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. That assessment was based on the largest U.S. study to date of the real-world effectiveness of all three vaccines, involving about 32,000 patients seen in hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care clinics across nine states from June through early August.

While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). That finding echoes a smaller study by the Mayo Clinic Health System in August, not yet peer reviewed, which also showed the Moderna vaccine with higher effectiveness than Pfizer-BioNTech at preventing infections during the delta wave."


Huh, interesting. I have a combo AZ and Moderna so only half of me wins.

[Fark user image image 320x180]


Also have that combo. The propaganda at the time suggested the combo was even better than a double dose of either. No covid on me so I've got that going for me. Which is nice.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great information in the article about the study,

Of course none of it matters as the morans can't do math, or have any idea what perceived risk vs actual risk is.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dark brew: PvtStash: ok a whole long thing that says everything all backwards from how the people actually ask.

They say thigns like:
unvaccinated are 5x more liekly to get infected, but did not post the infection rate among the vaccinated.
they also say
"While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). "


and in general take 1897 words to not once actually state this very short simple thing that everyone would be looking to get informed about:

Modern has about a 5% breakthrough infection rate, Pfizer about a 20% breakthrough infection rate, and J&J about a 40% breakthrough infection rate.


That only took me 23 words to state what the fook the want to know data is. And these assholes won't just say it, they speak it all backwards , as if a fooking news article was an algebra test to actually get informed about what the fook the article claims to want to inform us about.


Speak plainly and clearly in as a few words as are needed, or it becomes obvious your main goal was not really related to getting people informed.

Breakthrough infection rate does not equal hospitalization rate.  Moderna doesn't have a 5% breakthrough infection rate, it has a 5% breakthrough hospitalization rate.  So maybe instead of biatching about the number of words in an article, you should be focused on comprehending the words in the article.



Oh wow, thanks for pointing out that the article is in fact even less useful than i had been able to determine with my own more limted intellect.
they do not at all even get close to telling us the data point the general populace might like to know, what the fook are the best calculate odds on breakthrough infection rates ALONE.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dark brew: PvtStash: ok a whole long thing that says everything all backwards from how the people actually ask.

They say thigns like:
unvaccinated are 5x more liekly to get infected, but did not post the infection rate among the vaccinated.
they also say
"While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). "


and in general take 1897 words to not once actually state this very short simple thing that everyone would be looking to get informed about:

Modern has about a 5% breakthrough infection rate, Pfizer about a 20% breakthrough infection rate, and J&J about a 40% breakthrough infection rate.


That only took me 23 words to state what the fook the want to know data is. And these assholes won't just say it, they speak it all backwards , as if a fooking news article was an algebra test to actually get informed about what the fook the article claims to want to inform us about.


Speak plainly and clearly in as a few words as are needed, or it becomes obvious your main goal was not really related to getting people informed.

Breakthrough infection rate does not equal hospitalization rate.  Moderna doesn't have a 5% breakthrough infection rate, it has a 5% breakthrough hospitalization rate.  So maybe instead of biatching about the number of words in an article, you should be focused on comprehending the words in the article.


Oh and then right here in the article is this nice big eye candy of an info graphic:
media.nbcnewyork.comView Full Size


that does absolutely make mention of both infection rates and hospitalization rates as separate data points.
That are both worthless as shown, becasue the fook a 1% rate 5x is not as big a deal as say a 15% breakthrough infection rate x5.

yeah again, the actual data that would matter most t use out here, is not really shown, even though, obviously they must have that or they could not have worked out that Z more than that is 5 times more.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I AM INVINCIBLE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Slypork: BUT, the nurses and PAs at the hospital where we got the infusion said that people who've come in with Covid recently can be easily divided: vaccinated have been going home while unvaccinated get admitted.


I've heard that a lot that even if you get covid, vaccinated people are less likely to have severe cases requiring hospitalization. That's why I'm confused by the results in TFA:

"In that time frame, fully vaccinated people in the 13 jurisdictions studied accounted for 9% of new COVID deaths and 8% of new hospitalizations. They accounted for 8% of new cases during the same timeframe"

Those numbers indicate that if the vaccinated get symptomatic covid, they are just as likely to be hospitalized or die as unvaccinated who get symptomatic covid. The difference is simply that the vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic infection in the first place.

"Fully vaccinated people accounting for 18% of new COVID cases in the period June 20 to July 17 would have been expected if vaccine effectiveness were at 80%, the CDC said. As delta's prevalence topped 50%, the percentage of fully vaccinated people among new COVID cases in each age group increased at rates that reflected that lower vaccination effectiveness benchmark of 80%, researchers said."

This strongly indicates that people should get vaccinated, but confirms that the vaccine is not as effective against delta as it is against earlier variants. 16% of deaths being vaccinated people is easily the highest figure I've heard.

That makes me wonder if the planned boosters tweaked to better target the delta variant, or are they another shot of what many of us already have?
 
