 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Braaains. Braaains   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 4:48 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Walt Disney approves.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ted Williams' family sought for questioning.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hope they don't forget to cure his boneitis
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It might work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Even in death, rich people have all the adventures!
 
stevecore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?  You're dead
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This sounds like a terrible Russian re-make of Tiger King.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's 59, he's 41... Yeah, I'd say she's the brains and money behind the company and he's just a gold digger along for the ride.
Cryogenics is a good grift if you can get in on  it though.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Not literally.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...Brain Czar!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?  You're dead


It's the longest of long shots, but if it's a bust you're no worse off than you were before.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?  You're dead


I don't know much about it, but I thought somewhere between many and all of our cells would burst. That seems bad.

There's a species of frog that can freeze, thaw out, and survive. Its cells have evolved to push water out of the cell membrane as it nears the freezing point, preventing the cells from bursting. It's a truly incredible feat of evolution. We, however, are not that frog.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do they get a discount?

That is Ray Milland and Rosie Greer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?


Well....yet.
 
AirGee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Man. Goatman.: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image image 560x448]


Abby... someone
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Negative, they are meat popsicles.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mr SJF's high-maintenance ex with whom he'd split not long before meeting me passed away from ovarian cancer and is a frozen head somewhere last I knew.
 
stevecore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?  You're dead

I don't know much about it, but I thought somewhere between many and all of our cells would burst. That seems bad.

There's a species of frog that can freeze, thaw out, and survive. Its cells have evolved to push water out of the cell membrane as it nears the freezing point, preventing the cells from bursting. It's a truly incredible feat of evolution. We, however, are not that frog.


That and even slowly thawing your brain would ensure some of it died, let alone the damage from the brain cells being frozen in the first place.

And I know of this frog. Is has its own type of antifreeze in its blood.  So it's still alive, but can more or less freeze and and thaw out once winter is through
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they are going to eat the rich?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Do they get a discount?

That is Ray Milland and Rosie Greer.

[Fark user image 279x181]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patrick767: stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?  You're dead

I don't know much about it, but I thought somewhere between many and all of our cells would burst. That seems bad.

There's a species of frog that can freeze, thaw out, and survive. Its cells have evolved to push water out of the cell membrane as it nears the freezing point, preventing the cells from bursting. It's a truly incredible feat of evolution. We, however, are not that frog.


I believe you get flash-frozen, very cold very quickly.
It's probably similar to flash-freezing strawberries with dry ice.  If you just throw strawberries in the freezer without doing this they'll just be soup when they thaw.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patrick767: stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?  You're dead

I don't know much about it, but I thought somewhere between many and all of our cells would burst. That seems bad.

There's a species of frog that can freeze, thaw out, and survive. Its cells have evolved to push water out of the cell membrane as it nears the freezing point, preventing the cells from bursting. It's a truly incredible feat of evolution. We, however, are not that frog.


And they've been looking at it for decades to replicate the technology.

https://www.discovermagazine.com/plan​e​t-earth/the-biology-of-cryogenics
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Ted Willams head can't be given back to his  family due to legal  reasons here in America
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: stevecore: Do people realize there really is no feasible way they would ever be able to freeze your brain and then be able to warm it back up?

Well....yet.


We could put them in a rocket and set them sailing through space near the speed of light. What seems like a few seconds of waiting for a cure would be decades on Earth. When they get back, everyone they knew is dead and the cure for manboobs and hank hill butt will be as simple as taking a pill.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you trust a Russian company to handle your remains you might be dumb enough to think that medicine will ever advance to thaw a brain and restore one to life.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: It might work.

[Fark user image 850x637]


I kind of feel like that image was inspiration for Grant Imahara's Geoff Peterson:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.