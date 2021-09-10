 Skip to content
 
75
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can lead an anti vaxxer to vaccine but you can't make them any wiser.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This week three of my clients said they're mandating vaccines within 6 weeks with no option for testing, only religious or medical exemptions and I can't imagine they'll allow many of either of those.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suspect most of them say that now, but when they walk up to the cliff and look over, they're not gonna jump in the end.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
incredibly common stupid trifecta in play.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then f*ck it, let them die.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it's time to end the persuade segment and move to the compel segment.
 
MrHamster2u
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can I have your stuff? after you die of stupid. I want trophies.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So much agreed.   I just had a wakeup call, talking to a client in his 70s about how he won't get vaccinated and how the US is turning into a "dictatorship."  At least he wore a mask, hell he had to.  This country is a "dictatorship," right?

My younger self would not have been so patient.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then let them lose their jobs, their houses, their savings, their families.  Let them die.  Let their rotting carcasses fill the streets.  Let them serve at least one useful purpose as a warning to the future that willful stupidity has a cost.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Growing vaccine hesitancy could make it difficult to reach the up to 90% vaccination rate that some health officials have suggested is necessary to achieve nationwide herd immunity to Covid.

It's pretty f*cking damning that Herd Immunity is the goal.
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joesama Binbiden will change their minds in a very businesslike manner.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank god we already cured smallpox because I'd hate to have had to go through this with something really lethal.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stupid duece links

Alice Cooper - Hey Stoopid (Official Music Video)
Youtube XcAl93uEYUA
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unless you can make getting a vaccine a requirement for tuning into Fox News or logging into Facebook some people will never take the shots.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw someone write this the other day.

" Stop calling it a "vaccine" when it is no different than a flu shot."
 
MBZ321
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: This week three of my clients said they're mandating vaccines within 6 weeks with no option for testing, only religious or medical exemptions and I can't imagine they'll allow many of either of those.


I wonder how many people are suddenly going to 'find religion'
 
Serious Black
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tell me more about how we have to treat people eligible for COVID vaccines as special snowflakes with varied reasons for not getting vaccinated.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can wear a mask and avoid people until they are all dead. It only requires a small alteration to my life goals anyway.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
you can't reason someone out of a position that they didn't reason themselves into.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it needs rebranded and played in rightwing spaces as a covid "treatment" or a "covid regimen". call it "trump approved" and watch these dumbasses flock to it.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
stupid trifecta in play
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Then f*ck it, let them die.


Yep.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Growing vaccine hesitancy could make it difficult to reach the up to 90% vaccination rate that some health officials have suggested is necessary to achieve nationwide herd immunity to Covid.

Letting the stupid die off is a perfectly cromulent path to herd immunity.

/Is cromulent a real word yet?
 
ryant123
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nah but you can let it die and cremate or bury it.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My uncle just called my grandmother today saying he is got his first shot. Not because two family members died in two weeks, but because Missouri is doing a lottery for $10,000 for those that get vaccinated. A part of me is like farking finally you are getting the farking the shot, but the other part of me is like go fark yourself. You were giving me shiat for telling you to wear a mask when he came up here to visit his mother. I sometimes wish I was born into a better family.
 
dustman81
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

log_jammin: it needs rebranded and played in rightwing spaces as a covid "treatment" or a "covid regimen". call it "trump approved" and watch these dumbasses flock to it.


Trump told his cult to get vaccinated. They booed him.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/aug/22/donald-trump-rally-alabama-c​ovid-vaccine
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Insurance companies should drop the unvaccinated people due to them not getting it for political reasons and/or that don't actually have a valid medical condition.  Those people will either quickly get vaccinated... or finally ask for single care.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The thing that gets me is that this is all deliberate, calculated.
The same people who are now refusing to ever get vaccinated, who think it's a conspiracy, who think it was too rushed, experimental, in approved, who claim it's dictatorship, who equate pro-vaxxers with Nazis are the same folks who were praising Trump for creating the vaccine, for rushing it through so quickly.
I'd Trump had won, they'd be lining up to get the Trump Vaccine. Hell, they'd pay a premium for it if Trump told them to. And you know he would, gotta wet his beak.
But then Trump lost and the GOP messaging machine cranked into high gear to turn this into a loss for Biden. They have deliberately turned people away from getting a lifesaving vaccine to score political points. They are purposely letting people die just so Biden doesn't get credit for ending the pandemic.
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone need a target practice sheet?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Pellets, darts, bullets, spit wads... anything is fair game.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At this point, it's just evolution weeding out the weak (of mind)
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dustman81: Trump told his cult to get vaccinated. They booed him.


I know. which is why he came up with the all new "Trump Treatment". using secret propriety agents his special team of scientist were able top come up with a way to PREVENT people from getting covid! and the best part? it was made in the USA! forget about "vaccines". get your Trump Treatment Today!!!
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: you can't reason someone out of a position that they didn't reason themselves into.


Surprised you are not getting smarted more for this comment...

No. I guess I'm not...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Growing vaccine hesitancy could make it difficult to reach the up to 90% vaccination rate that some health officials have suggested is necessary to achieve nationwide herd immunity to Covid.

It's pretty f*cking damning that Herd Immunity is the goal.


The entire concept of "herd immunity" will never apply to virus like Covid.
It simply does not work that way.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
87% said they still wouldn't get the shots if their employer mandated them.

So let's make sure there are absolutely no unemployment benefit or insurance coverage loopholes when these assholes get fired, and make sure there are NO jobs available without registered proof of vaccination. And not just a photocopied card, registered in a database with proof. Enough is enough.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're just going to have to perform "enhanced" vaccinations.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Avoid people. Im heading to Rookery Branch. When I get back I hope darwin has it all sorted out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I can wear a mask and avoid people until they are all dead. It only requires a small alteration to my life goals anyway.


Another option is wearing a mask and ... interacting ... with people until they are all dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Done with the carrot, employ the stick.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
COVID is here to stay with us forever, folks. Get used to it.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dustman81: log_jammin: it needs rebranded and played in rightwing spaces as a covid "treatment" or a "covid regimen". call it "trump approved" and watch these dumbasses flock to it.

Trump told his cult to get vaccinated. They booed him.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/aug/22/donald-trump-rally-alabama-c​ovid-vaccine


It's quite the lovers quarrel isn't it?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Death by stupidity would seem to fix the problem.  Permanently.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

log_jammin: it needs rebranded and played in rightwing spaces as a covid "treatment" or a "covid regimen". call it "trump approved" and watch these dumbasses flock to it.


You might recall he got booed for "approving" that.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Joesama Binbiden will change their minds in a very businesslike manner.


Your honor, People's Exhibit A:  Moosedick's posting history.
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just lead by example and try not to get too upset.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember who used the term "herd immunity" first when this all started.
The proper term is population immunity and there is no immunity to Covid virus, there is only resistance to infection.
 
