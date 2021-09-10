 Skip to content
(NYPost)   When did people become this stupid?
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With no world wars for many decades, the herd needs to be culled.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People were always this stupid.  It's just that now (1) we're more aware of the stupid people and (2) there's money to be made on pandering/fleecing/amplifying stupid people.

Isaac Newton wrote books; Morris Moulterd, professional dung eater of Fannie-up-the-Bum Lancastershire England, did not.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pandemic goes on forever will half a million stupid people be removed from this country each year?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 1996.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trolls.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anything for the clicks.

Anything..
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just look at the book of Exodus subby; you'll realize that people were very farking dumb back then.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: People were always this stupid.  It's just that now (1) we're more aware of the stupid people and (2) there's money to be made on pandering/fleecing/amplifying stupid people.

Isaac Newton wrote books; Morris Moulterd, professional dung eater of Fannie-up-the-Bum Lancastershire England, did not.


And our culture and history are the poorer for it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who's gonna clean the baby off that train?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: 4Chan for the masses.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not stupid. If the train hits it, that toddler will not hurt the train at all. The train will be fine. Stop worrying about nothing. People want to have fun. YOLO

/S
// :)
/// 3
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Long before the Internet and the never ending quest for clicks, people were doing stupid* things around railroads.

*momentum has no mercy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not even going to give that stupid shiat a click and neither should you.

/harrumph
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: With no world wars for many decades, the herd needs to be culled.


Culled hard.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nobody mentioned that this is a self-correcting problem?
 
ongbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They always have been this stupid. Now, we just have the means to document our stupidity and an avenue to possibly profit from it
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: It's not stupid. If the train hits it, that toddler will not hurt the train at all. The train will be fine. Stop worrying about nothing. People want to have fun. YOLO

/S
// :)
/// 3


Islignton council-like typing detected.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Without reading the article...
We've always been this stupid. The Internet just made finding and recording these people that much easier.
The Internet also gave the stupid easy access to information with which to be stupid.
/Now to go read the article.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: People were always this stupid.  It's just that now (1) we're more aware of the stupid people and (2) there's money to be made on pandering/fleecing/amplifying stupid people.

Isaac Newton wrote books; Morris Moulterd, professional dung eater of Fannie-up-the-Bum Lancastershire England, did not.

And our culture and history are the poorer for it.


Well, La-Dee-Da, Mr. I actually USE the toothbrush I bought.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: People were always this stupid.  It's just that now (1) we're more aware of the stupid people and (2) there's money to be made on pandering/fleecing/amplifying stupid people.

Isaac Newton wrote books; Morris Moulterd, professional dung eater of Fannie-up-the-Bum Lancastershire England, did not.


d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A surprising portion of the population believe that, somehow, electrified rails are only live when the train is on top of them.

A similar, and mostly overlapping, portion believe trains have comparable stopping distances as cars so no big deal if you're on the rails. Driver can just stop and let you past.

For a good number of people the world basically operates on magic.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People have literally always been this goddamned stupid, it's just that the interconnected society lets them realize that their stupidity is actually wide spread and good for popularity.  It used to be that this shiat was hidden away because it wasn't 'proper'.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw

Super appropriate.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
god dammit southpark
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You think this is new, Subby?
 
cocozilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: HighZoolander: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: People were always this stupid.  It's just that now (1) we're more aware of the stupid people and (2) there's money to be made on pandering/fleecing/amplifying stupid people.

Isaac Newton wrote books; Morris Moulterd, professional dung eater of Fannie-up-the-Bum Lancastershire England, did not.

And our culture and history are the poorer for it.

Well, La-Dee-Da, Mr. I actually USE the toothbrush I bought.


should eat more celery



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TikTokkers were showing off by peeing their pants, not too long ago.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Toddler selfies on train tracks? Yeah, great idea.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, if there is no train approaching I do not see the big deal.

Still, with that being said:


Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube ktcd4LMJAW4
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heh.

I work with a bunch of rocket scientists.

We do stupid dangerous shiat for fun all the time.

Well, the 'we do' part has changed a bit over the decades.

Now I just watch.  With a fire extinguisher.

/and laugh
 
log_jammin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I grew up around RR tacks.as in the only thing between our house and the tracks was our driveway. I spent god knows how many hours walking those tracks or riding my bike on them.

of course I was either going from one creek to another one, or was looking for fossils in the rocks. not posing my toddlers for fake internet points. oh. and it was stupid that I was allowed to do that. of course the double digit interest rate on my parents mortgage insured that I wasn't supervised that much since they were both working all the time.
 
rfenster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Persons are smart.

People are stupid.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who's gonna clean the baby off that train?


Every time I'm going through the city and somebody's riding my bumper I'm always thinking "Do you mind if I not straight up murder that guy trying to cross the street? I really don't feel like spending the rest of my day hosing random pedestrian out of the car's grill."
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When did people become this stupid?

I dunno, how long has Rupert owned The Sun and The New York Post?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least 40% of humanity has always been and will always be this stupid.  The internet just makes it more obvious.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: If the pandemic goes on forever will half a million stupid people be removed from this country each year?


No.  Ours is a cruel God. We'll lose 50,000 idiots and the rest will be well intentioned victims.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I blame helicopter parenting. In our youth we were jumping from bridges onto trains and back and we were stronger for it
 
SidFishious
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1980.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: With no world wars for many decades, the herd needs to be culled.


I'd argue that Covid is doing a better job than any world war ever could.

In a war, while your wits can sometimes save you, surviving is roughly half about luck.

With Covid, you pretty much just have to not be one of those people refusing the vaccine because "MUH FREEDUM!"
 
hissatsu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: It's not stupid. If the train hits it, that toddler will not hurt the train at all. The train will be fine. Stop worrying about nothing. People want to have fun. YOLO

/S
// :)
/// 3


Michael, is that you?

ONN's Autistic Reporter II
Youtube tInDH2FeXaM
 
invictus2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rfenster: Persons are smart.

People are stupid.


Men in Black - People
Youtube kkCwFkOZoOY
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know, right?  Who submits NYPOST links?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up, the Blanket challenge: dangle a blanket-covered infant off a high balcony.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: I know, right?  Who submits NYPOST links?


Only then they report the truth
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Meh, if there is no train approaching I do not see the big deal.


...and I bet that's what the majority of folks hit by trains say, too.
 
