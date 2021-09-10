 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Defendant in a North Carolina courtroom freaks out and starts attacking people, resulting in a cop in the courtroom opening fire to stop him. UPDATE: Defendant has died of his injuries   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, Constable, North Carolina officer, Person County Courthouse, North Carolina's Bureau, United States, Sheriff, Police, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

2099 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 3:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's important to not only know your target but also what's behind your target.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: It's important to not only know your target but also what's behind your target.


Lol, not for a cop, for the most part.  For a ccw like me, yep.....
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guys going crazy! I better open fire in this crowded room.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will wager any cop who pulls a weapon and fires it  is not going to win in a hand to hand combat arena.
They have one resort.
Gun.

There is no graduated use of force for them.
There is "Can i shoot?"
And if yes, then they shoot.
If no, then they socially engineer the situation to a YES.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

Took a lot of Googling searching to see what he was in court for, but here you go:

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/man​-​arrested-by-us-marshals-after-three-ho​ur-standoff/275-531412541
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: This guys going crazy! I better open fire in this crowded room.


It seems to have worked. TFA doesn't mention any bystanders being hit. What's the problem?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, the next case involved shoplifting underwear.  The defendant was presented a complimentary new clean pair just after this event.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy dude with long rap sheet has a tantrum when he is found guilty yet again.  Surprised he didn't ask for a manager.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadfendant if you will
Dead ant
Dead ant
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this guy wanted suicide by cop.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Fish Called Wanda - Court Betrayal
Youtube 0jsuvkoXmwQ
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to await 'til a real lawyer tells me how to feel about this
Real Lawyer Reacts to Batman: the Animated Series
Youtube JNX6ybKqlqA
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the guy ask the Roxboro cop to not hurt him, no more?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adios  .... next.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did try to go for a gun, so you don't think they will shoot you then?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less waste of taxpayers' money.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Roxboro police officer shot Christopher Thomas Vaughan, 35, just before noon Thursday after he tried to take the bailiff's weapon

If it's as described the response seems reasonable.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And nothing of value was lost.

Took a lot of Googling searching to see what he was in court for, but here you go:

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/man-​arrested-by-us-marshals-after-three-ho​ur-standoff/275-531412541


That was from 2018. This one says he was in court for misdemeanor false imprisonment.

http://www.personcountylife.com/storie​s/shooting-victim-dies-more-details-em​erge-from-thursday-courthouse-shooting
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I will wager any cop who pulls a weapon and fires it  is not going to win in a hand to hand combat arena.
They have one resort.
Gun.

There is no graduated use of force for them.
There is "Can i shoot?"
And if yes, then they shoot.
If no, then they socially engineer the situation to a YES.



Are you commenting on the story at hand or just babbling? Because based on what it's in the media so far, and I'm open to further information, a defendant trying to pull a gun from another cop's holster is worthy of a double-tap to the head. In 2 seconds he could have that gun in his hands and innocents are dead.

Fark him and his criminal ways which includes conviction for child abuse. Society is a better place with him in the ground.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Ironically, the next case involved shoplifting underwear.  The defendant was presented a complimentary new clean pair just after this event.


Yeah, how would you like to be next up after that show?

Judge: "Alright, that takes care of that... next!"
Me: "I'M GUILTY AS ALL fark ALL, YOUR HONOR!  PLEASE DON'T SHOOT ME!!!"
Judge: "Uhh, very well, you plead guilty to doing 35 in a 30 mph zone.  Pay your fine and please drive safely."
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It HAD to be suicide by cop. Courtrooms are jam-packed with armed police. Even if he managed to take the bailiff's gun, I don't see the exit strategy.

Welp, cheaper than housing another inmate.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a stranger to the legal system.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More background on this guy.

Let me sum up:

He was released from prison in 2013 after being convicted of child abuse inflicting serious injury.

In 2018 they attempted to arrest him on a probation violation, to which he threw a computer through a window and escaped.

He was taken into custody after a three hour standoff at a motel.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I will wager any cop who pulls a weapon and fires it  is not going to win in a hand to hand combat arena.
They have one resort.
Gun.

There is no graduated use of force for them.
There is "Can i shoot?"
And if yes, then they shoot.
If no, then they socially engineer the situation to a YES.


Hey, what about Female cops, we can have them in your world right? I'm 6'2, in....well....ok.....OK shape for my age...do i get to tangle freely with someone half my size if it means a gun can't come out?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erek the Red: In 2018 they attempted to arrest him on a probation violation, to which he threw a computer through a window and escaped.


There's an app for that?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BetterMetalSnake: It HAD to be suicide by cop. Courtrooms are jam-packed with armed police. Even if he managed to take the bailiff's gun, I don't see the exit strategy.

Welp, cheaper than housing another inmate.


I don't think there was any strategy.  I think he just panicked, tried to grab a gun, and run for it.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: vudukungfu: I will wager any cop who pulls a weapon and fires it  is not going to win in a hand to hand combat arena.
They have one resort.
Gun.

There is no graduated use of force for them.
There is "Can i shoot?"
And if yes, then they shoot.
If no, then they socially engineer the situation to a YES.

Hey, what about Female cops, we can have them in your world right? I'm 6'2, in....well....ok.....OK shape for my age...do i get to tangle freely with someone half my size if it means a gun can't come out?


Apparently, vudukungfu thinks that a guy that has severely beaten one or more children and used a woman as a human shield while threatening to shoot cops during a previous escape should be given the benefit of the doubt when he's trying to steal a gun in a courtroom full of people.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: vudukungfu: I will wager any cop who pulls a weapon and fires it  is not going to win in a hand to hand combat arena.
They have one resort.
Gun.

There is no graduated use of force for them.
There is "Can i shoot?"
And if yes, then they shoot.
If no, then they socially engineer the situation to a YES.

Hey, what about Female cops, we can have them in your world right? I'm 6'2, in....well....ok.....OK shape for my age...do i get to tangle freely with someone half my size if it means a gun can't come out?


Meet a lot of 3'1" cops?
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BetterMetalSnake: It HAD to be suicide by cop. Courtrooms are jam-packed with armed police. Even if he managed to take the bailiff's gun, I don't see the exit strategy.

Welp, cheaper than housing another inmate.


ugh typically there are very few, if any, cops in a courtroom because they're out being cops and not lawyers.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Meet a lot of 3'1" cops?


No, but i was simplifying for Fark. I'm 600lbs, the cop is 300.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh man, many moons ago I was on a jury duty for a guy accused of murder and 2 assaults. When the first Guilty verdict was read the dude went crazy. Started yelling, jumped away from the table and started coming toward the jury box. Three cops brought him to the ground and took him to a holding cell in the back. We could hear him screaming the whole time. It was wild.

The judge told the attorney to go calm down his client so that he could be brought back for the reading of the rest of the verdicts. The entire courtroom could hear him yell, "they can all go fark themselves!". Lawyer came back and told the judge that his client "respectfully declined" to be present for the rest of the proceedings.

This is the guy. Huh, turns out he's dead now. Good, he was a truly garbage person.
https://appgateway.drc.ohio.gov/Offen​d​erSearch/Search/Details/A327384
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Natalie Portmanteau: Meet a lot of 3'1" cops?

No, but i was simplifying for Fark. I'm 600lbs, the cop is 300.


Take your funny and go, or stay if moving around takes too much effort.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Walker: And nothing of value was lost.

Took a lot of Googling searching to see what he was in court for, but here you go:

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/man-​arrested-by-us-marshals-after-three-ho​ur-standoff/275-531412541

That was from 2018. This one says he was in court for misdemeanor false imprisonment.

http://www.personcountylife.com/storie​s/shooting-victim-dies-more-details-em​erge-from-thursday-courthouse-shooting​


Seemed like the same guy to me. Ages match up. Was 32 in 2018 and 35 now.
This could have been a new crime he did. I found the false imprisonment happened at Wal-mart where he tried to grab a woman.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trying to grab a cop's weapon is a surefire way of finding out.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: LineNoise: vudukungfu: I will wager any cop who pulls a weapon and fires it  is not going to win in a hand to hand combat arena.
They have one resort.
Gun.

There is no graduated use of force for them.
There is "Can i shoot?"
And if yes, then they shoot.
If no, then they socially engineer the situation to a YES.

Hey, what about Female cops, we can have them in your world right? I'm 6'2, in....well....ok.....OK shape for my age...do i get to tangle freely with someone half my size if it means a gun can't come out?

Apparently, vudukungfu thinks that a guy that has severely beaten one or more children and used a woman as a human shield while threatening to shoot cops during a previous escape should be given the benefit of the doubt when he's trying to steal a gun in a courtroom full of people.


He has a history of worrying about scum
https://www.fark.com/comments/8622430​/​One-K9-one-F-250-16-squad-cars-a-spike​-strip-couldnt-stop-this-high-speed-ch​ase-Enter-one-Ford-Ranger-chase-over#n​ew
 
LineNoise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: LineNoise: Natalie Portmanteau: Meet a lot of 3'1" cops?

No, but i was simplifying for Fark. I'm 600lbs, the cop is 300.

Take your funny and go, or stay if moving around takes too much effort.


I have a scooter, and the buffet is downhill.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Meet a lot of 3'1" cops?


Also i have a pending lawsuit against Noise vs Munchcinland PD regarding brutality. there is a gag order, which i say BS with because the witness was a flying monkey, but....i think i am free to say yes i have. My lawyer isn't going to be happy with me talking about it, but i can't get in touch, he was off to see some wizard for a soul.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He obviously made great decisions.

I have no problem with the cop shooting in this case. And there were lots of witnesses, so ... (shrug)

Courthouse shootings are actually pretty common, unfortunately. This is an older report, couldn't find a newer one:

https://www.txcourts.gov/media/144193​4​/courthouseviolence-in-2010-2012.pdf
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Natalie Portmanteau: Meet a lot of 3'1" cops?

No, but i was simplifying for Fark. I'm 600lbs, the cop is 300.


Ah
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Oh man, many moons ago I was on a jury duty for a guy accused of murder and 2 assaults. When the first Guilty verdict was read the dude went crazy. Started yelling, jumped away from the table and started coming toward the jury box. Three cops brought him to the ground and took him to a holding cell in the back. We could hear him screaming the whole time. It was wild.

The judge told the attorney to go calm down his client so that he could be brought back for the reading of the rest of the verdicts. The entire courtroom could hear him yell, "they can all go fark themselves!". Lawyer came back and told the judge that his client "respectfully declined" to be present for the rest of the proceedings.

This is the guy. Huh, turns out he's dead now. Good, he was a truly garbage person.
https://appgateway.drc.ohio.gov/Offend​erSearch/Search/Details/A327384


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, I believe you. During the Tate/LaBianca murder trials Charles Manson became upset that Judge Older wouldn't let him speak, so he jumped over the counsel/defendant's table and was tackled by two baliffs. He had a pencil in his upraised hand and intended to stab the judge with it, but it dropped to the floor when he was tackled. He got within just a few feet of the judge. Dude was only 5 ft 6" tall.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only a fool or some contrarians here on Fark would think this wasn't a justified shooting.

Had the guy gotten the bailiff's gun (they usually use four-step holsters to prevent those kinds of shenanigans) and started unloading on the courtroom, these same fools and contrarians would have demanded to know whycome cops no stop maniac from killing innocent peoples why?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: In 2018 they attempted to arrest him on a probation violation, to which he threw a computer through a window and escaped.


The computer crashed Windows?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.