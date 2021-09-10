 Skip to content
(CBC)   Massive blue whale washes up on Nova Scotian beach, will soon exhaust Canada's dynamite reserves   (cbc.ca) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tow it to Halifax, they know how to blow shiat up
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: they know how to blow shiat up


Fark user imageView Full Size



"RUN ,B*TCHES!..."
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't someone just go cheer it up?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: Can't someone just go cheer it up?


Right?  It's looking a bit deflated...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm whale sushi
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The small fishing village was probably ecstatic that a newcomer had moved into the area. I bet the population has already been updated on the Village's welcome sign.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I bluuuuuuue
Am I bluuuuuuue...

Got dem blues.
 
detonator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Am I bluuuuuuue
Am I bluuuuuuue...

Got dem blues.


Soon to be the past tense to Blew
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.


Blue whales are the largest animal species. This particular whale was one (relatively small) member of that group.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not the usual kind of whale beached on Crystal Crescent
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.


This. As though the writer put "the largest ever"  but an editor went "that can't be right, is it? What about dinosaurs? Better hedge"
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hopefully they are watching out for falling bowls of petunias.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting a Cat reading Newspaper Pondering Future Life Decisions vibe off this photo. That kid has dreams of baleen
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katolu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Invincible: FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.

This. As though the writer put "the largest ever"  but an editor went "that can't be right, is it? What about dinosaurs? Better hedge"


Ate the very bottom of the page they do finally say that they are the largest species on earth.

Too little toot late.

NSFW VIDEO

Here's a whale exploding out at sea. Imagine how lucky(?!) they must have been to be close enough to smell this.

whale explodes
Youtube NFu8rRA29_Q
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, that was an unfortunate thumbnail to choose, YouTube.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think I was able to edit the thumbnail.
 
lurkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oblig:

https://cdn.historycollection.com/wp-​c​ontent/uploads/2018/02/exploding-beach​ed-whale-detonation.-discovery-channel​.gif
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.historycollection.comView Full Size

Dammit, wrong button.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Invincible: FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.

This. As though the writer put "the largest ever"  but an editor went "that can't be right, is it? What about dinosaurs? Better hedge"

Ate the very bottom of the page they do finally say that they are the largest species on earth.

Too little toot late.

NSFW VIDEO

Here's a whale exploding out at sea. Imagine how lucky(?!) they must have been to be close enough to smell this.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NFu8rRA2​9_Q]


Gah, what a savage event to have (un)luckily captured.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Katolu: [Fark user image 275x184]



*KLAXON*

*KLAXON*

*KLAXON*


:-)
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image image 850x638]


Not again.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.

Blue whales are the largest animal species. This particular whale was one (relatively small) member of that group.
---


Article said she was 30 meters long - at 98 feet that is not small, its large.
And at that length, she was definitely full grown, and its my sincere hope she died of old age.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: A'isha P.: Can't someone just go cheer it up?

Right?  It's looking a bit deflated...

[Fark user image 390x220]


It must have popped

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: guestguy: A'isha P.: Can't someone just go cheer it up?

Right?  It's looking a bit deflated...

[Fark user image 390x220]

It must have popped

[i.cbc.ca image 850x478]


If you want to see what a popped whale looks like, scroll back up to my video.

Be warned, it's disgusting.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Invincible: FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.

This. As though the writer put "the largest ever"  but an editor went "that can't be right, is it? What about dinosaurs? Better hedge"

Ate the very bottom of the page they do finally say that they are the largest species on earth.

Too little toot late.


But if it was written as: "A carcass of the world's largest animal..." that's only correct if it's the largest blue whale ever.

/[cetacean needed]
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nanim: Ivo Shandor: FarkMeAmadeus: "A carcass of one of the world's largest animals..."

Nice science writing. There's no qualifier needed. Not just the largest extant animal, but the largest known to have ever existed.

Blue whales are the largest animal species. This particular whale was one (relatively small) member of that group.
---

Article said she was 30 meters long - at 98 feet that is not small, its large.
And at that length, she was definitely full grown, and its my sincere hope she died of old age.


Yeah, I messed that up. I retract that bit of the statement.
 
