(Yahoo)   Get vaccinated or double the risk of stillbirth. DailyStruggle.jpg Pro-Life vs Anti-Vax edition   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Childbirth, Vaccination, Pregnancy, Obstetrics, Fetus, Embryo, Vaccine, Miscarriage  
36 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or....
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get farking vaccinated people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't you people simply trust God's wisdom in these matters?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be fun irony seeing prolife antivaxxers have stillbirths and then be put up on murder charges by "prolife" Republican states.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume some brave republican dipshiat will immediately pass a law to protect these unborn children from bad decisions by their irresponsible mothers and require all pregnant women to be vaccinated or face jail time for fetal homicide?

..... What's that?  No?  They absolutely will not because they never gave a shiat about kids?
Oh...  Well carry on then.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors need to set aside the bedside manner and tell these women that people talking down the vaccine killed their babies, and they helped by listening to those aholes instead of a doctor.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KILL BABIES TO OWN THE LIBS.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they do with those still born Americans?
 
ToeKnee666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you count miscarriages, God is the most prolific abortionist.  Only by bombing the Kingdom of Heaven can you save those innocent babies fill of sin.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It would be fun irony seeing prolife antivaxxers have stillbirths and then be put up on murder charges by "prolife" Republican states.


Username checks out.
 
Farnn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can we sue every unvaccinated Texan for every miscarriage and abortion above the expected number in all of Texas?
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I assume some brave republican dipshiat will immediately pass a law to protect these unborn children from bad decisions by their irresponsible mothers and require all pregnant women to be vaccinated or face jail time for fetal homicide?

..... What's that?  No?  They absolutely will not because they never gave a shiat about kids?
Oh...  Well carry on then.


Can't make a better comment than this.

/sigh
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might change some minds. Try to share it out there.
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the legendary biologist that's a sex machine to all the chicks?
(Darwin)
Ya damn right

[Verse 2]
Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother man?
(Darwin)
Can you dig it?

[Verse 3]
Who's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about?
(Darwin)
Right on

[Bridge]
They say this cat Darwin is a bad mother...
(Shut your mouth)
I'm talkin' 'bout Darwin
(Then we can dig it)

[Outro]
He's a complicated man
But no one understands him but his woman
(Charles Darwin)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is a farker bravely spamming another thread with posts proclaiming that COVID doesn't kill kids in significant numbers so making them wear masks is tyranny or something.

The mods keep nuking his posts, but they seem really hesitant to ban the account.  They really ought to start banning those accounts.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farnn: So can we sue every unvaccinated Texan for every miscarriage and abortion above the expected number in all of Texas?


Can I get $10k for snitching on unvaccinated, pregnant women?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: Well, if you count miscarriages, God is the most prolific abortionist.  Only by bombing the Kingdom of Heaven can you save those innocent babies fill of sin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: There is a farker bravely spamming another thread with posts proclaiming that COVID doesn't kill kids in significant numbers so making them wear masks is tyranny or something.

The mods keep nuking his posts, but they seem really hesitant to ban the account.  They really ought to start banning those accounts.


Has he established an acceptable number of dead children?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Unsung_Hero: There is a farker bravely spamming another thread with posts proclaiming that COVID doesn't kill kids in significant numbers so making them wear masks is tyranny or something.

The mods keep nuking his posts, but they seem really hesitant to ban the account.  They really ought to start banning those accounts.

Has he established an acceptable number of dead children?


Essentially, his thesis seems to be "As long as there is something else kills more children per year than COVID (completely ignoring them being carriers, having long haul symptoms, or acting as a reservoir to breed dangerous variants), COVID prevention in children should be opposed".
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These women should be arrested for their failure to uphold God's wishes.  How dare they do this.  If they were truly christain women they would've prayed harder.

/s
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Get farking vaccinated people.


Get farking, vaccinated people.
 
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it's great for pregnant women, let's start vaxxing the babies on up through age 12. Or 112. Can't hurt any more than covid!
 
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What do they do with those still born Americans?


Once they're born, dead OR alive, Republicans don't care.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What do they do with those still born Americans?


well, depending, they sometimes ink their feet/toes and make a print for the parent, some parents have a burial or a service. cremation is also an option.

a still birth is unbelievably difficult emotionally

that this is one more thing Covid can do is horrifying and, tbh, surpasses "fafo"

it is, literally, a crying shame
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If it's great for pregnant women, let's start vaxxing the babies on up through age 12. Or 112. Can't hurt any more than covid!


There is math to be done, and you have to trust that it's being done by the experts.  If vaccinations prevent more harm than they cause, you proceed with the vaccinations.

If a COVID vaccine outright killed the occasional child, it'd still be a good bet so long as it prevented more deaths than it caused.  I'd still have my kids get the shot, because while you may be able to control whether they risk death by vaccination, you can't prevent them from eventually catching COVID and risking death by lack of vaccination.

No politics, just odds and choosing the path with the best ones.
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: meanmutton: Get farking vaccinated people.

Get farking, vaccinated people.


As always, punctuation makes all the difference?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the most literal Darwin example yet.
 
Keeve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why can't you people simply trust God's wisdom in these matters?


Leviticus 13:45-46
New International Version
45"Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt,[a] cover the lower part of their face and cry out, 'Unclean! Unclean!' 46As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.

The Bible covers masking and social distancing. I'm guessing if vaccinations had existed back then, they would have been included as well/
 
Ravage [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Darwinning your progeny because you are a dumbass.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The right wing has never been pro life.  They only use that as a smoke screen to control women.  Once a woman gives birth and can no longer controlled, they don't give a rats ass about the child.

Truly horrible people, each and every one of them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: Who's the legendary biologist that's a sex machine to all the chicks?
(Darwin)
Ya damn right

[Verse 2]
Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother man?
(Darwin)
Can you dig it?

[Verse 3]
Who's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about?
(Darwin)
Right on

[Bridge]
They say this cat Darwin is a bad mother...
(Shut your mouth)
I'm talkin' 'bout Darwin
(Then we can dig it)

[Outro]
He's a complicated man
But no one understands him but his woman
(Charles Darwin)


What's interesting is that when he first published his findings, other scientists were aghast, while regular folk were somewhat agreeing with it.  Because it was still the era where "science" was a combination of knowledge and philosophy.  Darwin committed the sin of using just observation and study to formulate theories, without trying to fit it in with ancient Greek philosophy.  It opened the door for other real scientists, like Pasteur who said "fark the Greek idea of humors, I found tiny things that cause diseases".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What do they do with those still born Americans?


Register them to vote as Republicans.
 
bdub77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, like more logic and science are going to stop these morons.
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It would be fun irony seeing prolife antivaxxers have stillbirths and then be put up on murder charges by "prolife" Republican states.


Texas law lets me sue them, and pocket $10k plus lawyer fees.

/and I'm made in New York
 
