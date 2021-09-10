 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Turns out one button really can shut down the entire NYC subway system, and some idiot actually pressed it   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Fail, New York City, new report, cascading series of failures, subway power outage, New York City Subway, systems failure, precipitating cause of the loss of power, internal organization  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
someone apparently pressing a power switch that should have had a protective cover but didn't.

That's a plot point from Netflix's Space Force. 🤦
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The more you overthink the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the drain.

/but how does that apply to electrical?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geeze. I can't even close my browser without it asking me if I'm sure. Would think there would be some kind of warning for something that important
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the post that would insert a gif of Dexter's sister DeeDee saying "Ooooooh! What does this button do?" if I actually had such a gif to post.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The neutrino detector has a big read panic down button we call the Forbidden Mushroom.  Not pressing it is an exercise in willpower.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 259x194]


Damnit!

Thought i was going to get it this time...
 
jayphat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"what does this switch do?"
"That turns off all the power in all of Canada."
"Ya, right"
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*insert ancient Christa McAuliffe joke*
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, I've done exactly what this guy did but I only took down one office building, not an entire subway system.

One day I walked into work and the strobe light for the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) was going off, worse the light for the generator was NOT lit. I went to the generator panel and sure enough it wasn't running. So I ran into the server room, went to the UPS and tried to quickly flip through the menus to figure out what was going on, only the electrician had left silicon grease on the button panel. My finger slipped and it hit the Emergency Power Off button. Suddenly the room was filled with silence!

I hurriedly turned the UPS back on, powered up the AC units, powered up the networking equipment and then turned the servers on in the right order. Some of the servers didn't like being powered off suddenly so I had to call into HQ to get there team that managed then engaged.

Finally I had a minute to breath and I went back to figure out what went on to cause it all. Turns out there was an 'alarm' to check the air filter on the UPS, that should have just gone to a pager but the electrician had wired some stuff wrong on the alarm side.

Moral of the story, if you're designing critical equipment don't put the big red button where it can be pushed accidentally, make it take a bit of effort to do!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The state immediately identified a systems failure that contributed to the problem, but the new report, prepared by two outside engineering firms, makes clear it started with human error and spiraled from there.

We knows what caused dis, but lets gets some outside eye on dis. Hows about two of dem engineerin' places?  We gots plenty o' money for engineerin' reports.  They always invite us to dat fancy steak house when they do the reportin' too.   Dat's two steak dinners.  Winner and a winner.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kind of eye opening to see NYC's subway can be taken down so easily and bring the city to a standstill. Not that their antiquated switching system is a help.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Suddenly the room was filled with silence!


I have to be honest, I was right on the edge of my seat during your riveting tale.

This story makes "Die Hard" look like.....some stupid story full of dummies.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
