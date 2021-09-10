 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   New York to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035. This should end well   (cnbc.com) divider line
39
    More: Interesting, Internal combustion engine, Automobile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Electric vehicle, road vehicles, Governor Gavin Newsom, battery-electric vehicles, Vehicle  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 12:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I read the bill. It says "It shall be a goal (45 lines of bullshiat and weaselwords)".

S2735 if you feel like looking.

It's a goal of mine to time-travel to 1985 and disappoint Rachel Ward, which seems equally likely.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: I read the bill. It says "It shall be a goal (45 lines of bullshiat and weaselwords)".

S2735 if you feel like looking.

It's a goal of mine to time-travel to 1985 and disappoint Rachel Ward, which seems equally likely.


Ah. That explains the overly-optimistic timetable then.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: I read the bill. It says "It shall be a goal (45 lines of bullshiat and weaselwords)".

S2735 if you feel like looking.

It's a goal of mine to time-travel to 1985 and disappoint Rachel Ward, which seems equally likely.


A Democrat could usher in world peace and you'd still find time to b*tch about it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know it would be nice, but one reason you don't see 50% of the cars on the road being Teslas is that they are expensive as fark. I know it'll come down eventually, but I sure ain't seein' any signs of it now.

/ bought a new 4Runner for less than the cost of a Model 3
// Yes, I will pay way more in energy to run it over its life, but a 3 isn't going to take me into the boonies
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gulper Eel: I read the bill. It says "It shall be a goal (45 lines of bullshiat and weaselwords)".

S2735 if you feel like looking.

It's a goal of mine to time-travel to 1985 and disappoint Rachel Ward, which seems equally likely.

A Democrat could usher in world peace and you'd still find time to b*tch about it.


Well, yeah, because he wouldn't have to spend all his time fighting in all those foreign wars.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
California and New York are gonna look like Cuba by 2045 with everyone driving around on 30 year old cars
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The chinese and african slave labor mines that claw rare earth minerals from the ground using children will be much more profitable. No doubt the elites will enjoy that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I know it would be nice, but one reason you don't see 50% of the cars on the road being Teslas is that they are expensive as fark. I know it'll come down eventually, but I sure ain't seein' any signs of it now.

/ bought a new 4Runner for less than the cost of a Model 3
// Yes, I will pay way more in energy to run it over its life, but a 3 isn't going to take me into the boonies


Tesla is not the only manufacturer of electric cars.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet


Yeah, but the infrastructure wasn't there when cars were initially introduced either.  Somehow, the necessary infrastructure happened.
 
marsoft
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just ordered one of these Discover the Hyundai IONIQ 5 | New Electric CUV | Hyundai UK

Decent range and I will get a home charging point.  It can get an 80% charge in 18 minutes.

Instead of punishing ICE drivers the current setup is to give incentives to people wanting to go to electric, so no road tax and a grant to offset the cost of installation for the at home charger.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I know it would be nice, but one reason you don't see 50% of the cars on the road being Teslas is that they are expensive as fark. I know it'll come down eventually, but I sure ain't seein' any signs of it now.

/ bought a new 4Runner for less than the cost of a Model 3
// Yes, I will pay way more in energy to run it over its life, but a 3 isn't going to take me into the boonies


You can get as much as 10K back in credits and rebates in WA, not sure about NY.

But it isn't enough.  I wouldn't want to give Smokeboy my money, either.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
By 2035 they'll all be paddling canoes around.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.


People act like gas stations just magically appeared on every block in 1908.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Toyota has a solid state battery EV that can charge as fast as a ICE.  See?  I know the lingo so I must be smrted.
Fact I Just Made Up:  If we had invested 2 trillion in renewables instead of Afghanistan, we'd all have flying electric cars right now.  Saudi Arabia would be bankrupt and unable to fund terrorism and my receding hairline would have magically un receded and chicks would be swooning to run their fingers through my thick, curly locks.  But now, it wouldn't be just the thick curly hair on my back.

All this is now an internet fact (IF) all rights reserved.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, not like old cars are forced off the roads.

All this does is make the used car market go bananas. I'm cool with that. Artificially inflating a historically depreciating asset class is always good with me. Better for my own financials.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
California is banning the sale of non zero emission vehicles as of 2035. So are 15 other countries. By then battery technology and faster charging times at lower voltages should be achieved and portable and home based hydrogen stations should become the norm. Or not and the economy tanks causing massive layoffs and poverty worldwide. It's a crap shoot at this point.  But cleaner air would be great!
 
wild9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Been curious how folks who live in apartment complexes fair with EVs. I own my place, I can get a charging station here but in an apartment would I be fully dependent on going to a charging station.


/I know they got the 120v setups but in some cases that isn't an option.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet

Yeah, but the infrastructure wasn't there when cars were initially introduced either.  Somehow, the necessary infrastructure happened.


We didn't ban horses after 1915 though. The market naturally moved that way when the reality of ICE became obvious over the PITA of owning and caring for farking horses.
 
raygundan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: one reason you don't see 50% of the cars on the road being Teslas is that they are expensive as fark.


They're a smidge above average.  An average new car costs about $40k these days, which does seem nuts, but mostly just means we're getting old and have price expectations set from when we were in high school thirty years ago.  $40k is also the entry price for a Tesla.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.


A unified charging plug standard like the EU has would help greatly with that.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dark horse HOTY candidate.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wild9: Been curious how folks who live in apartment complexes fair with EVs. I own my place, I can get a charging station here but in an apartment would I be fully dependent on going to a charging station.


/I know they got the 120v setups but in some cases that isn't an option.


I have a hybrid rather than an EV for that reason. If I still had a house, I would have gone electric.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lose power for two weeks like some people did after Sandy and now you can't drive, either? Yay.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Nick Nostril: I know it would be nice, but one reason you don't see 50% of the cars on the road being Teslas is that they are expensive as fark. I know it'll come down eventually, but I sure ain't seein' any signs of it now.

/ bought a new 4Runner for less than the cost of a Model 3
// Yes, I will pay way more in energy to run it over its life, but a 3 isn't going to take me into the boonies

Tesla is not the only manufacturer of electric cars.


I probably won't be buying one until Toyota has them on the market. I got religion on Japanese cars a long time ago, and am refining it down to Toyota and Honda.

/ most reliable cars I've ever owned, knock wood
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JessieL: NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.

People act like gas stations just magically appeared on every block in 1908.


And hell, at least you can run an extension cord and start charging at the local farmhouse just to make time with the local farmer's daughter
/have you heard the one about the traveling salesman?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wild9: Been curious how folks who live in apartment complexes fair with EVs. I own my place, I can get a charging station here but in an apartment would I be fully dependent on going to a charging station.


/I know they got the 120v setups but in some cases that isn't an option.


Not sure. Not sure how they expect the median household to spend half a month to a months wages to outfit their homes with chargers either. Most of the nation lives in homes with detached garages and a solid plurality of homes have main panels that are only 75a or 100a.

I like the goal of electric cars, but the poors are going to spend $5000 installing a new 200amp service panel and digging a 90amp circuit to their detached garages.

Especially when I can buy a Honda Civic - cash - that runs great for $1500.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seems like an aggressive goal, but you have to set it somewhere.

I live in a fairly wealthy area in NY and there are lots of electric cars on the road and nobody seems to have a problem getting them charged. So that's...nice? This panning out equitably for the poor and middle class seems impossible.

I really have a hard time envisioning a gasoline free future, it's so woven in to everything.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see it happening.
 
marsoft
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Lose power for two weeks like some people did after Sandy and now you can't drive, either? Yay.


The pumps and cash registers at the gas station are powered by electricity.  If they still have power to run those, they still have power for the EV charging points.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JessieL: NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.

People act like gas stations just magically appeared on every block in 1908.


They didn't. But at the time, gas was much easier to transport than electricity.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.

A unified charging plug standard like the EU has would help greatly with that.


I'm told all the EVs sold in the US right now work with SAE J1772.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SAE_J17​7​2
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.


The idea will be for at-home charging to do the majority of charging.

How that works in apartment complexes is anyone's guess though.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raygundan: Nick Nostril: one reason you don't see 50% of the cars on the road being Teslas is that they are expensive as fark.

They're a smidge above average.  An average new car costs about $40k these days, which does seem nuts, but mostly just means we're getting old and have price expectations set from when we were in high school thirty years ago.  $40k is also the entry price for a Tesla.


I guess I just look at the 3 as a Honda Civic size car and compare it that way. I also am old and think cars cost what they did 25 years ago.

Saw a Toyota dealer in Floriduh that was selling MSRP $28k Corolla's ( !! ) for $36k now ( ! ) because of the shortage. That's $4k less than I paid for my mid-level '21 4Runner (which now sells for over $50k, if you can find one, and you can't). Insanity has struck more than just the anti-vax community.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.


We're on the cusp of solid-state batteries in full production for vehicles. VW expects to have them rolling off assembly plants in 2024.

Ending sale of most ICE-powered vehicles in the US by 2035 should be an easily attainable goal and these systems will meet your specific requirements pretty easily.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: Gleeman: NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet, and I don't think it will be in 15 years.

Get to the point where a charging stop takes less than 15 minutes and charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, and then we can talk.

A unified charging plug standard like the EU has would help greatly with that.

I'm told all the EVs sold in the US right now work with SAE J1772.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SAE_J177​2


This is CCS right? Tesla doesn't have CCS. It has an adaptor that comes with the car for Level 2 charging, and allegedly they are making one that will work for the Level 3 fast charging but it hasn't materialized yet.

/there is an after market one you can buy for Level 3 but it is pricey and results are mixed apparently.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NeoCortex42: The infrastructure is nowhere near ready for that yet

Yeah, but the infrastructure wasn't there when cars were initially introduced either.  Somehow, the necessary infrastructure happened.


People travelled much less before the infrastructure got there.
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: [i0.wp.com image 800x450]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.