 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   "They met when they were 14 years old, got married, been married 22 years, and had seven beautiful children. and now they're dead because they were unvaccinated"   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
74
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1656 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 11:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being unvaxxed is sadly common in the City of Detroit. It's rate is below the average for the State and the government has done just about everything it can to get vaccines into peoples' bodies.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live Free or Die
Get Vaxed or Die
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seven children orphaned because their parents couldn't be bothered to get a free shot. Let's hope the next generation can learn.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know what it is about this disease, that makes everyone into amateur research scientists. Everybody is "considering" the vaccine, as if they are waiting for some missing bit of data to nail down the decision.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lots of people who marry young are dead by the time they would have turned 40 even without a pandemic.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Seven children orphaned because their parents couldn't be bothered to get a free shot. Let's hope the next generation can learn.


One hopes. But the mistrust is deep.

Officially named the Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male, the U.S. Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute, recruited hundreds of rural Black men in 1932. The study offered free meals and checkups, but never explained that participants would be human subjects in a study designed to withhold medical treatment.

https://www.npr.org/2021/02/16/967011​6​14/in-tuskegee-painful-history-shadows​-efforts-to-vaccinate-african-american​s

Apparently the US has a thing for this.

From 2013:
How the CIA's Fake Vaccination Campaign Endangers Us All
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/how-cia-fake-vaccination-campaign​-endangers-us-all/

In its zeal to identify bin Laden or his family, the CIA used a sham hepatitis B vaccination project to collect DNA in the neighborhood where he was hiding. The effort apparently failed, but the violation of trust threatens to set back global public health efforts by decades.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

They requested that their ashes be scattered over the factory that makes Little Debbie snack cakes but company engineers determined that even that would be too heavy for the building to take.
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unvaxxed, apparent co-morbidities, AND they went to Florida?

Should've just stayed home and played Russian Roulette...
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Live Free or Die
Get Vaxed or Die


While also potentially killing your best friend and his/her family in the process.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The quiverfulls had not planned for this
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unvaxxed?

I'm glad they're dead.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Vaccine? Ain't nobody got time for that! Let's take a trip!"

Why I didn't vacation this year.
 
wantingout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
no underlying conditions there :eyeroll:
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]
They requested that their ashes be scattered over the factory that makes Little Debbie snack cakes but company engineers determined that even that would be too heavy for the building to take.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The quiverfulls had not planned for this


I'm sure the church will pay for supporting the children they left behind.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark em.

It's not sad anymore.  It really wasn't that sad to begin with, once the vaccine was widely available.

Does it suck for the kids?  Absolutely.  Does that change the fact that they were two horribly unhealthy, selfish assholes?  Nope.

Considering the shot.  GFY.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Speaking of people whose mistakes can serve as a lesson for others, whatever happened to Andre Jacque?
 
eagles95
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: LarryDan43: The quiverfulls had not planned for this

I'm sure the church will pay for supporting the children they left behind.


LOL...they are out of the womb. Get some bootstraps kiddos
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, got married at 14, eh? Is this in Alabama?


/dnrta
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sorry for the kids, but this story is all sorts of stupid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and had seven beautiful children

I smell Trumper
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Wow, got married at 14, eh? Is this in Alabama?


/dnrta


22.

Is one of those kids Rerun?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So if they had had ugly children their death wouldn't  be a tragedy?
I'm going to need to see pictures of the kids to confirm this is a tragedy
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Wow, got married at 14, eh? Is this in Alabama?


/dnrta


Met at 14. Doesn't say WHEN they got married.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: and had seven beautiful children

I smell Trumper


You smell wrong. Might wanna get your nose checked out.
 
eagles95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Speaking of people whose mistakes can serve as a lesson for others, whatever happened to Andre Jacque?


Just googled and all i can find is a social media posting from last week that he's on a ventilator. I assume he still is.
 
shroom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Republicans consider this an American success story.  Vote accordingly.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Covid was just the wafer-thin mint at the end of Mr and Mrs Cresote's dinner.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Speaking of people whose mistakes can serve as a lesson for others, whatever happened to Andre Jacque?


Radio silence from his family and staff. That probably means he'll be getting his Herman Cain award anyway now.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: and had seven beautiful children

I smell Trumper


Trumpers don't have "beautiful" anything, except in the eyes of the Great Gods. Missing teeth, bald patches, strange skin diseases...You know, the common clay.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Considering the shot.


i considered feeling sorry for them.

but just like their situation...i didn't
 
mutt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Both are morbidly obese.  Paragons of fitness.  They didn't die from COVID, they died with it.
 
sniderman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark 'em.
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Kat09tails: Seven children orphaned because their parents couldn't be bothered to get a free shot. Let's hope the next generation can learn.

One hopes. But the mistrust is deep.

Officially named the Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male, the U.S. Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute, recruited hundreds of rural Black men in 1932. The study offered free meals and checkups, but never explained that participants would be human subjects in a study designed to withhold medical treatment.

https://www.npr.org/2021/02/16/9670116​14/in-tuskegee-painful-history-shadows​-efforts-to-vaccinate-african-american​s

Apparently the US has a thing for this.

From 2013:
How the CIA's Fake Vaccination Campaign Endangers Us All
https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/how-cia-fake-vaccination-campaign​-endangers-us-all/

In its zeal to identify bin Laden or his family, the CIA used a sham hepatitis B vaccination project to collect DNA in the neighborhood where he was hiding. The effort apparently failed, but the violation of trust threatens to set back global public health efforts by decades.


I could understand that sentiment a few months ago, but now that it's in so many locations and billions of people have gotten it, a conspiracy to specifically fark over the black people randomly walking into walgreens and not the white people would be ridiculously hard to keep secret and could just as easily be done with any prescription medicine.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: Wow, got married at 14, eh? Is this in Alabama?


/dnrta

Met at 14. Doesn't say WHEN they got married.


OK, that's the piece I was missing.

My math is bad, but I can do simple addition and subtraction.

"They met when they were 14 years old, got married, been married 22 years, and had seven beautiful children," said Tiki Green, Troy's sister.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope the sister spread the news all over to her Facebook friends, because blacks are not getting the farking message. I have family members that won't get vaccinated and I stay the fark away from them. Some of them are pissed that we don't invite them over for BBQs(especially the ones that can't cook or have the right equipment).
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: Wow, got married at 14, eh? Is this in Alabama?


/dnrta

Met at 14. Doesn't say WHEN they got married.


It says they were both 44, and were married for 22 years.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Does it suck for the kids?  Absolutely.  Does that change the fact that they were two horribly unhealthy, selfish assholes?  Nope.


For being unvaccinated or for having 7 kids?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: [Fark user image 731x1500]


That comic is almost as expensive as Action Comics number one. If you include the medical treatment it implies.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So if they had had ugly children their death wouldn't  be a tragedy?
I'm going to need to see pictures of the kids to confirm this is a tragedy


images.foxtv.comView Full Size


/I used to dress like that kid in the '80's, but it was a red suspenders with a regular leather tie instead if bowtie.
//I guess everything old is almost new again
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The venn diagram of the unvaxxed and people with life insurance seems to have zero overlap....sick of hearing about every dumbass' GoFundMe. I won't die of covid since I'm vaxxed, and ALSO when I die of whatever else, you won't catch my family tearfully begging for donations on the interwebs.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: whidbey: and had seven beautiful children

I smell Trumper

You smell wrong. Might wanna get your nose checked out.


drtfa

I don't click on Fox News links
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

12349876: Nadie_AZ: Kat09tails: Seven children orphaned because their parents couldn't be bothered to get a free shot. Let's hope the next generation can learn.

One hopes. But the mistrust is deep.

Officially named the Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male, the U.S. Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute, recruited hundreds of rural Black men in 1932. The study offered free meals and checkups, but never explained that participants would be human subjects in a study designed to withhold medical treatment.

https://www.npr.org/2021/02/16/9670116​14/in-tuskegee-painful-history-shadows​-efforts-to-vaccinate-african-american​s

Apparently the US has a thing for this.

From 2013:
How the CIA's Fake Vaccination Campaign Endangers Us All
https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/how-cia-fake-vaccination-campaign​-endangers-us-all/

In its zeal to identify bin Laden or his family, the CIA used a sham hepatitis B vaccination project to collect DNA in the neighborhood where he was hiding. The effort apparently failed, but the violation of trust threatens to set back global public health efforts by decades.

I could understand that sentiment a few months ago, but now that it's in so many locations and billions of people have gotten it, a conspiracy to specifically fark over the black people randomly walking into walgreens and not the white people would be ridiculously hard to keep secret and could just as easily be done with any prescription medicine.


Exactly.  I'm black and I'mtiredofother black people using that as a excuse.
 
shroom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: Walker: whidbey: and had seven beautiful children

I smell Trumper

You smell wrong. Might wanna get your nose checked out.

drtfa

I don't click on Fox News links


They're Black.  And from Detroit.  And it's not Fox News.  It's the Fox local network affiliate in Detroit.  I'm not going to spend time looking up which conglomerate they're owned by.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

strutin: spongeboob: So if they had had ugly children their death wouldn't  be a tragedy?
I'm going to need to see pictures of the kids to confirm this is a tragedy

[images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

/I used to dress like that kid in the '80's, but it was a red suspenders with a regular leather tie instead if bowtie.
//I guess everything old is almost new again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.