(Slash Gear)   Costco recalls thousands of wood shower benches due to their propensity to turn into a shower of wood when used   (slashgear.com) divider line
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Props to subby for unlocking the Perfect Fark Headline achievement. That's how it's done kids

/didn't read the article
//didn't need to because headline
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats what you get for sitting down in the shower, pansies.

No wonder the Taliban beat us.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another nutty slatted chair thread?

/good for Costco for proactively contacting buyers
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya had me at Costco
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shower Of Wood is my Puddle Of Mud/Nickelback mashup band.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many "fell" on the chair legs "accidentally"?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loonyman: Props to subby for unlocking the Perfect Fark Headline achievement. That's how it's done kids

/didn't read the article
//didn't need to because headline


Subby?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Costco recalls thousands of wood shower benches..."

...and not fondly.

/beware beware
//the slatted wooden chair
///beware beware if you're bare down there
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now I have to stand? While showering? That's it, no more showers for me.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These probably worked fine in their country of origin, but simply weren't designed for the ample American ass.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But manufacturer saved big bucks on using cheap glue. Another win for capitalism
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying a shower bench after surgery was one of those surprising, "omg I have been doing this wrong my entire life" moments.

The first time I sat in the shower with a cup of coffee and let the hot water massage my shoulders and back I feared that I might have found something even better than masturbating in the shower.*

It is one of the best ways to absorb caffeine before work on a weekday since they invented work.

__
* Turns out I didn't.  It's great for that too.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have used a water-proof glue? Elmer's is great, but I learned around 9 yo that your model boat will not survive the creek rapids.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: Buying a shower bench after surgery was one of those surprising, "omg I have been doing this wrong my entire life" moments.

The first time I sat in the shower with a cup of coffee and let the hot water massage my shoulders and back I feared that I might have found something even better than masturbating in the shower.*

It is one of the best ways to absorb caffeine before work on a weekday since they invented work.

__
* Turns out I didn't.  It's great for that too.


I eventually want to remodel my bathroom and install a shower big enough to have a built-in bench.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Warnings:
Do not get bench wet
Do not expose bench to bright light
Do not feed bench after midnight
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: But manufacturer saved big bucks on using cheap glue. Another win for capitalism


That was my thought - wet heat can be problematic for adhesives.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nice waste of teak.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thats what you get for sitting down in the shower, pansies.

No wonder the Taliban beat us.


People who need to sit down in the shower also probably need a chair that's load-rated for at least 300 lbs.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anal Splinter is the name of my TMNT themed GG Allin cover band.

One day, I want to write a novel that begin with a sentence like, "Once again, a shower full of teak anal splinters made things awkward."
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

natazha: Maybe they should have used a water-proof glue? Elmer's is great, but I learned around 9 yo that your model boat will not survive the creek rapids.


They were always good for at least one run. After that all bets were off.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is crap like this and I think to myself:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's a death march, Government work.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$80 to $90
for a wooden stool
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc... a million to one.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: $80 to $90
for a wooden stool


Couple of things...
1) have you been to a lumber yard lately?
2) it's teak

I have an acacia footstool in my shower from Ikea, because I like the idea of spending $29 way more than $100
 
