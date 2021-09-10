 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Meth apparently has been rebranded as the "Elixir of Life"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Atlantic Ocean, Alchemy, Crime, Police, Kailani Jo Kroll, St. Augustine Beach, Immortality, English-language films  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 3:32 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could be a Bene Gesserit witch that drank the bile of a young sand worm.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She could be a Bene Gesserit witch that drank the bile of a young sand worm.


No, you can tell because her sciera isn't blue.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meth cures COVID.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to TSG's Friday mugshot roundups on Fark?
I miss those.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Seen above, Kroll was arrested for grand theft auto, a felony, and resisting law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Quite a shiatshow described there
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What will Florida bring us next?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She must have found Ponce de Leon's spring of eternal youth.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.