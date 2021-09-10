 Skip to content
(Vice)   Qanon dad who killed his kids with a spear gun didn't raise any red flags because 'in these Christian communities, receiving visions from god is considered normal'   (vice.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His Christian faith was central to everything he did, and he even led a Christian surf group."

Fark user image
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children...

Where have I heard that before...

Fark user image
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: ...he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children...

Where have I heard that before...

Fark user image image 250x300


Wasn't she the militant atheist/person exploder?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the voice of God ever tell someone to work a shift in a soup kitchen? Call their mother? Give that homeless guy a coat because it's freezing? Pet a dog?

Or is it always murder?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


damn coneheads
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
murdered his two young children in Mexico by shooting them with a spear gun.

A spear gun?

Did he think they were James Bond?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, with a spear gun on a surf board.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Apparently, so is untreated schizophrenia...
 
PunGent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Does the voice of God ever tell someone to work a shift in a soup kitchen? Call their mother? Give that homeless guy a coat because it's freezing? Pet a dog?

Or is it always murder?


Well, Old Testament God IS kind of a mean s.o.b., so...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shostie: UberDave: ...he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children...

Where have I heard that before...

Fark user image image 250x300

Wasn't she the militant atheist/person exploder?


She was a killbot built by followers of Mitras who was reprogrammed by a creepy atheist dude who fell in love with her, so it was all kind of weird.

It's a shame it eventually went off the rails,  because I was really curious about how the Mitraic religion came about. Did it replace Christianity in the future, or was this an alternate history where Mitras worship replaced Christianity in the Roman Empire?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They might want to take a sample of the communal  drinking water and have it analyzed
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
... well you know of those things what it was: the religion. They believe in imaginary shiat... obvious sign of someone who is deluded.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way back in the days when I was still working with drug addled masses (well, okay, I still am) I noticed that the people that were stoned on PCP saw god and talked at length about what a beautiful world god created.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey now. Speargun accidents happen to the best of us.

Fark user image
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

It's a cult of death
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
IIRC in the DSM there are a bunch of behaviors that are considered symptoms of serious mental illness except for when they're in the context of organized religion.

/IANADoctor
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: ... well you know of those things what it was: the religion. They believe in imaginary shiat... obvious sign of someone who is deluded.


Abraham actually claimed he wrestled with god.

Three religions are based on mental illness.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Shostie: UberDave: ...he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children...

Where have I heard that before...

Fark user image image 250x300

Wasn't she the militant atheist/person exploder?

She was a killbot built by followers of Mitras who was reprogrammed by a creepy atheist dude who fell in love with her, so it was all kind of weird.

It's a shame it eventually went off the rails,  because I was really curious about how the Mitraic religion came about. Did it replace Christianity in the future, or was this an alternate history where Mitras worship replaced Christianity in the Roman Empire?


What movie is that from?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Qanon dad who killed his kids with a spear gun didn't raise any red flags because 'in these Christian communities, receiving visions from god is considered normal'

Can confirm. Although many of these communities a) make the assumption that a "vision from God" would never lead someone to do a bad thing, and b) they do a really bad job of making the distinction between "a powerful idea with a visual component," "a half-asleep half-dream while you're falling asleep prating," and "a full-blown visual hallucination," which can obfuscate mental illness.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Death KKKult 45 strikes again.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image


"Go take a shiat on the salad bar at Wendy's"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Does the voice of God ever tell someone to work a shift in a soup kitchen? Call their mother? Give that homeless guy a coat because it's freezing? Pet a dog?

Or is it always murder?


God has priorities,guy.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Way back in the days when I was still working with drug addled masses (well, okay, I still am) I noticed that the people that were stoned on PCP saw god and talked at length about what a beautiful world god created.


Was this before or after they got into a naked brawl with the cops?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let us prey.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: " he even led a Christian surf group."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And their idea of a kooky community are purple-haired Portlanders drinking kombucha. Gotta kill your kids to trigger those evil Antifa.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Apparently, so is untreated schizophrenia...


Fark user image
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never heard of visions that your wife and kids are lizard aliens being normal.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Religious fanatics are mentally ill.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm so surprised QAnon could lead someone to commit a horrendous crime based on a completely delusional world view. They seem so down to earth and rational.

pbs.twimg.com
 
Drubell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What was the value in the article adding that he was a "a devoted Christian" in the article? Is there proof of this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'in these Christian communities, receiving visions from god is considered normal'

Fark user image
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Never heard of visions that your wife and kids are lizard aliens being normal.


No, but sacrificing your kids to God is 100% in the Bible.
Fark user image
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reality sucks but at least it's reality.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's actually considered "schizophrenia. "
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did anyone even bother to think that maybe God just wanted these kids dead? Their dad was just the vessel God used to perform the task. Who're we to question their deeply held religious beliefs?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He killed his half-reptilian kids, but why not also kill his reptilian wife who tricked him into creating such hellspawn?

How does he think his wife got the reptilian DNA? Vaccines? Is she secretly a shapeshifting alien?

Is "reptilian" Q-code for "Jewish"?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Fasces Breaker: ... well you know of those things what it was: the religion. They believe in imaginary shiat... obvious sign of someone who is deluded.

Abraham actually claimed he wrestled with god.

Three religions are based on mental illness.


Not Abraham - Jacob.  That's why Jacob got renamed as Israel (which can be translated as wrestles/contend with God).

Most Christians accept stuff like this as figurative or symbolic.  In other words, Jacob/Israel's wrestling with God is a vision that is meant to foreshadow how Jacob's descendants (the Israelites) would act with God.
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
damn religion u crazy
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mad_Radhu: Shostie: UberDave: ...he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children...

Where have I heard that before...

[Fark user image image 250x300]

Wasn't she the militant atheist/person exploder?

She was a killbot built by followers of Mitras who was reprogrammed by a creepy atheist dude who fell in love with her, so it was all kind of weird.

It's a shame it eventually went off the rails,  because I was really curious about how the Mitraic religion came about. Did it replace Christianity in the future, or was this an alternate history where Mitras worship replaced Christianity in the Roman Empire?

What movie is that from?


Raised by Wolves. It was a series from Ridley Scott that is exclusive to HBO Max. He wrote and directed the first episode, which was pretty cool and showed a lot of promise, but it eventually went some pretty batshiat places.
 
Avery614
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Arkkuss: Never heard of visions that your wife and kids are lizard aliens being normal.

No, but sacrificing your kids to God is 100% in the Bible.
Fark user image image 425x239


Fark user image
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Never heard of visions that your wife and kids are lizard aliens being normal.


so you're saying you're not married with kids
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Take him out to shark infested waters, put a life jacket on him, tie his arms and legs together, put a half dozen spears into his legs and arms and then throw him in the water.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can somebody point me to the passage in the Bible that talks about god creating lizard people?

Remember, god created everything. And that creation was before sin happened. According to the Bible, Satan never created anything. Therefore everything that exists was created by god. So if your wife is a lizard person, she is also a creation of god, and by killing her you have destroyed a creation of god.

/I know, for fundies logic burns as hot as witches
//even when god ordered a son killed, god called "psych" and "JK, don't do that"
///if stuff in books has to be real, I want the Green Lantern ring (paraphrased)
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Does the voice of God ever tell someone to work a shift in a soup kitchen? Call their mother? Give that homeless guy a coat because it's freezing? Pet a dog?

Or is it always murder?


It's kind of weird, honestly.  In a lot of other cultures that aren't dominated by judeo-christian thought, the voices in people's heads can sound playful or fun, tricky but not many report the voices telling them to kill. It's when you come to Western society that the voices take on darker and darker tones.  Kind of fascinating the cultural differences can take on mental health.

A couple of studies

https://news.stanford.edu/2014/07/16/​v​oices-culture-luhrmann-071614/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26349​8​37/
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Drubell: What was the value in the article adding that he was a "a devoted Christian" in the article? Is there proof of this?


Here:

"in an especially heinous, cruel, and depraved manner in that it involved torture and serious physical abuse."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mock26: Take him out to shark infested waters, put a life jacket on him, tie his arms and legs together, put a half dozen spears into his legs and arms and then throw him in the water.


Come on now, we don't want the sharks choking on spears.

Just cut off his pecker, stuff it in his mouth, then toss him out there while he's bound up.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This guy sounds like he is also a "Sovereign Citizen" nutjob.

Coleman's appearance in court Thursday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Wilner was essentially a formality. During the brief hearing, prosecutors sought to have the proceedings relocated to the Southern District of California.

As part of that process, the defendant must either agree to the change or ask for an identity hearing, at which the U.S. must prove that the defendant is the same person named in the indictment.

On Thursday, Coleman's lawyer asked for such a hearing, which is now scheduled to take place on Sept. 21.
It is unclear why Coleman's legal team, who did not respond to VICE News' questions, asked for this hearing, but it is normally used by individuals who claim they're not the same person who's being accused of the crime in another jurisdiction.

While the decision appears strange, it is also fitting for a crime allegedly committed by a person who appeared completely detached from the public persona projected by Coleman.

He is going to claim he is not MATTHEW COLEMAN but is instead Matthew Coleman, Freeman Esquire (with his name signed in his own blood) or some such shiat.

Also, if the murders happened in Mexico, why is the case being tried in the US and not Mexico?
 
