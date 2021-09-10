 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   Meet the new boss, same as the old boss   (phys.org) divider line
87
    More: Obvious, Psychology, Left-wing politics, Right-wing politics, Sociology, Political spectrum, Ideology, French Revolution, favor authoritarianism  
•       •       •

1336 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if there is an authoritarian on any side yeah they are going to share traits but just have different things they believe in.

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.


Don't you remember that Obama guy he took all the guns and freedumbs from real muricans and Hilary is still in charge of the deep state.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.


Everyone on Twitter, obviously.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well if there is an authoritarian on any side yeah they are going to share traits but just have different things they believe in.

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Don't you remember that Obama guy he took all the guns and freedumbs from real muricans and Hilary is still in charge of the deep state.


To be fair he DID order dijon on a burger
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.


Right.

I'm sure there must be some, but in the current US political landscape where a rising fascist party that is openly hostile to democracy, has control over a majority of state governments and the courts, and a good chance at gaining control over the WH and Congress in 2024 on the promise of ending democracy to install a permanent ethnically based religious fundamentalist regime... all these articles bubbling up pushing "But what about the leftists!!!!11!" look a lot like disingenuous astroturf.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be a fun thread of accusation and denial.

If you ever used the word fascist or communist unironically, this is about you.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a left-wing authoritarian.

If I'm elected dictator for life, you'll be forced to have free health care, higher education, and control over your own bodies.

And mandatory gay marriage.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, now lets compare the percentage of those on the right who qualify as authoritarian vs the percentage of those on the left?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well if there is an authoritarian on any side yeah they are going to share traits but just have different things they believe in.

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Don't you remember that Obama guy he took all the guns and freedumbs from real muricans and Hilary is still in charge of the deep state.


I remember some guy who once talked about his pen and phone and how they could be used instead of that stupid concept called passing legislation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left wing authoritarians? You mean Repubs pretending to be Democrats so they can vote for Tulsi?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is a left-wing authoritarian?  I want to see names.  I can't think of any.
 
nvmac [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well if there is an authoritarian on any side yeah they are going to share traits but just have different things they believe in.

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Don't you remember that Obama guy he took all the guns and freedumbs from real muricans and Hilary is still in charge of the deep state.


In charge of the deep state?  Wow, where have you been.  More like eating pureed baby carcases in a LIB LIB LIB Satanic dungeon, while in control of all media companies, including Faux news, while simultaneously puppeting Biden's entire administration and engineering mind controlling vaccines.

Wake up, sheeple.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'm a left-wing authoritarian.

If I'm elected dictator for life, you'll be forced to have free health care, higher education, and control over your own bodies.

And mandatory gay marriage.


El Presidente...it says that we must gay marry them to turtles.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.


Authoritarian
favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.

Really? You can't think of aaaaanybody on the left who fits that description?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go far enough in any direction, you eventually come back around the other side.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: They are almost like mirror images of one another that both share a common psychological core, the researchers conclude.

But it's fun as hell to sit back and watch them sling shiat at each other in the politics tab.

/pass the popcorn
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nono, left-wing authoritarians do exist and have existed.  The political systems of the Soviet Union, Communist China, Cuba, Vietnam, and other communist nations have plenty of examples.

That said, in America there are no left-wing authoritarians in positions of real power.  Even our supposedly left-leaning politicians with actual authority are still pretty far to the right, they're only left-leaning compared to the whackjobs that have defined the rightwingers, and none of them have been authoritarian.

Basically everyone left-wing enough to openly call for nationalization of industries and other truly left-wing policies is powerless on the fringe.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Authoritarian
favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.

Really? You can't think of aaaaanybody on the left who fits that description?


Gilbert Godfried?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's nice to see a Who reference. Won't Get Fooled Again was what, from 1970 or so?

Brilliant.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual left wing authoritarians are not a factor amongst leadership in American politics.  There are left wing authoritarian followers and their insistence on passing purity tests fark with progress.

"They are submissive to people they perceive as authority figures, they are dominant and aggressive towards people they disagree with, and they are careful to obey what they consider the norms for their respective groups."

Bernie Bros. absolutely share this trait with right wing authoritarian followers.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big failing of the Left is they're blind to their own fascism.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Authoritarian
favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.

Really? You can't think of aaaaanybody on the left who fits that description?


I'd give it a try, but too busy right now finding and abortion provider.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the Cancel Culture folks fall into this category. They use the power of the mob to shut the opposition down.

AOC and her gang would probably qualify if they ever got any significant political traction.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOTH SIDES ARE BAD.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left-wing authoritarians

Stopped reading this farking bullshiat right there.

Fark off.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TLDR:  Thomas H. Costello, (the author of the study behind this angle) doesn't really understand what authoritarianism is and has stated as much.

Costello explained. "I'd argue that we still don't entirely know what authoritarianism really is, psychologically speaking."

And buried at the very bottom of this article:

"Our study doesn't mean that left-wing authoritarianism and right-wing authoritarianism are equally prevalent or equally dangerous (in the U.S. or elsewhere)," Costello said. "It doesn't mean that there is a moral equivalence across the far-left and far-right. We simply show that (1) left-wing authoritarianism exists and (2) left-wing authoritarianism and right-wing authoritarianism seem to overlap quite a bit. Readers should not use our paper to score political points (though, sadly, they almost certainly will). "


Mkay then. Well that was a good use of your time eh?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horseshoe theory. Mostly criticized by the far left and right that hate being told they smell the same.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Left-wing authoritarians

Stopped reading this farking bullshiat right there.

Fark off.


People who use the phrase Left Wing Authoritarians
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We simply show that (1) left-wing authoritarianism exists

You really haven't asshole.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: whidbey: Left-wing authoritarians

Stopped reading this farking bullshiat right there.

Fark off.

People who use the phrase Left Wing Authoritarians


won't get vaccinated.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: whidbey: Left-wing authoritarians

Stopped reading this farking bullshiat right there.

Fark off.

People who use the phrase Left Wing Authoritarians


damn phone

... are the same ones who think left-wing is anything to the left of Pinochet.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'm a left-wing authoritarian.

If I'm elected dictator for life, you'll be forced to have free health care, higher education, and control over your own bodies.

And mandatory gay marriage.


Control over your own bodies, so you mean no vaccine mandates?

/it's always everyone else that's the authoritarian/fascist/etc.
 
Cagey B
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is going to be hilarious.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrScruffles: bughunter: I'm a left-wing authoritarian.

If I'm elected dictator for life, you'll be forced to have free health care, higher education, and control over your own bodies.

And mandatory gay marriage.

Control over your own bodies, so you mean no vaccine mandates?

/it's always everyone else that's the authoritarian/fascist/etc.


You can choose not to bee vaccinated.

But be aware you're also choosing not to be allowed to attend public school, work on any job funded by public money, or purchase laxatives.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wing authoritarians tend to aggressively back the established hierarchy, while left-wing authoritarians tend to aggressively oppose it.

While left-wing authoritarianism predicts for political violence against the system in power, right-wing authoritarianism predicts for political violence in support of the system in power.

That's funny, I don't see any right wing authoritarians using extreme violence to keep Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in power these days!

///politics is being turned upside down and twisted around these days!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: This thread is going to be hilarious.


I think that's the point.

Looking forward to it.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'm a left-wing authoritarian.

If I'm elected dictator for life, you'll be forced to have free health care, higher education, and control over your own bodies.

And mandatory gay marriage.


I have dibs on Tim Apple. My love don't come for free.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the author thinks the USSR was run by left-wingers, rather than a series of right-wing nationalist farkwads wrapped in 'Communist' wallpaper.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: We simply show that (1) left-wing authoritarianism exists

You really haven't asshole.


It would be easy in practice, though. Someone would just have to be stupid enough to put you in a position of real authority.

And yes, I mean you specifically, Whidbey. If you're anything IRL like the intolerant know-it-all image you paint with your posts, you'd make the average banana republic dictator look like a real sweetheart.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: jjorsett: edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Authoritarian
favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.

Really? You can't think of aaaaanybody on the left who fits that description?

Gilbert Godfried?


Who knew Big Brother would be so little and shouty?
 
Eddie_Dean_NY
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's some pretty impressive "But Both Sides Are Bad" mental gymnastics.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a mistake to think that your side is perpetually right, golden and true and the other side always wrong and evil.

Once you think you have the right idea, no sacrifice is too great.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: MrScruffles: bughunter: I'm a left-wing authoritarian.

If I'm elected dictator for life, you'll be forced to have free health care, higher education, and control over your own bodies.

And mandatory gay marriage.

Control over your own bodies, so you mean no vaccine mandates?

/it's always everyone else that's the authoritarian/fascist/etc.

You can choose not to bee vaccinated.

But be aware you're also choosing not to be allowed to attend public school, work on any job funded by public money, or purchase laxatives.


Not much of a choice then, but then you knew that.  I wonder if being disingenuous is a common trait of authoritarianism.

/vaxxed
//pro-choice
///if you can't convince someone to do the right thing without fear or force, you've already lost, this pandemic case in point.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: edmo: Left wing authoritarian?

Can't think of any.

Authoritarian
favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.

Really? You can't think of aaaaanybody on the left who fits that description?


I can't name some.

I'm curious.
 
TheQuest35
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I disagree with a bit a lot of the comments. At least in the corporate world I see plenty of left leaning individuals who would fit as authoritarian. A lot of big companies, especially in tech, seem to still hold to a "I must be right in whatever I say" mentality. Now proportionally it's probably not as much as right leaning individuals... Bit I still think there is some merit to the article
 
cloverock70
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark discussion threads prove this thesis right all day every day.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: It's a mistake to think that your side is perpetually right, golden and true and the other side always wrong and evil.

Once you think you have the right idea, no sacrifice is too great.


Let me guess, "the left" are worse at this.
 
Eddie_Dean_NY
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mandating vaccines for employment and enrollment goes waaaay back to ol' George Washington in this country. But Subby and the author of the "I am just asking questions" article are pretty sure that consequences for one's actions are the same as living in a dictatorship.
 
adj_m
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: bughunter: MrScruffles: bughunter:

You can choose not to bee vaccinated.

But be aware you're also choosing not to be allowed to attend public school, work on any job funded by public money, or purchase laxatives.

Not much of a choice then, but then you knew that.  I wonder if being disingenuous is a common trait of authoritarianism.

/vaxxed
//pro-choice
///if you can't convince someone to do the right thing without fear or force, you've already lost, this pandemic case in point.


ikr? They won't let me speed on the highway while shiatfaced, but I gotta use the highway! Not much of a choice then huh?

/how farkin stupid that "pro choice" argument sounds
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.