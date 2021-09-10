 Skip to content
(BBC)   Accurately record a witness statement but fake the signature because you're a bit lazy? You'd better believe that's a jailing and £3,000 in costs, officer. Why no, not America, whyever do you ask?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Police, Robert Ferrow, Capital punishment, police officer, Crime, Life imprisonment, former detective, Recorder Watson  
Leachreas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, the currency symbol was a clue...
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a faker's signature may look like.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He had the witness sign papers in advance and then made an accurate transcription he was just guilty of running out of pre-signed forms. I can see the need for setting an example but this isn't "plant a gun and drugs" level of police misconduct.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
guilty of "criminal laziness"


That's a jailable offence?  Uh oh!
 
crozzo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: guilty of "criminal laziness"


That's a jailable offence?  Uh oh!


Oh shiat, here he comes. Look busy, dude.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He had the witness sign papers in advance and then made an accurate transcription he was just guilty of running out of pre-signed forms. I can see the need for setting an example but this isn't "plant a gun and drugs" level of police misconduct.


It sounds like he had a distressed witness and he let her sign the forms to save her having to wait around the police station. Maybe good intentions but when you're preparing evidence in a murder trial something like this could have ended up with a murderer walking on a technicality.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He had the witness sign papers in advance and then made an accurate transcription he was just guilty of running out of pre-signed forms. I can see the need for setting an example but this isn't "plant a gun and drugs" level of police misconduct.


Agreed. He may have had good intentions.

It's just "misrepresent and fraudulently include a signature" in an official capacity in an official document in a murder trial.

/the point is that in the UK, unlike the US, there are significant consequences for failing to maintain the right standards in public service
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our police unions would have fought this and suspended him with pay.
 
