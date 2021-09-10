 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Former Fox News Anchor must face trial in sex trafficking suit   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does he still have the same clothes from when he was sex trafficking? And what kind of suit would one wear for that, anyway?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Does he still have the same clothes from when he was sex trafficking? And what kind of suit would one wear for that, anyway?


Ask snitch fix
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also this tasty tidbit:  Same judge advanced claims against Fox News itself as well.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which one? There are so many to choose from, dammit. Someone buried Lou Dobbs in Pet Semetary didn't they
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe Q-Anon has a point...just looking in the wrong direction.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do they have a factory that just produces these pieces of shiat all suited up and ready to lie on TV?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It always surprises me a little bit how much intricate knowlege a left leaning site like FARK has abut every Fox News deplorable
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moodybastard: Maybe Q-Anon has a point...just looking in the wrong direction.


No, they think everyone is doing it because they are.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But MSNBC!!!!
BUT BOTH SIDES
 
munko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
he traffic her how?  she was a grown woman looking to advance her career.  and somehow, this.  he is a bit creepy though.  I wouldn't let him babysit my grandchildren.  when I get some.  only read the first bit of the article.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That guy has one specialized wardrobe
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Track or leisure?
 
maram500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw headline, immediately thought O'Reilly. Slightly disappointed, but Ed Henry is a decent consolation prize.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Does he still have the same clothes from when he was sex trafficking? And what kind of suit would one wear for that, anyway?


Something from Forever 21?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

munko: he traffic her how?  she was a grown woman looking to advance her career.  and somehow, this.  he is a bit creepy though.  I wouldn't let him babysit my grandchildren.  when I get some.  only read the first bit of the article.


"She asserts that [Henry] is liable for sex trafficking because she says he used empty promises of career advancement to defraud her into coming to his hotel room, then used force to cause her to have sexual intercourse with him,"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok where's his Pizza parlor?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's never been Yahooglebinged so often before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: She's never been Yahooglebinged so often before.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Aaaaaaaaaand stolen.

Yahooglebinged; it's what's for dinner.

/though the Yahoo one seems outdated; might as well throw in Altavista somewhere.  Duckooglebing?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Does he still have the same clothes from when he was sex trafficking? And what kind of suit would one wear for that, anyway?


I know they recommend wearing a suit to your trial, but that does seem like a poor wardrobe choice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession.

Unless he has better lawyers than Trump, it's an Open and Shut Fox Case.

He may well have better lawyers than Trump since he doesn't get them free at the Skid Row Mission downtown.

Oh, yeah? Then you explain Rudy Guliani.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Cafe Threads: Does he still have the same clothes from when he was sex trafficking? And what kind of suit would one wear for that, anyway?

Something from Forever 21?


Probably more like Forever 14.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Do they have a factory that just produces these pieces of shiat all suited up and ready to lie on TV?


Matt Laurier school of broadcasting
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can't explain that.
 
