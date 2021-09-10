 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   What are things you find on the beach? Shells, sand, waves, sunsets, girls in bikinis. Survey says ... **Landmines**   (wftv.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, St. Lucie County, Florida, Indian River County, Florida, free WFTV news, Okeechobee County, Florida, weather apps, Florida, latest news, Coroner  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 2:56 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some lady was shreekin "theys a landmine!" And I said "that ain't no lanmine, dummy" and I picked that sumbish up and drop kicked it clear to Sarasota, but damn if that f*kker dint blow up and blow off mah leg an mah pecker. I said "you stupid bish, see what you made me do!" And she said "i told you theys a landmine, mutherf*kker." Now i got no leg and mah pecker still way up in a damn pine tree.

-Florida Man Anthology, Vol. 7, Chapter 212
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like this headline could help with the one right below it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What do these girls in bikinis look like? Someone care to show?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Prime suspects:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whale go BOOM!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Some lady was shreekin "theys a landmine!" And I said "that ain't no lanmine, dummy" and I picked that sumbish up and drop kicked it clear to Sarasota, but damn if that f*kker dint blow up and blow off mah leg an mah pecker. I said "you stupid bish, see what you made me do!" And she said "i told you theys a landmine, mutherf*kker." Now i got no leg and mah pecker still way up in a damn pine tree.

-Florida Man Anthology, Vol. 7, Chapter 212


You seem to have mistaken South Beach for either Slocala, Tallahassle, or Panama City. People from that part of Florida tend to skew towards a New Yawk/Joisy accent.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It looks like a rock lobsta to me.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also FTFA: "No details were giving as to where the mines had come from."

Short guess would be a U.S. Military contractor during WW II; the real question is who the hell was expecting Germans to come ashore in Miami?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: It looks like a rock lobsta to me.


They've been buried for so long that they formed a farking patina on the verge of becoming coquina. The biggest threat at this point would be toxic leachate from the decomposing nitro.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Geez. I mean, I know there was some pushback against the cubans, but....
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Also FTFA: "No details were giving as to where the mines had come from."

Short guess would be a U.S. Military contractor during WW II; the real question is who the hell was expecting Germans to come ashore in Miami?


They used Florida beaches for training. They dig up dummy grenades and stuff from the beach all the time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What do these girls in bikinis look like? Someone care to show?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: jaivirtualcard: What do these girls in bikinis look like? Someone care to show?

[Fark user image 512x345]


Now theres a prime example of makin' lemonade.
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DieSantis is falling behind on his body count
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Also FTFA: "No details were giving as to where the mines had come from."

Short guess would be a U.S. Military contractor during WW II; the real question is who the hell was expecting Germans to come ashore in Miami?


Indian River County is not Miami, not by a damn sight.  Then again neither is Ponte Verda beach near Jacksonville, but German spies did land there.

https://www.fbi.gov/history/famous-cas​es/nazi-saboteurs-and-george-dasch#:~:​text=Accompanying%20Dasch%20were%20Ern​est%20Peter,and%20Herbert%20Hans%20Hau​pt%2C%2022.

And realize Uboats sunk about 30 ships off the coast of Florida.  The mines could well have come from a cargo ship that was sunk.

Or possibly even from training, nothing says the mines were ever live and Florida was chock full of WWII training bases including an early UDT (Frog) training base right up the road from Indian River County.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: It looks like a rock lobsta to me.


There goes a bikini whale.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Also FTFA: "No details were giving as to where the mines had come from."

Short guess would be a U.S. Military contractor during WW II; the real question is who the hell was expecting Germans to come ashore in Miami?


There were training bases all over Florida. My great-grandfather went to OTS in Miami Beach.
 
Flincher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Some lady was shreekin "theys a landmine!" And I said "that ain't no lanmine, dummy" and I picked that sumbish up and drop kicked it clear to Sarasota, but damn if that f*kker dint blow up and blow off mah leg an mah pecker. I said "you stupid bish, see what you made me do!" And she said "i told you theys a landmine, mutherf*kker." Now i got no leg and mah pecker still way up in a damn pine tree.

-Florida Man Anthology, Vol. 7, Chapter 212


Did an Appalachian Mountain man retired to Floriduh?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember in training, when an old experienced Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant told us, "whatever you do, don't call the local county bomb squad if you find a suspicious device that might be a bomb.  They have no idea what they are doing.  Call the nearest military base instead.  You might be okay if you are in a big city like Miami, and use their bomb squad, but Bubba and Billy Bob's only experience with bombs is blowing up shiat in the woods when they were kids."  It was good advice.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On navigational charts there's whole areas off the East Coast marked "ordnance disposal areas" where stuff was dumped after World War II.
Just a matter of time until some old codger with a metal detector looking for loose change would dig one up.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Plural.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.