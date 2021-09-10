 Skip to content
(CNN)   Queen Elizabeth comes out as a BLM supporter. Next thing you know she'll be showing up in a black Antifa uniform   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Prince, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Royal family, Monarch, royal family's attitude, Oprah Winfrey  
170 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 9:28 AM



Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olisa was also asked whether the royal family support BLM. "The answer is easily yes *cough cough* since Philip died *cough*," he said.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this means that BLM is replacing Colonel Sanders in the Pentumverate.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Her Antifa uniform was green.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Clearly this means that BLM is replacing Colonel Sanders in the Pentumverate.


With his wee beady eyes, "you're going to eat my chicken, oh yes".
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turns out she is a pretty nice girl.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we surprised?  She was Queen in Kenya before she was Queen in the UK
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grokca: Her Antifa uniform was green.

[Fark user image 263x192]


Well, they've always claimed she was a Jew reptiloid alien.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ZOMG QUEEN OF THE BLM ANTIFA HIPPIES!  SHE'S GONNA TURN LONDON INTO A SMOKING CRATER AND THERE'LL BE RIVERS OF shiatE IN LIVERPOOL!!!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was always obvious to anyone paying attention. The Queen has always been a fan of the BBC.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: Her Antifa uniform was green.

[Fark user image image 263x192]


The Queen Mum was quite the looker back in the day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Queen Victoria was not a Jew. But her financial adviser, Meyer, was.

And that is why Q E II is the world' richest woman, even unto this very day.

The wit who quipped that the English are greatest under Queens because that is when they are governed by men had a point, despite being some sort of clever French person.

Elizabeth, Victoria, Anne, and Elizabeth. The Second Queen Mary, but not the First.

But the only reason why Mary has a bad name is that she was a Cathy tyrant rather than a Prottie one.

Don't get me started on Cathies.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This was always obvious to anyone paying attention. The Queen has always been a fan of the BBC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My Black Subjects matter to me as much as any. I can't tell Commoners apart, even Dukes.

Don't get me started on their multiple duchesses. There out to be no bag limit, eh, Camilla?
 
