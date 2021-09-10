 Skip to content
(NPR)   How to talk to a new generation of kids about 9/11. Frame it as some sort of a TikTok challenge?   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids, thanks to right wing fear mongering, you have inherited a different color of racism than your parents had.

You are growing up in a world where superheroes of all colors exist, and yet you cannot be trusted to fly with out the assumption of guilt if you are brown.

And you all must pay for that by surrendering your liberties for safety.

Don't blame those who would lay down their lives for freedom.
For they have already passed on.

This is a new world.
A world of cowards.

And they fear you
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 9/11 Challenge

You will need 10 (full size) cinder blocks, a helmet, a small pile of straw, a stool, two rags, two containers of lighter fluid, and matches.

Stuff the two holes in each cinder block with as much straw as you can. Douse the straw with lighter fluid (but be sure that there is lighter fluid left in each container).

Stack the straw-stuffed cinder blocks, one on top of the other, until you have a single cinder block tower that is 10 cinder blocks high.

Set the stool approximately five feet from the cinder block tower.

Uncap each container of lighter fluid and douse both rags. Be sure there is still lighter fluid left in each container. Stuff one end of each rag into one of the containers.

Put the helmet on your head (for safety).

Holding one rag-stuff container of lighter fluid in each hand, climb onto the stool.

Have a friend use the matches to light each rag.

Assume "airplane position." This involves raising both of your arms to shoulder height (your wings). The rags should now be on fire, which simulates the jet engines.

Begin making jet sounds with your mouth. For example, "whooosh, whoosh." Wait until the rage have burned nearly to the mouth of each container.

Leap from the stool, helmet-first, into the stack of cinder blocks. Your goal is to knock over as much of the stack as possible. You get five points per cinder block, and another point for each section of straw that burns. Plus a 20-point bonus for each container of lighter fluid that ignites.

For extra competitive fun, build a second tower and have a friend attempt the challenge on it immediately after you complete your own.

Report your scores here!
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To them this is some historic event that happened the same time the Germans attacked Pearl Harbor, President Lincoln was assassinated by George Washington Carver and that selfish byatch wouldn't move over a little to make room for Jack on that piece of wood.

In all seriousness though, this was a horrible thing that happened but it was 20 years ago. Worse things happened before and will continue to happen. Heck. These kids got to live (well many of them, anyway) through school shootings and COVID. Both of those things, IMHO, had far more effect on their everyday lives than 9/11.

What made 9/11 far worse than it was, was the invasion of Iraq and the half-azzed effort in Afghanistan (by the govt. not the military). If Iraq wouldn't have happened and we concentrated on killing a bunch of terrorists in Afghanistan, maybe found and killed Bin Laden early on, we could have claimed victory, had some parades and GTFO out of there quickly.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: To them this is some historic event that happened the same time the Germans attacked Pearl Harbor, President Lincoln was assassinated by George Washington Carver and that selfish byatch wouldn't move over a little to make room for Jack on that piece of wood.

In all seriousness though, this was a horrible thing that happened but it was 20 years ago. Worse things happened before and will continue to happen. Heck. These kids got to live (well many of them, anyway) through school shootings and COVID. Both of those things, IMHO, had far more effect on their everyday lives than 9/11.

What made 9/11 far worse than it was, was the invasion of Iraq and the half-azzed effort in Afghanistan (by the govt. not the military). If Iraq wouldn't have happened and we concentrated on killing a bunch of terrorists in Afghanistan, maybe found and killed Bin Laden early on, we could have claimed victory, had some parades and GTFO out of there quickly.


Yeah, I have a 10 year old who just recently learned the details. It barely registered.

"And then what happened?"
Well we invaded Iraq and Afghanist...
"No I mean here."
Well, uh, airport security is more complicated.
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some people hijacked planes and flew them into skyscrapers. blammo, done. you're welcome.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tell them it's like two days of COVID deaths and then explain to them how that's not a big deal.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh that's easy since we just had this...

https://www.axios.com/covid-deaths-se​p​tember-11-8b2b230f-9dd4-4c4c-b677-6df2​be18ccc9.html

Posted a few links earlier on the feed. Just tell the kids that 9/11 was one day of COVID-19 deaths but with a bunch of conservative religious islamic guys slamming hijacked planes in to buildings and fields. Think of it as a "Reverse Rhode Island" explanation.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Toughen em up like us by showing them Watership Down when they are 5....
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sing the story to them in Autotune.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: yet you cannot be trusted to fly with out the assumption of guilt if you are brown.


There's a special white person line at the airport where I don't have to take off my shoes and can bring water without having to go through a body scanner or get a freedom feel?  Why didn't someone tell me?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Juc: Some people hijacked planes and flew them into skyscrapers. blammo, done. you're welcome.


*mostly Arab nationals. But instead of invading Saudi Arabia, the known terrorist supporters and oppressors of women and minorities and slavers, we sent our "leaders" to bow before their king and kiss his ring (and his ass) and then invaded two entirely different countries that had absolutely nothing to do with their attack, then handed trillions of Americans' taxpayer dollars over to greedy contractors, mercenaries/murderers, and took away the rights of Americans back home and started to shred their constitution.

Why? I dunno kids, I think it was all the leaded gasoline vapors the Boomers inhaled when they were young that caused some kind of mass cognitive decline. Or maybe it was plastics, pesticides, and fluoridated water, we'll probably never know for sure unless our future Sinon overlords do a mass post-mortem or something.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can any of us actually say we remember what any of the fuss was about?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: vudukungfu: yet you cannot be trusted to fly with out the assumption of guilt if you are brown.

There's a special white person line at the airport where I don't have to take off my shoes and can bring water without having to go through a body scanner or get a freedom feel?  Why didn't someone tell me?


Its called TSA Pre. It costs like a hundred bucks for 3 years, and most big boy credit cards offer it as a perk.

You do still have to empty your water bottle, but you can fill it up on the other side, there are fountains right there.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Living through the pandemic is way more difficult than living through 9/11, at least for me. Don't get me wrong, it was scary when it happened, but it was a handful of incidents and we Americans banded together and briefly had most of the world's sympathy (which our leaders later squandered). This pandemic has brought out the worst in America, and it's killing way more people.

For kids, 9/11 is ancient history, like the bombing of Pearl Harbor or the Civil War for people our age. For those of us who were adults or older teens when 9/11 happened, it feels much, much different than those who weren't alive for it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Realize it that, while it was a completely shiatty day and messed up a bunch of people's lives, it really wasn't the end all of terrible.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can any of us actually say we remember what any of the fuss was about?


Yes. The manipulation of the populace via triggered emotions to do unthinkable things to all the wrong people for all the wrong reasons as a distraction from even worse crimes than that, all because of a blowback incident brought about due to other far earlier crimes overseas our "leaders" committed that everyone ignored.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We just had our first "where were you on 9/11" talk with our 4th grader this morning, unplanned.   She'd previously heard about it, of course, and we even visited the memorial in NYC.  But this was the first time she seemed to have gained awareness of it as an important event her parents might have experienced in real time.

She asked age-appropriate questions "Mommy were you afraid while you were running away from the tower falling?" [My wife was on the street, four blocks south when the south tower came down] "Daddy were you afraid for Mommy when you saw the plane hit across the street from her building" [because I did, and because I was].  She also asked who the terrorists were, how many people escaped the twin towers, and why didn't they rebuild them, among other things.   But we didn't get into any of the bigger questions about what it meant for America or why it happened in the first place.  Those conversations will come, I'm sure.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A political genius that hated what he viewed as American imperialism proved that he understood American society better than any American. For the cost of about half of one of our Humvees, he completely crippled a super power with an army of about a dozen men.

He accurately predicted our response and steady decline because of it.

That man was Carrot Top

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redsquid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
September 11 was the first day of a war that took us twenty years to lose.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
look around.  See all this stuff you have and can do?  There are some lunatics that hate that and have hijacked a religion to give them validation for it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Juc: Some people hijacked planes and flew them into skyscrapers. blammo, done. you're welcome.

*mostly Arab nationals. But instead of invading Saudi Arabia, the known terrorist supporters and oppressors of women and minorities and slavers, we sent our "leaders" to bow before their king and kiss his ring (and his ass) and then invaded two entirely different countries that had absolutely nothing to do with their attack, then handed trillions of Americans' taxpayer dollars over to greedy contractors, mercenaries/murderers, and took away the rights of Americans back home and started to shred their constitution.

Why? I dunno kids, I think it was all the leaded gasoline vapors the Boomers inhaled when they were young that caused some kind of mass cognitive decline. Or maybe it was plastics, pesticides, and fluoridated water, we'll probably never know for sure unless our future Sinon overlords do a mass post-mortem or something.


Can we get the story straight? We invaded Afghanistan because they wouldn't turn over the guy responsible for it after we asked nicely. Even then, we didn't flat out invade them, we tried to help the opposition over there get control of things. It was only after we realized they were a bunch of morons as well, and the place was just going to be a breeding ground, that we actually invaded. Yes, the outcome of it....well....sucked....but we had every justification there.

Iraq was us looking to kick someone's ass to make an example to some other countries, and standing there going, "OK who is next? Huh?" and Saddam was dumb enough to take the bait. Yes we shrouded the reason in all kinds of BS, but that was really the reason, and you could make an argument for it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can any of us actually say we remember what any of the fuss was about?



Well, you drink 24/7 and your only link to the outside world appears to be FARK.  We don't expect you to remember much.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Jeebus Saves: vudukungfu: yet you cannot be trusted to fly with out the assumption of guilt if you are brown.

There's a special white person line at the airport where I don't have to take off my shoes and can bring water without having to go through a body scanner or get a freedom feel?  Why didn't someone tell me?

Its called TSA Pre. It costs like a hundred bucks for 3 years, and most big boy credit cards offer it as a perk.

You do still have to empty your water bottle, but you can fill it up on the other side, there are fountains right there.


Which is complete security theater, pointless. There is no way another 9/11 will happen again on a standard passenger aircraft. Al-Qaeda conducted all of those attacks in one day for the simple reason they knew it couldn't happen twice. They relied on decades of people being told to sit down, shut up, and listen to the crew. The crew, relying on decades of previous wisdom, did what they where told to do, in an attempt to get the plane on the ground with minimal (or no) casualties.

You try a 9/11 style attack today and we see what happens: You and your friends are going to get your a$$ beat down and duck taped to the seats. Nobody will let you take over an airplane, ever again, they will die before letting it happen.

Well, I guess you could take over a plane of pacifists heading to the pacifist convention...
 
redsquid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: look around.  See all this stuff you have and can do?  There are some lunatics that hate that and have hijacked a religion to give them validation for it.


But enough about Texas...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remind them climate change will kill them all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: look around.  See all this stuff you have and can do?  There are some lunatics that hate that and have hijacked a religion to give them validation for it.


Did you post this in the wrong thread?
This one is about 9/11, not Christians in America.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: look around.  See all this stuff you have and can do?  There are some lunatics that hate that and have hijacked a religion to give them validation for it.


Yeah I guess you could just lie to them, kids are farking stupid.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Remind them climate change will kill them all.


They're already locked onto that one, in the same way that me and my Reagan era elementary school friends were locked on to nuclear war killing us all.   They blame us, wonder why the fark we're so crazy, and wonder why it isn't as simple as committing to fix the problem because we're grownups and our job is to fix things that hurt our kids.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Which is complete security theater, pointless. There is no way another 9/11 will happen again on a standard passenger aircraft. Al-Qaeda conducted all of those attacks in one day for the simple reason they knew it couldn't happen twice. They relied on decades of people being told to sit down, shut up, and listen to the crew. The crew, relying on decades of previous wisdom, did what they where told to do, in an attempt to get the plane on the ground with minimal (or no) casualties.

You try a 9/11 style attack today and we see what happens: You and your friends are going to get your a$$ beat down and duck taped to the seats. Nobody will let you take over an airplane, ever again, they will die before letting it happen.

Well, I guess you could take over a plane of pacifists heading to the pacifist convention...


Your absolutely right, i don't think you will see a traditional hijack ever again. That doesn't mean that you won't have morons like the shoe bomber (the reason we have 3/4ths of the most annoying parts of airline security). It doesn't mean that you won't get some dude on there with a gun and have easy pickings before he can get rushed (yes the same applies on other forms of transportation, but its simply not practical to enforce, and also doesn't carry the same impact of doing it on a plane).

I think we can all agree there needs to be some form of airline security, right? We can all agree that pre-9/11 security doesn't cover all of the modern threats. We can certainly agree that the existing stuff isn't foolproof as well, but it does mitigate a lot of risk.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"11-September-2001 was when a small group of terrorists hit the powerball jackpot, resulting in the imposition of a security state and the start of a war that was only recently concluded with us leaving Afghanistan and handing the country to a group that protected the people who planned the attack. The United States spent about 9 trillion dollars prosecuting this war. Meanwhile, you can't afford to get healthcare, you can't afford to go to college, and you're criticized if you eat avocado on toast, even though it costs less than a quarter a serving, but government contractors are making billions every quarter.

So, really, the lesson here is don't believe the lies, don't believe the patriotism, don't believe the propaganda and understand that a group of politicians used this attack as an excuse to destroy everything in this nation that might have helped, and if you want a nation, you're going to have to take power away from them by any means necessary."

The most important thing to remember about this "9/11" is that it is a propaganda effort, and step one of weaning away from it is to not use that term. Step two is to never forget what was done to your country.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: vudukungfu: yet you cannot be trusted to fly with out the assumption of guilt if you are brown.

There's a special white person line at the airport where I don't have to take off my shoes and can bring water without having to go through a body scanner or get a freedom feel?  Why didn't someone tell me?


Aside from the water, and replacing "white" with "well-off" there kind of is:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vegaswench: Living through the pandemic is way more difficult than living through 9/11, at least for me. Don't get me wrong, it was scary when it happened, but it was a handful of incidents and we Americans banded together and briefly had most of the world's sympathy (which our leaders later squandered). This pandemic has brought out the worst in America, and it's killing way more people.

For kids, 9/11 is ancient history, like the bombing of Pearl Harbor or the Civil War for people our age. For those of us who were adults or older teens when 9/11 happened, it feels much, much different than those who weren't alive for it.


Having been raided by people who were born in the Victorian era pre-1900s, and hearing how they felt about Pearl Harbor I will say this: America was shocked by Pearl Harbor because we hadn't really done enough damage overseas at that point in history to justify that kind of attack on us; the nation was mostly guiltless of Empire-building in the Far East (Pacific region) as fat as Japan was concerned, as their biggest beef should have been with the English and the Dutch. We did shiatty things to Hawaii and the Philippines and that was minor compared to other more recent crimes.

The crap we have done openly and discreetly to Central America and the entire rest of the East since WW II however is a completely different matter. Our constant interference in global affairs and meddling and backing of dictators and other atrocities had built up enough resentment to our de facto empire by the 1990s that it astonishes me even now that more people from outside the country haven't tried more attacks against our decadent, corrupt, exploitive nation. Honestly 9/11 was nothing compared to the damage we have done around the world, barely even a blip.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And also i think we can agree, based on everything we are seeing today, that there are risks in air travel beyond terrorism, with people giving flight crews shiat, etc. Maybe someone isn't taking down a plane, but maybe they get a bit stabby with the staff because they got delayed again for 2 hours, or got cut off from the booze, or that crying baby in 12C just makes them snap.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Kids, thanks to right wing fear mongering, you have inherited a different color of racism than your parents had.

You are growing up in a world where superheroes of all colors exist, and yet you cannot be trusted to fly with out the assumption of guilt if you are brown.

And you all must pay for that by surrendering your liberties for safety.

Don't blame those who would lay down their lives for freedom.
For they have already passed on.

This is a new world.
A world of cowards.

And they fear you


3000 innocent civilians die on a regular basus via overseas bombings/conflicts and the news media knows little about it.

3000 murcans die on 9/11 and the media wont shut up abt it for 20 years.

Murca
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
farking autocorrupt... "raised" not raided.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Aside from the water, and replacing "white" with "well-off" there kind of is:


Its not even well off. Most employers cover it for their people who travel frequently, and most decent credit cards offer it as part of having the card. If you want to biatch about customs\immigration, there is also a version of that which lets you skip the line 95% of the time.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: To them this is some historic event that happened the same time the Germans attacked Pearl Harbor, President Lincoln was assassinated by George Washington Carver and that selfish byatch wouldn't move over a little to make room for Jack on that piece of wood.

In all seriousness though, this was a horrible thing that happened but it was 20 years ago. Worse things happened before and will continue to happen. Heck. These kids got to live (well many of them, anyway) through school shootings and COVID. Both of those things, IMHO, had far more effect on their everyday lives than 9/11.

What made 9/11 far worse than it was, was the invasion of Iraq and the half-azzed effort in Afghanistan (by the govt. not the military). If Iraq wouldn't have happened and we concentrated on killing a bunch of terrorists in Afghanistan, maybe found and killed Bin Laden early on, we could have claimed victory, had some parades and GTFO out of there quickly.


Death is like a bad meal.  If you make it yourself, you eat it and grumble a bit.  But if someone else hands it to you, you go all Karen and throw a hissy fit.
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Mad_Radhu: Aside from the water, and replacing "white" with "well-off" there kind of is:

Its not even well off. Most employers cover it for their people who travel frequently, and most decent credit cards offer it as part of having the card. If you want to biatch about customs\immigration, there is also a version of that which lets you skip the line 95% of the time.


Those kinds of jobs are typically white-collar and those cards need a pretty decent credit score, so those are going to generally be solidly middle class people. There's probably not a lot of working class people taking advantage of Pre-Check.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tasteme: dothemath: Can any of us actually say we remember what any of the fuss was about?


Well, you drink 24/7 and your only link to the outside world appears to be FARK.  We don't expect you to remember much.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bowen: Uncle Eazy: To them this is some historic event that happened the same time the Germans attacked Pearl Harbor, President Lincoln was assassinated by George Washington Carver and that selfish byatch wouldn't move over a little to make room for Jack on that piece of wood.

In all seriousness though, this was a horrible thing that happened but it was 20 years ago. Worse things happened before and will continue to happen. Heck. These kids got to live (well many of them, anyway) through school shootings and COVID. Both of those things, IMHO, had far more effect on their everyday lives than 9/11.

What made 9/11 far worse than it was, was the invasion of Iraq and the half-azzed effort in Afghanistan (by the govt. not the military). If Iraq wouldn't have happened and we concentrated on killing a bunch of terrorists in Afghanistan, maybe found and killed Bin Laden early on, we could have claimed victory, had some parades and GTFO out of there quickly.

Yeah, I have a 10 year old who just recently learned the details. It barely registered.

"And then what happened?"
Well we invaded Iraq and Afghanist...
"No I mean here."
Well, uh, airport security is more complicated.


U forgot to mention the Trillions weve blown in perpetual conflicts overseas that spilt middle and working class blood while defence industry stock owners laughed on their way to the bank.

1 Trillion seconds is almost 32,000 years
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Take them to Subway and sit down and have a talk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 513x341]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: Those kinds of jobs are typically white-collar and those cards need a pretty decent credit score, so those are going to generally be solidly middle class people. There's probably not a lot of working class people taking advantage of Pre-Check.


So you know, people who rarely fly, so what is the big deal?
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For all of us elders throwing shade on the youger millenials/genzers, they grew up with a kind of constant thrum of danger that may have made them significantly tougher than than they look.  I grew up with nuclear attack drills, but nobody ever dropped a nuke on rural IL.  And as far as slow motion trauma goes, they just went through 2020.   They grew up under that floor shift that happened in America in the post 911 years, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

/ kids might just be alright
// They still dress dumb though.  JNCOS were the apogee of fashion
///  RETURN OF THE SLASHIES
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

redsquid: September 11 was the first day of a war that took us twenty years to lose.


We lost waaayyyy before that, it just took us 20 years to admit it
 
