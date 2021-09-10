 Skip to content
(NPR)   More and more, deaths from opioid addiction are impacting Black communities instead of White ones. Which should mean we'll be seeing the conversation shift from "OMG we have to help these poor addicts" to "Lock these criminals up" any day now   (npr.org) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm long tired of the PSAs with white people talking about their addiction with "it started innocently enough" and going to to describe the difficulties of overcoming. Surely they've had a come-to-Jesus moment and their outlook on Black addiction will change.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure no one was really crying big tears over hillbillies.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sackler family must've had this as part of their settlement.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think itll shift from "We dont care" to "We really dont care".
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're the one who said it, subby.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm long tired of the PSAs with white people talking about their addiction with "it started innocently enough" and going to to describe the difficulties of overcoming. Surely they've had a come-to-Jesus moment and their outlook on Black addiction will change.


There is something to having an addiction start with a doctor's prescription that puts those types of addictions in a different place than say cocaine.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe dealers have an affirmative action program?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im going through The Wire right now. Nothing ever changes.
As above so below.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried.  That problem has already been solved by our Opioid Czar.  They had a Rountable and everything.  A ROUNDTABLE!
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not worried.  That problem has already been solved by our Opioid Czar.  They had a Rountable and everything.  A ROUNDTABLE!
She looks like Heidi Klum after 15 minutes in the microwave.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern states to erect statues of the Sacklers soon
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, my wife is a doctor and one quick text and she says blacks are not denied suboxone treatments at any rate different from anyone else (why would they? The feds/state pay for the treatments and you can bill high She added) . Being black and a Doctor she has a better grasp than most.  Marry a black person like I did to get the real scoop on racism.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything old is new again
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
Youtube NUzrdFZa4tc
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Wow, my wife is a doctor and one quick text and she says blacks are not denied suboxone treatments at any rate different from anyone else (why would they? The feds/state pay for the treatments and you can bill high She added) . Being black and a Doctor she has a better grasp than most.  Marry a black person like I did to get the real scoop on racism.


Meh.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I'm pretty sure no one was really crying big tears over hillbillies.


You were asleep for all the handwriting about the opioid crisis?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 60s and 70s have come back.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Same as it ever was.


Might be that, or it might turn into why you can't help those durty ni*BONG!*ers with free stuff.

When it hits Native communities we tend to get ignored and have money not available for programs like white communities.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: BlackWivesMatter: Wow, my wife is a doctor and one quick text and she says blacks are not denied suboxone treatments at any rate different from anyone else (why would they? The feds/state pay for the treatments and you can bill high She added) . Being black and a Doctor she has a better grasp than most.  Marry a black person like I did to get the real scoop on racism.

Meh.


You have to get married to figure shiat out?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Fano: I'm pretty sure no one was really crying big tears over hillbillies.

You were asleep for all the handwriting about the opioid crisis?


Wait, did someone actually care? Are the people responsible in jail? Lots of "oh noes, there's an epidemic of opiates, what a shame." Enough crocodile tears to drown Lemuel Gulliver.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm long tired of the PSAs with white people talking about their addiction with "it started innocently enough"


Yeah, everyone innocently grinds up and snorts their oxy. Totally says to do that on the bottle.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just this morning skimmed a story about a fentanyl death; the guy was an actor and  excessively white, and 16.  he snuck out of rehab to get high.  he was in rehab at 16.  i think it might be time to outlaw child actors.  and institutional racism.  hey, let's get rid of racism and focus on reviling stage parents!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: edmo: I'm long tired of the PSAs with white people talking about their addiction with "it started innocently enough" and going to to describe the difficulties of overcoming. Surely they've had a come-to-Jesus moment and their outlook on Black addiction will change.

There is something to having an addiction start with a doctor's prescription that puts those types of addictions in a different place than say cocaine.


Many of those addicted to opioids never had opioid prescribed to them by a doctor.

I know conventional  wisdom is that (White) people were just going along until a doctor prescribed them Oxycontin  and then boom they were addicted. But most times that's  not what happened
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already saw that with heroin in the 60s and 70s.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: spongeboob: Fano: I'm pretty sure no one was really crying big tears over hillbillies.

You were asleep for all the handwriting about the opioid crisis?

Wait, did someone actually care? Are the people responsible in jail? Lots of "oh noes, there's an epidemic of opiates, what a shame." Enough crocodile tears to drown Lemuel Gulliver.


So they were locking up and throwing away the key Black people during the Crack epidemic and NOT locking up and throwing away the key for White people during the opioid epidemic and you don't see the double standard?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Sackler family still has money and are not in jail, that means they have still not been held fully accountable, and justice was not served.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: We already saw that with heroin in the 60s and 70s.


How about powder cocaine vs rock cocaine in the 80s and 90s
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: If the Sackler family still has money and are not in jail, that means they have still not been held fully accountable, and justice was not served.


it's even worse than you think.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Wow, my wife is a doctor and one quick text and she says blacks are not denied suboxone treatments at any rate different from anyone else (why would they? The feds/state pay for the treatments and you can bill high She added) . Being black and a Doctor she has a better grasp than most.  Marry a black person like I did to get the real scoop on racism.


Username checks out.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Wow, my wife is a doctor and one quick text and she says blacks are not denied suboxone treatments at any rate different from anyone else (why would they? The feds/state pay for the treatments and you can bill high She added) . Being black and a Doctor she has a better grasp than most.  Marry a black person like I did to get the real scoop on racism.


Yes I totally believe this random statement asserted by a random Farker
and everyone else is lying
https://www.recoveryanswers.org/resea​r​ch-post/buprenorphine-prescription-ine​quity/

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2019/05/08/721447601/addiction-med​icine-mostly-prescribed-to-whites-even​-as-opioid-deaths-rose-in-bla

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-buprenophine-access-idUSKCN1SK2I2
 
philotech
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only way to win the war on drugs, is to end the war on drugs; legalize everything, tax it to pay for education and treatment, control the purity to allow users to implement harm reduction techniques...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My racist sister lives in a little puddle of a white drunken racists just like herself.  It's been years of 'I'm not racist, but...those people are all criminals and drug addicts... why should I pay for Narcan?!"

In recent years, her best friend died of a heroin overdose, another friend's child died of some opioid overdose. Several other of her drinking buddies are struggling with opioid addiction, to say nothing about the 100% of them struggling with alcohol abuse.  Well, when her friends started dying, suddenly it was all about those evil Sacklers, and why don't they have Narcan for when good people are struggling!?

But, damn, they all still parrot the exact same "I'm not racist, but..." phrases.  Zero self awareness, zero empathy for anyone but themselves.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: just this morning skimmed a story about a fentanyl death; the guy was an actor and  excessively white, and 16.  he snuck out of rehab to get high.  he was in rehab at 16.  i think it might be time to outlaw child actors.  and institutional racism.  hey, let's get rid of racism and focus on reviling stage parents!


You can't help people who don't want to be helped.

Ironically, jail might be the best solution here ... black, white, or brown.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thehobbes: serfdood: If the Sackler family still has money and are not in jail, that means they have still not been held fully accountable, and justice was not served.

it's even worse than you think.


Oh yes, I know they're shielded from any more lawsuits.  It's reprehensible.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Fano: spongeboob: Fano: I'm pretty sure no one was really crying big tears over hillbillies.

You were asleep for all the handwriting about the opioid crisis?

Wait, did someone actually care? Are the people responsible in jail? Lots of "oh noes, there's an epidemic of opiates, what a shame." Enough crocodile tears to drown Lemuel Gulliver.

So they were locking up and throwing away the key Black people during the Crack epidemic and NOT locking up and throwing away the key for White people during the opioid epidemic and you don't see the double standard?


Well they were living in WV and Mississippi so that was basically like having to live in a supermax on gruel.
 
groverpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

philotech: The only way to win the war on drugs, is to end the war on drugs; legalize everything, tax it to pay for education and treatment, control the purity to allow users to implement harm reduction techniques...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ker_Thwap:

I still avoid trailer parks and city parks at night.  Is that still racist?  I assume so, but I'm not sure how.

/is this how you do white guilt?
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only people that should be going to jail is the entire Sackler Family.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: I'm pretty sure no one was really crying big tears over hillbillies.


Exactly this.

Additionally, subby is being a little disingenuous by saying that the narrative for opioid addiction was ever "OMG we have to help these poor addicts". These are marginalized populations, regardless of skin color.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pinner: Fonaibung: BlackWivesMatter: Wow, my wife is a doctor and one quick text and she says blacks are not denied suboxone treatments at any rate different from anyone else (why would they? The feds/state pay for the treatments and you can bill high She added) . Being black and a Doctor she has a better grasp than most.  Marry a black person like I did to get the real scoop on racism.

Meh.

You have to get married to figure shiat out?


Well, I'm not married and people are constantly telling me I don't know shiat. So... maybe?
 
