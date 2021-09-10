 Skip to content
(NPR)   Be careful what you wish for.. umm.. I wish for change?   (npr.org)
    Supreme Court of the United States, George W. Bush, Clarence Thomas, public acceptance of Supreme Court opinions  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, so? That's exactly what we get with change. Some good, some unexpected, some suck. We don't decide to change and entropy that has to be decided by appointed for life, disingenuous egomaniacs.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've heard this same line of bullshiat for over 40 years. Maybe 25 years ago it was relevant, reasonable, and could even be considered wisdom. But it's not 40 years ago or even 25 years ago, and we've seen what this type of naysaying leads to - Trump, insurrection, loss of rights, rampant corruption and inequality, and piss poor government no matter who is in charge.

Much like what should be done with Breyer's career, it's time to put this advice away.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Must be doing keg stands with Justice Beerbro
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nbc.comView Full Size


"I needed to put $20 in a birthday card, all I had was two fives and a ten, but City-Wide bank was able to change that and give me a crisp new twenty. Thanks City-wide."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"He said the most remarkable thing about this case is, even though probably half the country didn't like it at all, and it was totally wrong, in his opinion and in mine, people followed it, and they didn't throw brickbats at each other and they didn't have riots,"

Maybe if we did then we wouldn't be where we are right now.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nothing but the naive bullshiat someone in a position of privilege could say.

The court already was remade. McConnell reduced it to 8 justices, then set it back to 9 when it was convenient for them and they could press the advantage.

What "goes around" is already farking "going around" you blind, naive, jackass. It'd be nice if we sent some of it back around, but apparently only Democrats are supposed to just sit there and take the repeated power grabs without responding appropriately.

Retire and STFU, boomer asshole.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"He said the most remarkable thing about this case is, even though probably half the country didn't like it at all, and it was totally wrong, in his opinion and in mine, people followed it, and they didn't throw brickbats at each other and they didn't have riots," he told NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.

This is what we've lost, and could well be the lynchpin in our undoing.

I remember when all this went down.  No national figures were calling for open revolt.  And the peaceful transfer of power and respect for the institutions was more important than butthurt over a single lost election.  I wasn't happy at the results, but the system worked, and I was extremely grateful for that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Change?

Things are bad enough as it is!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doesn't the problem lie with people who decided to weaponize the judicial branch and people whose legacy is a lifetime of  right leaning courts?
And now they're working on school boards and local elections.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Republicans: We changed things.
Democrats: We might want to change things.
Republicans: If you change things it adds to our infinite made up excuses to change things more. Rules are what we decide they are. Calvin Ball!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have you tried ignoring the problem and seeing if it just goes away?
 
huntercr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Have you tried ignoring the problem and seeing if it just goes away?


I dunno... Trump's only got a few years left in him.  shrug
 
tasteme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't trust a Ruthless Supreme Court. No one in those chairs should have a religious background.
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Republicans aren't even an American party anymore, they are paid to represent global business interests OVER the interests of any single country.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Have you tried ignoring the problem and seeing if it just goes away?


We tried that for 40 years at least, might be time to try something different.

/Yeah, I know, sarcasm
//Get me Professor Fink's detector!
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If "Tradition helps the people come to accept SCOTUS decisions without violence, even if the SCOTUS makes a very bad call whose implications change the American political landscape for the worst, so just let us do our damage and the people will bend over" is his argument for leaving the court intact, dude can f*ck off this planet.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Breyer's view: "What goes around comes around. And if the Democrats can do it, the Republicans can do it."

Like most olds, he's living in a political fugue state. He doesn't get that the republicans WILL do it without any prompting from Democrats.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They wouldn't even consider Garland but rushed to appoint Barrett.
That alone is cause enough to not give a f*ck what the GOP may or may not do.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the Democrats CAN do it, the Republicans WILL.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liberals are such lousy losers. They refuse to see the obvious.

Right now they are up in arms over the Court's actions in the recent Texas abortion case - but I'm betting not a single Farkhole actually read the decision.

I did.

The Court passed on the case because the law had not yet come in to force. There WAS NO LAW to decide. The Court can only render decisions on ACTUAL LAW. The Court did not uphold the law. It sent it back to the State because it HAD NO JURISDICTION.

But hey, never let a reason to whine and cry go to waste. And of course, lies get clicks.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Breyer's view: "What goes around comes around. And if the Democrats can do it, the Republicans can do it."

Like most olds, he's living in a political fugue state. He doesn't get that the republicans WILL do it without any prompting from Democrats.


And that they ALREADY STARTED ANYWAY.

That's why Merrick Garland is the Attorney General right now, and not sitting on the SCOTUS. Motherfarkers already remade the court, and they circumvented the actual legal process to do so. Democrats choosing NOT to avail themselves of the legal process to respond is farking madness. It's like national suicide by politeness to authoritarian pieces of garbage.
 
palelizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It stops me from rambling on, and that's a very good idea," he said.

Well, that would be a good start. Odd to hear it from his mouth, but if Breyer could shut up and resign, it'd be a positive step 2.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: If the Democrats CAN do it, the Republicans WILL.


The Republicans are already doing it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: apparently only Democrats are supposed to just sit there and take the repeated power grabs without responding appropriately.


Pretty much.
Thats what makes it so hard to be on their side. Theyre pussies.

They won the election but are somehow still getting their asses kicked by the losers.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Republicans HAVE ALREADY DONE IT!!
 
Bazolar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Breyer's view: "What goes around comes around. And if the Democrats can do it, the Republicans can do it."

Like most olds, he's living in a political fugue state. He doesn't get that the republicans WILL do it without any prompting from Democrats.


They already farked SCOTUS.  We might as well pack the court because nothing means anything anymore.  Why should we follow the rules at this point?  Republicans pissed on that carpet years ago and their evil minions smeared the shiat on the Capital walls.  Fark them.  Let's pack the court and pass some goddamn laws that actually help people.
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'What Goes Around Comes Around'

See.. it has already "gone around".... us doing something about it is what you'd call "coming around."

You farked around... youre going to find out.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love how one-sided this always is. It's always "Democrats can't do x because Republicans might do y," and never "Republicans did y, so we have to retaliate."

Nope. Just "high road" ourselves to oblivion, I guess.
 
metric
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Liberals are such lousy losers. They refuse to see the obvious.

Right now they are up in arms over the Court's actions in the recent Texas abortion case - but I'm betting not a single Farkhole actually read the decision.

I did.

The Court passed on the case because the law had not yet come in to force. There WAS NO LAW to decide. The Court can only render decisions on ACTUAL LAW. The Court did not uphold the law. It sent it back to the State because it HAD NO JURISDICTION.

But hey, never let a reason to whine and cry go to waste. And of course, lies get clicks.


Whining and crying? Yeah, that whole "women should have bodily autonomy" thing, when people think there's a drive to diminish basic human rights, it's such a petty issue when it hasn't even been codified into law... YET.

What I like about the whole kerfuffle is that this is supremely bad politics for Republicans, whether Texas has enshrined their fantasy Talibanisms into law yet or not.
 
