 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   When it comes to fighting Texas' regressive abortion law, the DoJ actually has the upper hand. But we're talking about Democrats here, and the possibility of triggering the Right, so don't actually expect that to result in any kind of victory   (slate.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Supreme Court of the United States, United States, Roe v. Wade, United States Constitution, Department of Justice, Federal government of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Appeal  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All obligatory.

You're welcome.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness submitter is here to remind us that both sides are bad, even when we're talking about a stupid law shat out by Republicans in Texas.

Super-helpful.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the goal should just be nullify Texas' stupid law, I cannot help but think the effort is going to be to double-down in the opposite direction dooming the whole effort.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: While the goal should just be nullify Texas' stupid law, I cannot help but think the effort is going to be to double-down in the opposite direction dooming the whole effort.


Your post was perfect if it ended at the word 'Texas'
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 425x673]
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 425x445]
[Fark user image 425x548]
[Fark user image 425x457]
[Fark user image 425x614]
[Fark user image 425x383]
[Fark user image 425x578]
[Fark user image 425x425]


Texas: Where a little girl can grow up and dream of having the same rights as a gun.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copy cat laws are already in the proceedings in multiple states. Whatever Garland and the DOJ has cooking to nip this insanity in the bud better not stall too long. Sometimes the gears of justice really need to grind quick
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x673]
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 425x445]
[Fark user image image 425x548]
[Fark user image image 425x457]
[Fark user image image 425x614]
[Fark user image image 425x383]
[Fark user image image 425x578]
[Fark user image image 425x425]


I love all this! Thank you!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads:
[Fark user image 425x425]

Good except for that last one. Tapeworms do not have a circulatory system.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be aggressive, and the reach wingers get triggered.

Be passive, and the reich wingers get emboldened.

They're a bunch of racist, petulant manbabies!

IMO, just go Full Steam Ahead. Steamroller those bastards!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texans keep talking about leaving the union.  Is there a way we can force it on them?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thank goodness submitter is here to remind us that both sides are bad, even when we're talking about a stupid law shat out by Republicans in Texas.

Super-helpful.


There's a reason the Overton Window has constantly been moving right the last few decades.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm  against abortion. So I will usually try to dissuade anyone that I know that is considering it to choose adoption instead.

That said, I think it is an individual choice for a woman to make, not the government.

Choose life. But it should be a choice.

/stating my opinion, not going to argue about it ad infinitum
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leftist activists legislators have paved the way for these types of laws so nobody should be shocked by this.

Turns out its a bad idea to set a precedent where you selectively pick and choose which aspects of the constitution you want to uphold.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Leftist activists legislators have paved the way for these types of laws so nobody should be shocked by this.

Turns out its a bad idea to set a precedent where you selectively pick and choose which aspects of the constitution you want to uphold.


Thanks for the list of examples and in depth explanation. Your argument is rock solid.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thank goodness submitter is here to remind us that both sides are bad, even when we're talking about a stupid law shat out by Republicans in Texas.

Super-helpful.


So basically you and those who "smarted" your comment, didn't really understand Subby's not that subtle joke.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mantour: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 425x673]
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 425x445]
[Fark user image 425x548]
[Fark user image 425x457]
[Fark user image 425x614]
[Fark user image 425x383]
[Fark user image 425x578]
[Fark user image 425x425]

Texas: Where a little girl can grow up and dream of having the same less rights as a gun.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Easy solution - someone has to pull a Jonathon Scopes so they can get sued.  Then you need a second party to actually file the lawsuit.  Anyone can do that, so you just have your own lawyer sue you, settle the case for $1 and let the appeals process proceed from there.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...ark Texass.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thank goodness submitter is here to remind us that both sides are bad, even when we're talking about a stupid law shat out by Republicans in Texas.

Super-helpful.

So basically you and those who "smarted" your comment, didn't really understand Subby's not that subtle joke.


It's not a joke. It's just dumb that's supposed to sorta look like a joke, like Rudy Giuliani sorta looked like a woman when he dressed up in drag. A joke is supposed to be funny. I'm not finding anything about this "funny."

It's almost like people on Fark who reflexively hustle into every politics thread to point out how everything bad that happens is really also the Democrats' fault has given the rest of us really very little tolerance for "jokes" about how Democrats are the same as Republicans. Every farking time.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.